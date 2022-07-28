Omaha City Council taking action on 10 suggested changes to city charter

www.ketv.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Stothert and City Council at odds again
It’s been widely reported that the Omaha mayor isn’t happy with the city council’s decision not to allow her to stay in charge when she’s out of town. At the same time though there’s another council-mayor disagreement. As NCN first reported, Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert...
KETV.com
Mayor Jean Stothert shuts down rumors about why she wants to run city while out of town
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert wants to shut down any rumors about why she wants to run the city while out of town. According to the city charter, the mayor transfers power to the city council president when leaving the city. A city clerk says the rule is practiced when the mayor leaves the state, although that's another reason Mayor Stothert wants the outdated charter addressed.
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert unhappy with city council committee decision
The Omaha City Council Legislative Affairs Committee announced Thursday that it requested 10 proposed amendments to the city charter be placed on the council agenda.
Facebook parent company continues growth in Nebraska
OMAHA — The Sarpy County campus of social media giant Meta has been on continuous growth since it broke ground five years ago on two buildings in Papillion. What started as 1 million square feet of data center has expanded to the point that construction crossed into another city — requiring a more inclusive name change.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WOWT
Ponca area bridge finally finished
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Why did it take so long to repair a road and replace a bridge in the Ponca Hills area just north of Omaha?. A large drainage pipe supporting a bridge on 36th Street at Ponca Road gave way in January of 2021. Since then, people driving...
klin.com
COVID-19 Death Reported Friday in Lancaster County
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported a COVID-19 death Friday, a man in his 70s who was hospitalized and vaccinated. The county death total is now 446. In addition, there were 67 new cases reported with 35 people hospitalized and 30 of those being Lancaster County residents. Additional information including...
WOWT
Union leaders pleaded to increase criminal charges after Metro bus driver assaulted
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Metro bus driver was attacked but while Metro won’t comment, the police and the bus driver’s union will. Like many streets in Omaha, Metro buses travel through 14th and Farnam all the time. But things were different just after 6 a.m. on July 22.
KETV.com
'Just ridiculous,' Community leaders call for end to gun violence after deadly shooting, offer resources
OMAHA, Neb. — North Omaha leaders call for an end to gun violence after a deadly shooting in the area. Omaha police said it happened around 2:30 Sunday morning near 22nd and Lake streets. Davonta Williams, 31, was killed and two other people were hurt. Investigators said they believe...
RELATED PEOPLE
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office wants to install license plate readers
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office wants to install license plate readers on the perimeter of the city of Omaha and in the county. That possibility will be discussed at city council next week.
KETV.com
Fremont County community raises money for Iowa deputy's family
The Fremont County community in Iowa came together Saturday to raise money to benefit the family of a deputy killed in June near Hamburg. Dozens gathered at the Blue Moon Bar and Grill on Main Street to benefit the family of 37-year-old Austin "Melvin" Richardson's wife and three young daughters.
WOWT
Omaha drug prevention specialists share concern over cannabis store advertising
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Most of us get coupons in the mail every week, offering deals on everything from groceries to insurance. But there’s a group of people who are concerned about coupons that show up in the mail offering deals on cannabis. Marijuana is illegal in Nebraska but...
Nebraska coalition looks to immigration-related solutions to help labor shortage
OTOC is seeking to galvanize an assortment of people and groups to help change national immigration laws and influence state and local policies impacting foreign-born workers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
klkntv.com
Two Lincoln streets to close for construction beginning Saturday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Portions of two streets will close beginning Sunday and Monday, Lincoln Transportation and Utilities said. Saturday morning at 7 a.m. M Street will shut down between South 12th and South 13th Streets for a construction project at the U.S. Bank building. The portion of the road will reopen around 6 p.m. Sunday.
News Channel Nebraska
Union leaders ask for help after Omaha Metro bus driver assaulted
OMAHA, Neb. -- An Omaha Metro bus driver was attacked and Union leaders are pleading for an increase in criminal charges as a result. According to authorities, a bus driver reportedly asked dispatch to call 911 as she was being attacked on July 22 around 6:00 a.m. Officials said the...
klkntv.com
LPS expands on the district’s new COVID-19 protocol
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Earlier this week, the Lincoln Public Schools Board of Education announced there will not be a mask mandate in place next fall. Superintendent Paul Gausman spoke more about the COVID protocols for the upcoming school year on Friday. “I wouldn’t rule anything at this point...
KETV.com
OneWorld Community Health Centers event promotes active lifestyle
OMAHA, Neb. — OneWorld Community Health Centers is challenging the Omaha community to Get Up and Get Moving. The annual event promotes Hispanic family physical activity and healthy lifestyles for all. This year, the health care group combined the event with their back-to-school bash for the first time. Organizers...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
doniphanherald.com
Platte River State Park, which could have been called Wild Turkey or Winding River, celebrates 40 years
The state was building a new park in the hills and hardwood trees above and along the Platte River — midway between Lincoln and Omaha — and it needed a name. So four decades ago, it asked Nebraskans: What should we call it?. More than 5,300 ideas poured...
kmaland.com
1 arrested following pursuit in Council Bluffs
(Omaha) – A Council Bluffs man faces multiple charges following a pursuit on Friday afternoon. According to the Council Bluffs Police Department, an unmarked patrol cruiser came across a stolen 2008 Porsche Cayenne with a Nebraska license plate. The Porsche then accelerated and rammed the front end of the...
KETV.com
Maha Festival recognized for drawing young people, professionals to Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — The city of Omaha recognized Maha Festival earlier this week for its effort to draw people to the city, especially young professionals. People from the region and across the country attended the festival, back in full force for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. Friends from Amherst College in Massachusetts spend their weekend and money in the metro, enjoying Omaha's intimate attitude.
KETV.com
Lincoln program hopes to fast-track job, seeks to fill needed tech positions
LINCOLN, Neb. — A new program in Lincoln is hoping to put job seekers on the fast track to success while filling thousands of open tech positions in Nebraska. It's called Edu Tech, a collaboration between The Center for People in Need and Google. The tech-focused education uses Google's...
Comments / 0