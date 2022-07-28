Reds promote Chase Petty, one of their top pitching prospects, to Dayton Dragons

Chase Petty, one of the Cincinnati Reds’ top pitching prospects, was the youngest pitcher on Low-A Daytona’s roster until Wednesday.

That’s when the 19-year-old Petty was promoted to High-A Dayton. He’ll be the youngest pitcher to take the mound in the Midwest League this year.

It’s a quick rise for Petty, who was the prospect the Reds received from the Minnesota Twins in the Sonny Gray trade this spring. He was drafted out of Mainland Regional High School in New Jersey with the No. 26 overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft.

Petty, a right-hander, had a 0-4 record with a 3.18 ERA in 17 appearances at Daytona (12 starts). He compiled 60 strikeouts and 23 walks across 65 innings. He was sitting 95-96 mph with his fastball in his last start, and he’s produced a 2.17 ERA in his last nine outings.

He’s rated as the No. 7 prospect in the organization by Baseball America, one spot ahead of Reds rookie pitcher Graham Ashcraft. Baseball America ranks Petty behind Nick Lodolo and Triple-A left-hander Brandon Williamson for the franchise’s top pitching prospect.

Petty was viewed as the hardest-throwing prep pitcher in last year’s draft class, touching 102 mph. He hasn’t been at that velocity level this year, but his fastball continues to be his primary pitch. He features an elite slider and he’s developing a changeup.

"We’re really excited to have him," Reds General Manager Nick Krall said after the trade was completed. "John Ceprini, our area scout in the Northeast, did a lot of work on him for the draft. We thought we had a chance to get him with our comp pick last year (at No. 30 overall). He’s a player we’ve liked for a long time. We think he’s got a chance to be a high-caliber Major League starter."

Gray, who is making $10.7 million this year and has a $13 million club option for the 2023 season, has a 5-3 record and a 3.52 ERA through 14 starts this season. His strikeout rate is down compared to his seasons with the Reds, but he’s allowed fewer walks and homers.

BULLPEN IMPROVES: The Reds have a long, long list of relievers on the injured list, but it’s been a good stretch for the Reds’ bullpen over the last three weeks.

Winning 10 of their last 15 games, entering Thursday, the bullpen owns a collective 2.89 ERA, which is the fifth-lowest in the league. It doesn’t erase the bullpen’s struggles for the majority of the season, but it’s not a coincidence the team is playing better as the bullpen improved.

“With our starting pitching that we've been getting, it's even more important,” Reds Manager David Bell said. “I'm really happy with it. There are a lot of reasons for it. I think guys have bounced back after a couple of guys got sent down and come back and pitched well.”

Despite the injuries, roles have stabilized over the past couple of weeks. Hunter Strickland, by far the most experienced reliever, has handled closer duties while Alexis Díaz returned from injury and taken setup man duties against the heart of opposing lineups.

“I think pressure is a privilege, whatever way you want to look at it,” said Strickland, who had a rare outing last weekend when all three hitters he faced hit an infield popup in foul territory. “I do think that you definitely lock it in a little bit more when the game is on the line or you’re facing the heart of a lineup. Granted, obviously, anybody can beat you at any given time, but I like those opportunities and those challenges, for sure.”

Joel Kuhnel hit 100 mph in his last relief appearance, the first time he’s done that since he had surgery to repair a torn capsule in his shoulder in Oct. 2020. Buck Farmer has allowed one run in seven innings since he was called back up on July 9, stranding all five of his inherited runners.

“Each guy out there, their competitive nature, they all want to be closers or the highest leverage,” Bell said. “So, when they get an opportunity, you have to be ready for that. Yeah, I do think that's been part of it. Really happy for a lot of guys.”

INJURY UPDATES: Outfielder Albert Almora Jr., who is on the COVID-related injured list, began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday.

Almora hasn’t played in a Reds game since July 10. Bell said Almora was “pretty sick,” before beginning baseball activities last weekend. He’s allowed to remain on a rehab assignment until Aug. 10, though he can return before that date.

• Outfielders Aristides Aquino and Jake Fraley are continuing their rehab assignments at Louisville. Aquino, recovering from a left high ankle sprain, was 11-for-30 at the plate entering Thursday with three homers, two doubles, eight RBI, four walks and 11 strikeouts in eight games.

Fraley, who fractured a bone in his left big toe, is 8-for-29 with no extra-base hits, five walks and nine strikeouts in eight games.

• Tony Santillan has been out since mid-June with low back injury. He’s unlikely to return before September if it doesn’t turn into a season-ending injury.

“He’s not been with us,” Bell said. “He’s recovering at home.”

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Reds promote Chase Petty, one of their top pitching prospects, to Dayton Dragons