Sioux Falls, SD

Sioux Falls man sentenced to federal prison for sex trafficking

By Annie Todd, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SCrhz_0gwKUFx600

A Sioux Falls man has been sentenced to more than 10 years in federal prison on Wednesday after pleading guilty to charges relating to sex trafficking.

Robert Stefani, 46, pleaded guilty to the charges in March in federal court, after admitting to having sex with an underage girl between June 2019 and October 2020, according to court documents.

He was also sentenced in state court to fourth-degree rape charges in May relating to the case, according to court documents. His sentence, however, was suspended pending the federal sentencing.

The case stems a sex trafficking charges against Melanie Hollingsworth, 38, Sioux Falls, who admitted in federal court that between January 2020 and October 2020, she "knowingly had a female juvenile engage in commercial sexual acts for which she received money through Western Union money transfers," according to court documents.

Hollingsworth was sentenced to 17-and-a-half years in federal prison in February, according to court documents.

Another man, Ronald Johnson, of Spencer, Iowa, was also named as a co-defendant in Hollingsworth's case, according to court documents.

Johnson was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to two charges of child pornography production, according to court documents.

