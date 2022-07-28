4 Cyclones coming to Clarinda with CycloneFanatic tour

(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's first-ever barbecue cookoff is underway. The first of 27 teams registered for the inaugural Shenandoah ShenDig Barbecue Competition arrived as early as 8 Friday morning. Contestants from all over KMAland and beyond are entered in the competition, cooking a wide variety of barbecued meats, and hoping to past the muster of six judges. Campers and vehicles representing each of the teams were parked in back of Shenandoah's Elks Lodge--the main hub of competition. Wes Albertson of Tabor is a member of Big Spoons Barbecue. Albertson says Shenandoah's first event is actually his team's inaugural competition. KMA News asked Albertson why his team entered.

SHENANDOAH, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO