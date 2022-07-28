Is The Idaho Economy Currently Performing Better Than Ever?

1043wowcountry.com
These 10 Places Were Just Named the Best Small Towns in Idaho
If there's one thing that Idaho has a lot of, it's small towns. We've introduced you to a handful with names that make us giggle, populations so small that you've likely never heard of them and some that you just want to stay away from. But which small towns are...
Idaho Dubbed One of the Least Friendly States in America
We hate to say it, but we’re not overly surprised to see our beloved state on this list. It’s tough to pinpoint exactly when the shift in attitude began, but something in Idaho has definitely changed in the last twelve years. At least in Boise. When we moved here, everyone we met was warm, kind and welcoming. People were quick to tell you about their favorite places to eat, recreate and shop. We weren’t afraid to post something humorous on social media, because most people would get it.
Idaho Workers Forced to Live in Tents As Housing Crisis Continues
Last year, we brought you the heartbreaking story that some Idaho cities were considering allowing workers to live in tents due to the lack of affordable housing. Some Idaho towns are suffering from a worker shortage due to service workers, seasonal workers, teachers, and other regular folks being unable to afford shelter.
Calling All Idaho Creators, Boise Entrepreneur Week Could Change Your Life
Have you ever dreamed of starting your own business? Do you have a passion to create or produce something that people love? Are you ready to get out of your 9 to 5 job and be your own boss? Boise is an amazing city for entrepreneurs. Each year a week long event helps focus, build and support Idahoans who are ready to take the leap or those who already have and need a boost or more exposure and support.
Is Idaho The Latest Victim Of Global Warming?
If you somehow didn't notice, it was hot in Idaho this weekend. Really hot. Have you felt like summer in Idaho this year has been warmer than normal? Are you having to drink extra White Claws just to stay cool? We get it. And you're not wrong. Places all over...
Where To Plan A Family Trip In Idaho Before Summer Vacation Ends
Can you believe that it's already August? It seems like Summer just began; now, in only a month, the kids will be heading back to school. With temperatures finally expected to drop to tolerable temperatures, there's still time to take the family on an unforgettable trip this summer! Don't let the summer slip by, get out and make some memories with the family while it's nice outside.
Idaho Continues to React to Unprecedented Boise Heat Wave
It is August in Idaho, meaning the Boise area is under a heat wave well into the triple digits. The National Weather Service has issued several heat warnings urging Idahoans to stay indoors if possible. As we've covered here, several Idahoans work outdoors regardless of the temperature. We proudly salute...
5 Most Affordable Car Insurance Providers in Idaho
Between the first week of June and the second week of July, the price of gas in Idaho had increased by approximately .16 per gallon. While the price-per-gallon had decreased by .3 by July 11th, Idahoans, like the rest of the nation, are still struggling at the pumps. As reported...
Boise is 6 Hours from One of the Safest Places You Can Live in America
One of the safest cities in all of the United States is less than 6 hours away from Boise, and that city is apparently Lone Peak, UT – so basically the Draper area in Utah. The city is currently ranking #18 on the list of the safest cities in America according to Money Geek. And according to World Population Review, Utah and Idaho are among the safest states in the entire country.
The Wealthiest Billionaire In Idaho And The Surrounding States
According to Forbes, there are 748 billionaires living in the United States. They can be found coast-to-coast, and border-to-border. Members of the three-comma club can be found in 42 of the 50 states, with only Alabama, Alaska, Delaware, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Dakota, Vermont, and West Virginia. Notice any states missing from that list? That's right! Idaho has a billionaire resident.
Idaho Man Scores Big Mega Millions Payday Before $1 Billion Drawing
When you bought your ticket for Tuesday night’s $830 million Mega Millions drawing, you had visions of how the next morning was going to play out. You were going to walk into your boss’s office, sincerely thank them for all of the opportunities you’ve had over “x” amount of years that you’ve worked there and then slap down your two weeks notice on their desk. Of course, the reason that you were feeling that bold was because you had the winning $830 million ticket in your purse.
Waiting On Your Idaho License Plate? It’s Gonna Be A Minute
You can't drive a car without a current license plate on it. Don't think so? Give it a shot. Getting a ticket for expired tabs or driving without a proper license plate is going to cost you more than a few gallons of gas. We don't recommend it. If you're...
Abortion To Be Virtually Illegal in Idaho on August 25th
It was a decision heard around the world--the Supreme Court of the United States overturning Roe v Wade which in many states, effectively bans abortion access. Here in the State of Idaho, a "trigger ban" law was indeed in place and now, with the decision officially submitted, the vast majority of Idahoans who want access to abortion are going to need to leave the state to seek medical care.
How in the World is This Idaho’s Favorite Pizza?
Alright, Idaho, we're going to get right to it as I have some serious questions regarding this latest study from 247Tempo.com. This new study names each state's "favorite pizza chain" and I am shocked at the results. Coming in at number three is Papa Murphy's and that's about as fresh...
Idaho vs. California – Watch 12 TikTok Videos on the Rivalry
Idaho and California are not on loving terms. If they were a dysfunctional married couple they would have already divorced or would be in serious couples therapy. There has been a long term issue and grievances with the amount of Californians moving to Idaho. In the spirit of lighthearted fun, I've collected 12 TikTok videos that are based on the rivalry between these two states.
Idaho Media Fires Back At Boise Based Conservative Think Tank
The Idaho Freedom Foundation must be doing something right. The nonprofit conservative think tank has not only gained the attention of Idaho's largest news outlet, KTVB, but now a story attacking its motives and credibility in the Idaho Press. If you're involved in Idaho politics, you're familiar with the Idaho...
8 Deaths & Murders That Devastated Idaho
These Idaho deaths and murders made us question everything we know about life in the Gem State. How could these tragedies have happened here? We might never know. But we can honor the memory of these Idahoans who were taken from our communities well before their time. 8 Deaths &...
Idaho Workers Brave Extreme Heat Wave To Serve Our Community
Whether you live in Caldwell, Boise, or Mountain Home, the weekend news is too big to ignore. Our state is under a historic heatwave, temperatures well into the triple digits for several days. For most of us, mere mortals who work inside will never have to appreciate the dangers outside workers will face during this record-setting heat event.
How Idaho’s Cult Classic “Napoleon Dynamite” Came to Be
While Idaho seems to be a favorite destination for celebrities to visit, there have only been a few things filmed in the gem state. (More on that below) In 2004 a unique comedy come out and took the nation by storm. It was a hard movie to ignore. For at least a decade I still saw people occasionally rocking the 'vote for pedro' shirts. If you have not seen it, Napoleon Dynamite is about a super awkward teenager navigating home and high school in a small town.
NFL Team Spend Their Last Days Of Summer Vacation in Idaho
Idaho continues to attract every type of celebrity known to man. We've reported that Justin Bieber, Usher, and Mark Wahlberg have enjoyed their summer vacations in Idaho. It isn't unusual to hear reports of NFL great Tom Brady vacationing in Montana during his time off from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Now, Idaho has attracted not just a quarterback but almost an entire offensive unit to the Gem State.
