Cincinnati, OH

Clark Harris shares photo of 2021 AFC Champions ring that Bengals received

By Dave Clark, Cincinnati Enquirer
 4 days ago

Clark Harris, who is entering his 14th season as the Cincinnati Bengals' long snapper, shared a photo Thursday morning via Twitter of the 2021 AFC Champions ring that players and others in the organization received for defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game and advancing to Super Bowl 56.

"We love this one but we want that SB ring," Harris tweeted with the photo.

From @Jostens via Twitter:

Harris turned 38 earlier this month. He played his rookie season for the Houston Texans, so the 2022 season will be his 15th in the NFL. In March, he signed a one-year contract to remain with the Bengals.

In February, Harris was invited on an official visit to Israel after he gave AFC Championship game tickets to a fan in Netanya.

