ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida man pleads guilty in fatal nitrous oxide crash

Click10.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.local10.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Miami

1 Dead After Escaping Ambulance While Driving on Florida's Turnpike: FHP

A man died Saturday morning after jumping out of an ambulance while on Florida's Turnpike, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said, Rolando Sagaro, 32, was being transported from HCA Florida Kendall Hospital to Jackson Memorial Hospital in a private ambulance around 5:40 a.m. Officials said Sagaro became uncooperative...
FLORIDA STATE
celebsbar.com

Two die in inferno after ‘homemade helicopter’ crashes in Florida

READ MORE: Young family flees 'ghostly' home after spooks leave fridge open and give Chinese burnsThe disaster site was within 100 feet from two buildings, and Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook believes the pilot diverted the helicopter, preventing the thing from crashing into the buildings, reports News4Jax.Sheriff Cook said the chopper was left "badly mangled and badly burned", reports The Sun.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Georgia fugitive held without bond after chase from Sweetwater to Doral

DORAL, Fla. – Miami-Dade corrections officers have been holding a Georgia fugitive without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center since July 29. Police officers with the Sweetwater, Doral, and Miami-Dade police departments were involved in the search for Marquis Johnson, of Savannah. The chase began when police...
DORAL, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Click10.com

Snorkeler dies after possibly being struck by boat in the Florida Keys

STOCK ISLAND, Fla. – A 27-year-old snorkeler died earlier this week after suffering a head injury that was possibly caused from being struck by a boat, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission confirmed on Thursday. According to FWC spokesman Rob Klepper, FWC officers were checking two boats Monday...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers
WESH

Florida Amber Alert canceled for missing 11-year-old girl

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida Amber Alert was issued for an 11-year-old girl but later canceled Thursday. Banesa Fernandez-Santis was found safe after last being seen in Escambia County, according to law enforcement. She may have been in the company of 42-year-old Brijido Manriquez-Ortis. He was listed as...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Golf Channel

Robert Gamez, 54, arrested inside Bay Hill on misdemeanor battery charge

Robert Gamez famously won the 1990 Nestle Invitational at Bay Hill Club and Lodge when he holed a 7-iron on the final hole to beat Greg Norman. More than three decades later, the 54-year-old Gamez, an Orlando, Florida, resident, was arrested inside the Bay Hill neighborhood on a misdemeanor battery charge.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Recognize him? Florida man accused of recording woman in Kohl's dressing room

ORANGE CITY, Fla. - Police are looking for a Central Florida man they say was recording a woman in a dressing room stall at a Kohl's store in Orange City. According to a Facebook post by Orange City police, on July 16, a man seen in a surveillance video was in the ladies dressing room of a Kohl's store videotaping a woman in the adjacent stall. When the woman noticed and confronted him, the man reportedly took off. Police say they do not know which direction he went.
ORANGE CITY, FL
Click10.com

This Week in South Florida: Joe Scott

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The former mayor of Cooper City, Debby Eisinger, is claiming she was sent the wrong mail-in ballot for the upcoming primary election. The ballot she received shows candidates for Congressional District 20, but she says that’s not her district. She printed out a sample...
COOPER CITY, FL
NewsRadio WFLA

NFL player arrested on drug charges in South Florida

Miami Beach, FL - An NFL player was arrested on drug charges in Broward County early Tuesday morning. 25-year-old Damon Arnette, a former high school football star in Broward County, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to use. Police...
Click10.com

This Week in South Florida: Alex Serrano and Gina Vinueza

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – What a difference a week makes. That’s how long it took for the Miami-Dade School Board to reverse its decision to remove a textbook about sex health education based on a number of objections from parents. After those initial objections, another petition by public...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy