Flash flooding updates: Fort Collins experiencing heavy rain Thursday

By Sady Swanson, Miles Blumhardt and Erin Udell, Fort Collins Coloradoan
 4 days ago

A flash flood watch is in effect for the burn areas in Northern Colorado all day Thursday following a night of heavy rain . The National Weather Service in Boulder issued the watch on Wednesday, with it set to begin at 11 a.m. Thursday and last through 10 p.m.

That watch includes the East Troublesome, Cameron Peak, Williams Fork and Calwood burn scars and warns that more heavy rain could trigger flash flooding and debris flows.

"Residents in and immediately next to recent burn scars should prepare for potential flooding impacts," the weather service stated in a social media post. "Be ready to act and move to higher ground should a Flash Flood Warning be issued for your location."

Here are the latest updates Thursday:

Flash flood warning issued for part of Cameron Peak burn area

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for the western part of the Cameron Peak burn scar until 5:45 p.m.

Radar and automated gauges are recording heavy rain on the northwest side of the burn area, including Chambers Lake, Kinikinik and Rustic, according to the National Weather Service. Thunderstorms in the area are expected to produce an inch of rain per hour.

Water is expected to rise quickly in the gulches along Highway 14 near and above Rustic as well as in the Poudre River, with large debris expected in the river.

Other affected areas include Sky Ranch, Crown Point Road, the upper Poudre Canyon, Laramie River Road near Chambers Lake, Long Draw Road and remote areas in the Cameron Peak Wilderness and Hague Creek, according to the alert.

Those in these areas are advised to get to higher ground immediately.

— Sady Swanson

More thunderstorms, flooding expected for Fort Collins, burn scars

Monsoonal moisture is forecast to continue today over the burn scar, foothills and Front Range, creating a high potential for flooding in areas, according to Greg Hanson, National Weather Service meteorologist in Boulder.

“The air is juicy and with the rain that areas received yesterday and in the last week it won’t take much to get things going,’’ he said. “Any thunderstorms in places around Fort Collins that received 1 to 2 inches or more of rain will likely cause some street flooding.’’

Hanson said the atmosphere is unstable but the only uncertainty is if the temperature rises enough to kick off thunderstorms.

“The burn scars are our No. 1 concern,’’ he said, adding the burn scars only saw minor flooding from Wednesday’s rain. “Any thunderstorm up there will cause flash flooding.’’

— Miles Blumhardt

Flash flood survivor: 'When they say flash flood, take it seriously'

Wellington resident: Wednesday was 'first time I've ever seen hail that big'

Andrew Lafond and his wife barely shooed their kids inside their Wellington home Wednesday evening when all hail broke loose.

"It started to hail, then the big hail came,’’ he said. “First time I've ever seen hail that big in my life.''

Lafond suffered damage to a vehicle, a fence and windows in his house.

“We have some plastic in our window so that we could sleep last night because it was coming,'' he said Thursday. "Before the second front hit us, we just barely got the window taped off.''

Golf-ball-size hail was reported in the Wellington and Severance areas, and tennis ball size in the Timnath area. In Estes Park, small hail piled up so deep the town used snowplows to remove it.

On Thursday morning, Lafond said he had already had contractor look over the damage. Roofing company signs were prevalent in the town north of Fort Collins. Those signs served as a reminder to Lafond and likely other Wellington residents that despite the town being a nice, quiet town, they could do without the hail.

“It’s a beautiful place, it’s just this is the second time we have had hail damage,'' he said.

— Miles Blumhardt

Fort Collins sees flooding early Thursday

After a night of heavy rain, parts of Fort Collins remained flooded Thursday morning.

Parts of Fort Collins and Wellington received up to two inches of rain overnight, according to the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network.

City crews were monitoring localized flooding near Shields and Mulberry Streets and in Fort Collins ditches late Thursday morning, according to a post on the city's Facebook page. While some of the city's ditches were "very full," the breaks between rainstorms Thursday morning were keeping them from overflowing, the post continued.

Lots along the east Interstate 25 frontage road near Prospect Road were flooded around 7 a.m. The parking lot of the Colorado Department of Transportation facility at I-25 and Mountain Vista Drive was also underwater Thursday morning.

Sections of trails throughout Fort Collins were also submerged. A section of the Spring Creek Trail that runs under Stover Street was impassable under 2-3 feet of water early Thursday.

While the official Fort Collins weather station at Colorado State University recorded 1.65 inches of rainfall starting Wednesday night, reports to the Community Collaborative Rain, Snow and Hail Network, or CoCoRaHS, Thursday morning showed up to 2.55 inches of precipitation reported in Fort Collins proper and up to 2.62 inches in Wellington.

A small storm system formed around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, bringing rain to areas of Fort Collins until around 11 p.m. It picked back up again from roughly 1:50 to 5:50 a.m. Thursday, also bringing substantial lightning and winds of up to 23 miles per hour with it, according to the weather station's Thursday morning update.

Thursday marks 25 years since the Spring Creek Flood . In that flood, five women were killed, hundreds of residents were displaced and the city estimated $200 million in damages were caused.

— Sady Swanson and Erin Udell

Hail hits hard in Estes Park, Wellington

Damaging hail hit Wellington prior to 9 p.m. Wednesday. Photos on social media and sent to Coloradoan staff showed hailstones the size of walnuts in the affected area.

In Estes Park, hail piled up like snow along the streets Wednesday night. Videos and photos posted online show snowplows pushing clearing the hail from the roads and people shoveling hail from the sidewalks.

Rocky Mountain National Park did not experience hail like more central parts of Estes Park, according to park spokesperson Kyle Patterson. In rainy conditions, the park encourages anyone hiking in areas downstream of burn scars to use extreme caution and be aware of hazards like loose debris, weak and unstable areas where stump holes burned and dead and unstable trees that could be downed by high winds, according to a Facebook post sent out earlier this week.

— Sady Swanson and Erin Udell

More: See what severe weather, flooding, hail looks like in Fort Collins, Larimer County

Minimal damage to burn area from Wednesday's storm

A flash flood warning had been issued Wednesday night, with the National Weather Service warning of of "life threatening" flash flooding in Larimer County, including the Cameron Peak Fire burn area.

There was some damage to culverts and roads in the lower part of the Buckhorn Canyon, and possibly to some cars parked along the creek along the Pingree Park Road, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office. No injuries were reported.

Water did come over Larimer County Road 43 at mile marker 12 — likely due to a blocked culvert — but no damage has been reported, according to the sheriff's office.

Officials say they are closely monitoring the weather today.

Less than two weeks ago, two people died in a flash flood in the Crystal Mountain and Buckhorn Canyon areas about 20 miles west of Fort Collins. There were no other reported injuries related to the July 15 flood, according to officials.

— Sady Swanson

Midtown Fort Collins roof collapses

A Midtown liquor store suffered a partial roof collapse Thursday afternoon, with one of the factors possibly being the weight of standing water that collected on it during Thursday's storms, according to Poudre Fire Authority spokeswoman Annie Bierbower.

A 100-square-foot section of the store's roof collapsed around 4 p.m. One employee was inside, but was able to evacuate uninjured. No patrons were in the store, which is located at 2439 S. College Ave.

Multiple PFA units had responded and, by 5 p.m., were waiting for a structural engineer to get to the scene so crews could ensure the building was safe to enter, Bierbower said. In the meantime, all other businesses in the building as well as some in surrounding buildings were evacuated as crews inspected their roofs, she added.

PFA had not received any other calls of roof collapses possibly due to the rain, Bierbower said.

"If you have any sort of structure that could be at risk of this, take a look at it," Bierbower warned. "If there's a place for that water to accumulate, it really can add up fast."

Erin Udell

Flash flood safety tips

Flash flooding is the No. 1 storm-related killer in Colorado and the U.S. because most people don't understand how quickly these floods can happen and don't realize the power of water.

Here are ways to stay safe:

  • Continually monitor the weather if you are in a prone area as well as have a way to monitor weather updates and alerts.
  • Be aware of streams, drainage channels and areas known to flood that may cut off your evacuation routes.
  • Have an evacuation plan and make sure to communicate it with your entire group.
  • Even if during a rain you don't see flooding occurring where you are, if you are in a prone area prepare to move to higher ground as there may be a delay in the flooding reaching you if rain fell above where you are.
  • If you see flooding occurring, move to higher ground immediately and remain there well past the time the flood subsides.
  • Do not attempt to cross floodwaters by walking or with a vehicle. Six inches of floodwater can knock a person off their feet, and 12 inches can move a vehicle.

Source: National Weather Service

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Flash flooding updates: Fort Collins experiencing heavy rain Thursday

Related
CBS Denver

Flash Flood Warnings go into effect for parts of Colorado

There were two separate Flash Flood Warnings in effect for different parts of Colorado on Sunday afternoon, National Weather Service in Boulder confirmed. According to NWS, there was a Flash Flood Warning for the eastern portion of the Cameron Peak Burn Area until 3:45 p.m. in Larimer County, which included Masonville. This had the potential to effect roughly 216 people. Another Flash Flood Warning impacted the East Troublesome Fire Area until 4 p.m. in Grand County. This included Grand Lake and Highway 125. This had the potential to impact almost 500 people and one school.
GRAND COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Hot start to August with more monsoon storms expected

The month of August will kick off Monday with hot weather for Denver and the eastern plains of Colorado as highs climb well into the 90s. Some areas could even reach the low 100s. It will be a bit cooler in the mountains and on the western slope thanks to afternoon cloud cover associated with monsoon storms.We'll see several rounds of monsoon storms in the week ahead with an ongoing potential to see flash flooding on burn scars. The storms will be more concentrated across western and southern Colorado on Monday with higher chances on the plains and in the northern mountains toward the end of the week.We could see some wildfire smoke drift through the northern half of Colorado during the day on Monday due to several large fires burning in states like California, Idaho and Montana. In addition there is an Ozone Alert in effect for Denver, Boulder, Greeley and Fort Collins until at least 4 p.m. on Monday.Tuesday will be another hot day for Denver and the plains but temperatures will come down a bit during the middle of the week and again over the weekend thanks to anticipated surges of monsoon moisture.
DENVER, CO
1310kfka.com

Golf-ball sized hail falls in Larimer County

Wild weather pummels an area near Estes Park. A severe storm Wednesday night just before 10 p.m. dropped tennis-sized ball hail in Stove Prairie in a Cameron Peak burn scar area, trapping vehicles on East Elkhorn Avenue. It took snowplows to clear the road. Similar-sized hail also hit Wellington, Timnath, and Severance. Parts of Fort Collins saw more than 2 inches of rain Thursday morning causing flooding along the I-25 corridor.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Larimer County fire 100% contained, evacuation order lifted

BERTHOUD, Colo. — A mandatory evacuation order for fire in Larimer County Sunday afternoon has been lifted. Larimer County Sheriff's Office said the fire first reported around 11:40 a.m. was located on Wild Wing Drive, off County Roads 12 and 29. That's located about 10 driving miles southwest of Loveland.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Fire contained after forcing evacuations in northern Colorado

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A fire that briefly forced evacuations is now 100 percent contained. A reverse 911 notification went out at 12:42 p.m. Sunday ordering residents living on Wild Wing Drive area to evacuate while firefighters battled the blaze. The area is located in a rural part of the county between Fort Collins and Longmont.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Landspout spotted near Buckley, prompts tornado warning

AURORA, Colo. — The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning about 4:30 p.m. Friday for parts of Arapahoe and Adams counties after it said a landspout was spotted near Buckley Space Force Base. "A trained spotter reported a landspout near the Buckley AFB at 4:28 p.m., and a...
AURORA, CO
OutThere Colorado

Mandatory evacuations ordered due to fire in Colorado

Update: The mandatory evacuation order has been lifted. A mandatory evacuation order has been issued in Larimer County due to a new fire burning near Wild Wing Drive, off of County Road 12 and County Road 29. "Fire officials have ordered mandatory evacuations for Wild Wing Drive area. The west boundary is County Road 29, east boundary is Homer Road, south boundary is County Road 12, and the north boundary...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Electrocuted squirrel sparks small grass fire in Larimer County

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A squirrel was electrocuted and sparked a small grass fire in Larimer County Saturday morning, the Poudre Fire Authority said. Firefighters said around 9:35 a.m. Saturday, they got calls about a small wildfire near Trilby and Hidden Springs roads southwest of Fort Collins. The fire burned about half an acre.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Heaviest rain and biggest flood threat stays south of Denver again Friday

Ample moisture over Colorado will again cause plenty of clouds on Friday. Rain is possible anywhere but the best chance stays away from the metro area.The far southwest and southeast regions of the state including Cortez, Durango, Telluride, Springfield, and Lamar are under another Flash Flood Watch from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Friday. Thunderstorms in these areas could produce 1-2 inches of rain per hour which could quickly cause flooding.For the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas, the chance for rain is considerably smaller compared to southern Colorado but there is still a 30-40% chance for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.For the weekend, the chance for rain in Denver and along the Front Range drops to just 20% both Saturday and Sunday. The mountains have a better chance for afternoon rain especially on Saturday. It will also turn warmer for the weekend with high temperatures returning to about 90 degrees in the metro area. The warming trend will continue into next week as well.
DENVER, CO
Estes Park Trail Gazette

PHOTOS: Summer storm pelts Estes Park

Heavy rain and hail pelted downtown Estes Park on Wednesday, July 27. Some cars were even stuck by the water accumulating in the streets. A flash flood warning is in effect for the eastern part of Larimer County until 11:30 p.m. There are unconfirmed reports of 12 to 16″ of...
ESTES PARK, CO
northfortynews

Progress on Roundabout Brings Intersection Closure

A lot has changed near the intersection of 35th Ave. and O St. in the past three months as the Weld County Department of Public Works and project contractor, IHC Scott, work to construct a [...] This post Progress on Roundabout Brings Intersection Closure previously appeared on North Forty News.
WELD COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

First Alert Weather Day: The Heaviest Rain Is Yet To Come In Many Areas

Excess monsoon moisture moving into Colorado on Thursday will increase the threat for flash flooding especially over the wildfire burn areas in the mountains. Because of the chance for heavy downpours, it's a First Alert Weather Day for all of Colorado.There is a Flash Flood Watch for about three quarters of the state from late morning through late evening on Thursday. The watch includes the entire I-70 mountain corridor and all of southern Colorado.The large scars left behind by recent wildfires like East Troublesome, Camron Peak, and Grizzly Creek have an "elevated" threat for flash flooding. I-70 through Glenwood Canyon...
COLORADO STATE
Serving Fort Collins and Northern Colorado through news, community events, entertainment and classifieds.

