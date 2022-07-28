Innovative new piercing studio needles into Fort Worth for Texas debut

An oasis of relief on a sizzling day can be found by way of the classic snow cone stand. (Because when the weather is this steamy, sometimes even ice cream is just too heavy.) With soft and fluffy shaved ice and so many refreshing flavor options, snow cones provide for a nostalgic taste of a hot summer night. Today’s snow cones are more tricked up than those from our youth — some are garnished with sour candy, whipped cream, and even diced pickles, while others are served in fancy, hollowed-out fruit bowls.

