Florida man pleads guilty in fatal nitrous oxide crash

Click10.com
Cops find gold bars while busting Florida doctor for allegedly writing phony prescriptions
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – A Pinellas County doctor is facing trafficking charges for allegedly writing and selling prescriptions for codeine and oxycodone. According to detectives, Dr. Neelam Uppal, 62, sold more than 550 prescriptions of promethazine codeine syrup and oxycodone beginning Jan. 2022. During an investigation, undercover detectives said...
NBC Miami
1 Dead After Escaping Ambulance While Driving on Florida's Turnpike: FHP
A man died Saturday morning after jumping out of an ambulance while on Florida's Turnpike, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said, Rolando Sagaro, 32, was being transported from HCA Florida Kendall Hospital to Jackson Memorial Hospital in a private ambulance around 5:40 a.m. Officials said Sagaro became uncooperative...
celebsbar.com
Two die in inferno after ‘homemade helicopter’ crashes in Florida
READ MORE: Young family flees 'ghostly' home after spooks leave fridge open and give Chinese burnsThe disaster site was within 100 feet from two buildings, and Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook believes the pilot diverted the helicopter, preventing the thing from crashing into the buildings, reports News4Jax.Sheriff Cook said the chopper was left "badly mangled and badly burned", reports The Sun.
Click10.com
Georgia fugitive held without bond after chase from Sweetwater to Doral
DORAL, Fla. – Miami-Dade corrections officers have been holding a Georgia fugitive without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center since July 29. Police officers with the Sweetwater, Doral, and Miami-Dade police departments were involved in the search for Marquis Johnson, of Savannah. The chase began when police...
fox35orlando.com
Florida man found with dagger in his shoe during security screening at DeLand courthouse, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. - A man in Florida was found to have a dagger hidden in his shoe during a security screening at the Volusia County Courthouse in DeLand, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said. In a news release, the sheriff's office said the courthouse's magnetometer went off as Austin W....
Click10.com
‘It was so fast:’ Shark bites teen during family lobstering trip to Keys
OVIEDO, Fla. – Fischer Hricko, 13, of Oviedo, and his family went on vacation Wednesday to the Florida Keys — where he suffered an unexpected shark bite while lobstering. Bringing their boat down during lobster season is a family tradition, but this year, the family had an unexpected experience.
Click10.com
Snorkeler dies after possibly being struck by boat in the Florida Keys
STOCK ISLAND, Fla. – A 27-year-old snorkeler died earlier this week after suffering a head injury that was possibly caused from being struck by a boat, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission confirmed on Thursday. According to FWC spokesman Rob Klepper, FWC officers were checking two boats Monday...
10NEWS
Caretaker accused of stealing thousands of dollars from senior in Tampa Bay area
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A woman is being accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a senior she was taking care of, a news release from the office of the attorney general reports. Attorney General Ashley Moody and the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday the arrest of live-in caretaker...
WESH
Florida Amber Alert canceled for missing 11-year-old girl
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida Amber Alert was issued for an 11-year-old girl but later canceled Thursday. Banesa Fernandez-Santis was found safe after last being seen in Escambia County, according to law enforcement. She may have been in the company of 42-year-old Brijido Manriquez-Ortis. He was listed as...
flaglerlive.com
FWC Investigating Boating Incident That Killed Palm Coast’s Thomas Daquila
Earlier this month the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reported that a boating incident on the Intracoastal just north of Marineland killed a man and injured several other people. On Wednesday, FWC issued a report identifying the man who died as Thomas Daquila, 52, a resident of Cherokee Court...
Florida Sheriff Calls Out “Roadside Scammers” Using Young Girl With Cancer To Pocket Cash
Dodging phone calls, emails and text messages from scammers is a daunting task day in and day out. Scammers are always looking for new ways to try and scam you out of your money. Sheriff Office’s throughout the state and Attorney General Ashley Moody have
fox35orlando.com
Florida Amber Alert canceled after kidnapped 11-year-old girl found safe
WALNUT HILL, Fla. - A Florida Amber Alert that had been issued for a kidnapped 11-year-old girl in the Panhandle has been canceled after authorities say she was found safe. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office said the child had been abducted around 10 p.m. Wednesday night. A statewide Amber Alert...
Golf Channel
Robert Gamez, 54, arrested inside Bay Hill on misdemeanor battery charge
Robert Gamez famously won the 1990 Nestle Invitational at Bay Hill Club and Lodge when he holed a 7-iron on the final hole to beat Greg Norman. More than three decades later, the 54-year-old Gamez, an Orlando, Florida, resident, was arrested inside the Bay Hill neighborhood on a misdemeanor battery charge.
fox35orlando.com
Recognize him? Florida man accused of recording woman in Kohl's dressing room
ORANGE CITY, Fla. - Police are looking for a Central Florida man they say was recording a woman in a dressing room stall at a Kohl's store in Orange City. According to a Facebook post by Orange City police, on July 16, a man seen in a surveillance video was in the ladies dressing room of a Kohl's store videotaping a woman in the adjacent stall. When the woman noticed and confronted him, the man reportedly took off. Police say they do not know which direction he went.
Click10.com
This Week in South Florida: Joe Scott
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The former mayor of Cooper City, Debby Eisinger, is claiming she was sent the wrong mail-in ballot for the upcoming primary election. The ballot she received shows candidates for Congressional District 20, but she says that’s not her district. She printed out a sample...
NFL player arrested on drug charges in South Florida
Miami Beach, FL - An NFL player was arrested on drug charges in Broward County early Tuesday morning. 25-year-old Damon Arnette, a former high school football star in Broward County, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to use. Police...
flkeysnews.com
Three snorkelers die in the Keys, and a state police boat was possibly involved with one
The body of a 27-year-old man from Port Orange, Florida, was pulled from the water in the Lower Keys, and state wildlife police called it a “fatal boating accident” that possibly could have involved one of their own patrol boats. The man had been snorkeling off Key Haven...
Click10.com
This Week in South Florida: Alex Serrano and Gina Vinueza
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – What a difference a week makes. That’s how long it took for the Miami-Dade School Board to reverse its decision to remove a textbook about sex health education based on a number of objections from parents. After those initial objections, another petition by public...
Family separated for months as they search for affordable home in Florida
The Federal Reserve raising interest rates could mean good news for Florida homebuyers, but for many of them, the issue is not buying a home -- It's finding one.
Florida congresswoman calls on DOJ to investigate Florida utility company over ‘dark money’ claims
ORLANDO, Fla. — A U.S. congresswoman is asking the Department of Justice to investigate Florida Power & Light over claims that the utility used “dark money” to disguise sources of political funding and sway elections in Florida, as well as other allegations documented in recent news reports.
