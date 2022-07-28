Innovative new piercing studio needles into Fort Worth for Texas debut

fortworth.culturemap.com
Wells Fargo Building a New Regional Hub in IrvingLarry LeaseIrving, TX
This Fort Worth rancher has given away $600 million including $25 million this weekAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Fort Worth ISD Hiring On The Spot As They Work to Fill Hundreds of Open PositionsLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Former Irving Teacher Accused of Sexually Abusing 2nd GraderLarry LeaseIrving, TX
These are the 5 best food and drink events in Fort Worth this week
August is here and that means Hatch chile pepper-infusions will start popping up on menus all over town. The piquant pepper is harvested in Hatch, New Mexico, but local grocers and restaurants will source them by the dozens to get spicy with culinary creations. The pepper isn’t the only produce...
Countless activities add up to great fun in the Texas Midwest
Some of the most beautiful places are well off the beaten path, and such is the case within the Texas Midwest. When you get off the main highway and drive along the remaining stretches of historic highways or scenic farm-to-market roads that traverse the region, you’ll get in touch with frontier history, local courthouses and culture, family-friendly events, hidden pocket parks, quirky roadside attractions, and mom-and-pop eateries at every turn — not to mention a whole lot of nature.
Concert review: Garth Brooks thanks DFW at AT&T Stadium show in Arlington
Seven years after his last area appearance, country singer Garth Brooks returned to North Texas on July 30, performing an electrifying two-hour concert that was as much a raucous, career-spanning show as it was a thank-you letter to the Dallas-Fort Worth area. In each city on Brooks' current Stadium Tour,...
Dog-centric apartments fetch top spot in this week's 5 most-read Fort Worth stories
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here. 1. Apartment community opens in Grapevine with extra love for the dogs. A new...
6 top snow cone stands for an icy sweet treat around Fort Worth
An oasis of relief on a sizzling day can be found by way of the classic snow cone stand. (Because when the weather is this steamy, sometimes even ice cream is just too heavy.) With soft and fluffy shaved ice and so many refreshing flavor options, snow cones provide for a nostalgic taste of a hot summer night. Today’s snow cones are more tricked up than those from our youth — some are garnished with sour candy, whipped cream, and even diced pickles, while others are served in fancy, hollowed-out fruit bowls.
These are the 6 can't-miss shows in Dallas-Fort Worth theater for August
Do y'all feel like you need a break? Agreed, it's time for a breather. Theaters around Dallas-Fort Worth have eased up this month, offering a light roster of plays and musicals with plenty of padding in between so you can see them all. In order of start date, here are...
Kroger begins grocery delivery across Dallas-Fort Worth with new facility
Fort Worth has scored another way to get food delivered with the opening of a new delivery service from Kroger. According to a release, the grocery chain has opened a new Customer Fulfillment Center (CFC) in southeast Dallas at 4221 Telephone Rd. In a statement, Kroger VP and head of...
Authorities charge man with arson for grass fires in northwest Fort Worth
A man was arrested on Thursday, July 28 for setting multiple fires in Fort Worth. Julio Frausto, 32, was charged with one count of second-degree felony Arson, one count of second-degree felony Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information, and one count of misdemeanor Evading Arrest or Detention. Fort Worth...
Drop into the Texas Lakes Trail's 31 counties, from Paris to Granbury
The Texas Lakes Trail is made up of 31 counties in North Central Texas, and it's where you can find the best of both worlds — rural and urban, small town and big city. Anchored by Dallas-Fort Worth, the Lakes Trail boasts a mix of world-renowned museums, historic downtowns, and Western culture in addition to great shopping, dining, and events.
Travel through time with help from the Texas Historical Commission
History comes alive at so many places across the Lone Star State, with unique spots that honor the past and inspire an understanding of what it means to be a Texan. The Texas Historical Commission preserves the important stories of the past at more than 30 historic sites across the state, from Native American villages and frontier forts to both everyday and elegant homes, along with the social and political leaders who lived in them.
Top 5 revelations from Garth Brooks' Arlington show press conference
One day before his sold-out show on July 30 at AT&T Stadium, country megastar Garth Brooks was doing what Garth Brooks always does the day before a show: meeting up with the media. Casually dressed in blue jeans and a sweatshirt, Brooks hosted a press conference with about 20 reporters...
Dinos and giraffes both roam in Somervell County's Glen Rose
Known as the Dinosaur Capital of Texas, Somervell County’s Glen Rose is a charming small town with a larger-than-life spirit. Prehistoric wonders and wildlife safaris are par for the course at this destination, which can be found 60 miles southwest of Fort Worth. But its rolling hills are also perfect for hiking, biking, and spending time by the river.
Nutrition, workouts, and shopping cover DFW fitness news for August
This month's edition of Fit in the City is a little different — instead of a list of workouts and healthy events, we're bringing you news and tidbits designed to make your August a little more fit and fabulous. Late last month, LA-based fitness center Training Mate, from Luke...
These are the 11 best things to do in Fort Worth this weekend
This weekend around Fort Worth will be headlined by the return of a country music superstar and a national tour of a Broadway musical. Other options will include several other concerts, the final weekend of a theater/arts festival, screenings of a music documentary, a funny comedian, a local theater production, and the closing of an art exhibition.
Fort Davis: Gaze at the stars from your perch in the highest town in Texas
At an altitude of 5,050 feet — nearly a mile! — Fort Davis is the highest town in Texas. And that comes with an express list of benefits, including a cooler climate, mountain scenery, incredible wildlife, impressive stargazing, and so much more. There are so many things to...
Woodsy East Texas ranch with ties to Von Erich wrestling family listed for $17 million
A large ranch for sale about 130 southeast of Fort Worth comes with its own animal kingdom, of sorts — 36 cows, six Quarter Horses, and one donkey. The more than 600-acre Hickory Wind Farm in Chandler, 22 miles northeast of Athens and seven miles west of the Tyler airport, is owned by an unidentified Dallas billionaire and his wife. The East Texas ranch is listed at $17 million.
Apartment community opens in Grapevine with extra love for the dogs
A new residential option in Dallas-Fort Worth is strictly for the dogs: Called Fidus Pet Concierge Communities, it's a garden-style apartment community with amenities specifically designed to meet the needs of dog owners. Fidus acquires existing low-density, garden-style apartment communities of 300-600 units, and renovates the property with features and...
Colorado dreaming? Escape triple digits and road trip in a luxe RV.
The heat is on in Texas, and the mountains are calling. Answer the call by embarking on a cool camping adventure — literally and figuratively — to Colorado. But rather than pitching a tent or trying to locate an available cabin, get your glamp on and hit the road in a luxe RV.
Reverse happy hours top off this week's 5 hottest Fort Worth headlines
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here. 1. Where to drink in Fort Worth right now: 5 best bars with reverse...
Fort Worth chef delivers Italian-American Love letter with new restaurant
Tim Love, Fort Worth's most prolific chef, has yet another new restaurant: Called Caterina's, it's an Italian-American place opening at the Fort Worth Stockyards, in the Mule Alley Redevelopment at 128 E. Exchange Ave., #620, right between Melt Ice Creams and Cowtown Winery. According to a release, it's opening on July 27.
