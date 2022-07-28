ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

‘He was the best boy’: Horry County deputies to hold escort for retired K-9 with terminal cancer

By Kevin Accettulla
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01tNjg_0gwKRU3O00

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Sheriff’s Office will hold an escort Friday for a retired K-9 who was diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Former K-9 officer Kane was diagnosed with a terminal cancer, and his handler Cpl. Misty Puckett decided to put him down “to ease his suffering,” according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Deputies will escort Puckett and Kane to Murrells Inlet Veterinary Hospital on Friday and then to Burroughs Funeral Home, according to the sheriff’s office.

The escort will leave the Horry County Government and Justice Center at 11:30 a.m. and will take Highway 544 towards Murrells Inlet, according to the release. The escort should arrive at the vet at about noon.

“He was the best boy, and a gentle giant until you messed with momma,” Puckett said in a statement. “He always had my back and I always had his.”

Kane was a narcotics detection dog who retired in December 2021 after eight years of service, according to the sheriff’s office.

Dari Hyder
4d ago

Thank you so much for your service. Praying for your police family and all who knew you!!!💕💕💕🇺🇸

richard polston
3d ago

prayers going up for all my brother n sister's in blue n all my four legs brothers that wear the sheld of law enforcement from your brother that saves lives

