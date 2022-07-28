4 Cyclones coming to Clarinda with CycloneFanatic tour

www.kmaland.com
Bellevue West's Dotzler chooses Creighton
(Omaha) -- Bellevue West standout Josiah Dotzler has committed to Creighton. Dotzler chose Creighton over offers from Omaha, Drake and Indiana State. Dotzler is Creighton’s first commit to their 2023 class.
Creston alum Downing named to Rotary Lombardi Award Watch List
(KMAland) -- Creston graduate and current Iowa State offensive lineman Trevor Downing is one of six regional college football players on the Rotary Lombardi Award. The award is presented to annually to an offensive or defensive lineman that best exemplifies the character and discipline of NFL Hall of Fame Coach Vince Lombardi.
Gwendolyn “Gwen” Johnston, 91, of Atlantic, Iowa
Location:Zion Lutheran Church in Atlantic. Open Visitation Location:Zion Lutheran Church in Atlantic. Visitation Day and Date:Friday, August 5 (Prior to Service) Visitation Start:9:30 a.m. Visitation End:10:30 a.m. (Service) Memorials: Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church. Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA. Cemetery:. Burial will be held in the...
Kathryn Martin, 79 of Glenwood, IA
Visitation Location: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA. Funeral Home: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA. Notes:Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com.
Omaha team wins 'epic' Shen barbecue competition
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's first barbecue cookoff is in the books. Outlined against a partly-cloudy sky, amid humid conditions and the aroma of cooked meats, 27 teams battled in Shenandoah's inaugural ShenDig Barbecue Competition. History recorded an Omaha team as the competition's first-ever grand champions. Mace Hensen, co-chair of the Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah's ShenDig Committee, announced Smokin' Leftys Barbecue as the overall winner Saturday afternoon, with a score of 705.0972. It's only the second grand championship for Smokin' Lefty's Barbecue in more than a decade of competitions. Brothers Dave and Jim Feder are the team's coordinators. They told KMA News considerable planning goes into each competition.
Sundays With Mike: Epilogue to a ShenDig
(Shenandoah) – Well, that was some little cookout Friday and Saturday. You know, the little barbecue event in back of the Elks Lodge. Just an intimate gathering involving more than two dozen teams from several states. Yes, Shenandoah pulled it off. With scores of volunteers, and vigor and bravado...
Cassie L. Eckstein, 40, Maryville, MO
Cemetery:At a later date. Notes:Cassie passed away at Mosiac Hospital in St. Joseph, MO on Thursday July 28, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. www.bramfuneralhome.com.
Loretta Terry, 89, Bedford, Iowa
Visitation Location: Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel. Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels.
Grebert sworn in as Clarinda Police Officer
(Clarinda) -- A longtime figure in public safety in Page County has returned to the Clarinda Police Department. Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers administered the oath of office to Officer Kris Grebert at the Clarinda City Council's regular meeting Wednesday. Grebert joins the police department after serving as the Page County Emergency Management Coordinator since 2017. He resigned from the role in May. A 2001 graduate of the 182nd Iowa Law Enforcement Basic Academy, Brothers says Grebert brings extensive experience in law enforcement, including in Clarinda.
Barbecue battle begins in Shenandoah
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's first-ever barbecue cookoff is underway. The first of 27 teams registered for the inaugural Shenandoah ShenDig Barbecue Competition arrived as early as 8 Friday morning. Contestants from all over KMAland and beyond are entered in the competition, cooking a wide variety of barbecued meats, and hoping to past the muster of six judges. Campers and vehicles representing each of the teams were parked in back of Shenandoah's Elks Lodge--the main hub of competition. Wes Albertson of Tabor is a member of Big Spoons Barbecue. Albertson says Shenandoah's first event is actually his team's inaugural competition. KMA News asked Albertson why his team entered.
Richard G. Baker, age 61, Grant City, Missouri
Location: Crossroads Assembly of God Church, Grant City. Visitation Location: Crossroads Assembly of God Church, Grant City. Little Tigers Football Program, c/o Diane Dannar, Treasurer. 2 West 4th Street, Grant City, Missouri 64456. Funeral Home: Andrews-Hann Funeral Home. Cemetery: Grant City Cemetery. Notes: andrewshannfuneralhome.com.
Glenwood man booked for driving while barred
(Glenwood) -- A Glenwood man faces charges following his Friday arrest. The Glenwood Police Department says 45-year-old Ross Messinger was arrested for driving while barred. Messinger was taken to the Mills County Jail and held on $2,000 cash or surety bond.
Iowa man receives 42 months in jail for firearm charge
OMAHA, Neb. -- It was announced on Friday that a man from Iowa will serve 3.5 years in prison for having a firearm. According to court documents, 27-year-old Dylan McKeown, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, was sentenced for being a felon in possession of a firearm for 42 months. There is no parole in the federal system and when McKeown is released from prison, he will have a three-year term of supervised release.
Vietnam War helicopter touches down at Iowa Aviation Museum
GREENFIELD, Iowa — The Iowa Aviation Museum is home to decades of flight history in the state, so its no stranger to planes and pilots alike. But its newest guest was a bit more unusual — an angel came to visit Saturday. The "angel" is a UH-34D Sikorsky...
Restaurant Founder Will Split Jackpot With 50,000 Employees
The Mega Millions jackpot for tonight's drawing is nearing a ridiculous total. Would $810 million provide you with enough financial security? Many of us are buying a ticket or tickets. Many workplaces are pooling their funds to better their odds. But the owner of a popular fast food chain is taking that strategy to a whole new level!
Rock Port man injured in weekend wreck
(Rock Port) -- A Rock Port man was taken to the hospital following a wreck early Sunday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says troopers responded to a crash around 1:30 a.m. on Burke Road just east of Rock Port. The patrol says 21-year-old Gavin M. Abbott was driving a 2015 GMC Sierra westbound. Authorities say the vehicle came to a sharp curve, crossed the center line, traveled off the west side of the roadway and struck a guardrail. The vehicle continued westbound, crossed a field and collided with an embankment.
Creston Police Report Three Arrests
(Creston) Creston Police report three arrests. Police arrested 18-year-old Jamieson Reed of Creston on Friday for possession of a controlled substance, Marijuana, 1st offense. Authorities released him on a $1,000 bond. Creston Police arrested 38-year-old Amanda Jones of Creston on Saturday at Oak and Summit Street for driving while suspended...
Fremont County community raises money for Iowa deputy's family
The Fremont County community in Iowa came together Saturday to raise money to benefit the family of a deputy killed in June near Hamburg. Dozens gathered at the Blue Moon Bar and Grill on Main Street to benefit the family of 37-year-old Austin "Melvin" Richardson's wife and three young daughters.
Bunge Fire -- 07-31-22
Firefighters battled a fire for nearly two hours at the Bunge Corporation in Red Oak early Sunday morning.
