Man tries to bring children to casino to meet up with 'other subjects': Ledyard police

omg really!!!!
3d ago
Thank god for police!! You saved those girls big time! I hope the girls know what was going to happen to them
Reply
3
2 arrested for attacking police outside Milford bar
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people face charges for allegedly attacking two police officers outside a bar in Milford early Sunday morning. Police said Dinsdale Brown, a 25-year-old man from Ansonia, and Taylor Healey, a 24-year-old woman from Derby, were kicked out of Stonebridge Restaurant on Daniel Street around 1 a.m. They were trying to […]
NECN
4 Shot on Main Street in Hartford: Police
Four people were shot in Hartford Sunday evening, according to police. Officers responded to the area of 1994 Main Street around 6:45 p.m. and found a woman in her twenties suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital where she is listed in critical, but stable condition,...
Man sells Newtown home without homeowners’ knowledge: PD
NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – A man has been arrested after being accused of selling a home in Newtown without the homeowner’s knowledge, according to police. Newtown police said on July 27, the Newtown Police Department arrested Edwin Lewis at his home in Willington after a lengthy investigation into a fraudulent home sale. Police said the […]
WCVB
Connecticut man accused of driving Corvette 161 mph on NH highway
A Connecticut man is facing multiple charges after police said he was driving more than 160 miles per hour on Interstate 93. New Hampshire State Police said Alejandro Zapata-Rebello was driving an orange Corvette on Sunday morning when they clocked him at 161 miles per hour in Ashland. The speed...
Intense Video: Bear breaks into West Hartford home
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A family in West Hartford got quite a scare after a bear broke into their home. The homeowner came face to Face Sunday afternoon with a black bear inside his home on Walker Lane. “I wasn’t scared. I was just mad. I don’t know why I was mad, I was […]
4 injured in Hartford shooting: Police
HARTFORD, Conn. — Four people were sent to an area hospital after a Hartford shooting Sunday evening. At around 6:44 p.m., Hartford Police responded to the area of 1994 Main Street on a report of a shooting. When police arrived, they found a woman in her twenties with a...
Naugatuck kennel owner faces new charge of killing animal
NAUGATUCK, Conn. — A Naugatuck kennel owner who is already facing a variety of charges connected to the training facility he owns, was arrested Saturday on a charge of animal abuse. David Rivera turned himself in to police and was charged with malicious wounding/ killing of an animal. Police...
NECN
Conn. Driver Clocked Going 161 MPH on I-93 in NH: Police
A 30-year-old man was arrested Sunday after allegedly driving more than double the speed limit on Interstate 93 in Ashland, New Hampshire. New Hampshire State Police say one of their troopers clocked Alejandro Zapata-Rebello, of Danbury, Connecticut, driving 161 mph around 11:15 a.m. The posted speed limit on that section of I-93 is 70 mph.
whdh.com
Conn. State police sergeant suspended for rear-end crash
BROOKFIELD, Connecticut (WFSB) — A Connecticut State Police sergeant was suspended and given a misdemeanor summons for a crash in which she rear-ended another driver in Brookfield. Sgt. Catherine Koeppel was charged with following too close and evading responsibility. The crash happened on Route 7 north on July 24...
Eyewitness News
Wallingford resident dies in motorcycle crash
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - This evening the North haven Police Department responded to a crash involving a collision between a small SUV and a motorcycle. The operator of the motorcycle, a resident of Wallingford, was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital with life threatening injuries. They were later pronounced deceased...
2 New Britain residents killed in Massachusetts crash
WORCESTER, Mass. — Two people from New Britain are dead after a crash in Worcester, Massachusetts over the weekend, officials said. The crash happened just after 7 a.m. on Route 290 eastbound by exit 24, according to Massachusetts State Police. Officials said a 2009 Toyota Matrix, driven by an...
Hartford shooting leaves four injured, one in critical condition
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A shooting at Main Street in Hartford left four people injured on Sunday night. When Hartford police officers arrived on the scene, they located a woman in her 20s with a gunshot wound. According to officials, she was transported to the hospital where she is listed in critical but stable condition. […]
Hartford shooting leaves one man in hospital
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford police responded to a shooting on Albany Avenue that left one man in the hospital Monday morning. Around 1 a.m., officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Albany Avenue. Once at the scene, investigators said they found evidence of gunfire. While they were there, a victim arrived at an area […]
Mortorcyclist killed in North Haven accident
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – One person is dead following a collision between a motorcycle and vehicle in North Haven on Friday. Police say the accident happened at 4:45 p.m. on Washington Ave. The motorcyclist, according to police, is a Wallingford resident but the person’s name is not being released at this time. The South […]
CT state trooper sergeant suspended after misdemeanor
MIDDLETOWN, Conn (WTNH) – A Connecticut state trooper sergeant has been suspended following an investigation into a car accident on July 24, police say. The investigation concluded Sgt. Catherine Koeppel was at fault for rear-ending another vehicle on Route 7 North in Brookfield. No injuries were reported. Koeppel was served a misdemeanor summons on July […]
Eyewitness News
Lifeguards rescue 17 year old having medical emergency in water
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Earlier this afternoon, the Winding Trails Lifeguards responded to a medical emergency at Dunning Lake. A 17 year old had a seizure while in the water, according to the Winding Trails Recreation Supervisor Bailey Dailey. The lifeguards responded promptly and he was safely rescued from the...
CT Trooper Charged After Rear-Ending Vehicle In Brookfield, Police Say
A Connecticut State Police trooper was charged after a two-vehicle crash in Fairfield County. Sgt. Catherine Koeppel rear-ended another vehicle while driving on northbound Route 7 in Brookfield at about 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 24, according to State Police. Police said both vehicles were damaged, and no injuries were...
DoingItLocal
Motorcycle Without Rider Struck On Route 8
2022-07-31@12:40am–#Shelton CT– #cttraffic– A motorist struck a motorcycle that was in the middle of the highway without a rider. First responders are on scene at exit 12 looking for the motorcyclist. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as...
NECN
Man Dies After Trying to Save Woman in Water Off Conn. Beach: Police
A Norwalk man drowned in Long Island Sound Sunday while trying to help a woman who was struggling in the water, according to police. Officers responded to Calf Pasture Beach around 4:45 p.m. for a report of an unconscious person in the water. According to police, a man and woman...
