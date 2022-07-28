1 dead after motorcycle and vehicle collide, San Jose police say

www.ktvu.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Reasons You Need to add San Carlos, Colombia, to your Must-See ListSara BSan Carlos, CA
One of the most popular Food Festivals in America is back but not without much controversyJames PatrickGilroy, CA
This Naval Petty Officer Went For An Evening Jog And Never ReturnedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSan Jose, CA
New single "Can't Get Comfortable" released by Sweet HayaH on 7/27Adrian HolmanSan Jose, CA
Related
KTVU FOX 2
Truck crashes into San Jose business building
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A truck crashed into a business building in San Jose Monday morning. The vehicle crashed into a Broadcom building on the 400 block of Plumeria Drive in northern San Jose. A delivery driver accidentally put their vehicle in reverse instead of drive when attempting to leave...
Update: Man dead, another wounded after early morning San Jose shooting
SAN JOSE -- San Jose police have elevated an early morning shooting on Sunday to a homicide, the department announced on Twitter at 8:05 p.m.Initially, the shooting had sent two men to the hospital.Police responded to reports of a shooting at 3:55 a.m. in the 300 block of Umbarger Road.One man self-transported to a medical facility and the other had been receiving care in a hospital for a life-threatening injury, police said at approximately 8 a.m.This is San Jose's 24th homicide this year, the department said.This is an active investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available.
KTVU FOX 2
San Leandro freeway shooting injures 2
Police believe that people in two cars were shooting at each other on I-880 in San Leandro on Saturday when two occupants of one car were injured. People suspected of being in the car that shot at the wounded individuals allegedly ditched their car on the side of the freeeway.
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose Police find one man dead inside of burned car
San Jose police are working to learn more about a suspicious car fire near Pomona Ave. and Barnard Ave. Police say they found an adult male dead inside the burned vehicle. They were called to the scene at approximately 5:45 a.m. on Sunday. San Jose police said they will be...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTVU FOX 2
DUI suspect in deadly Walnut Creek crash released on bail
KTVU learned that the suspect in the fatal DUI crash in Walnut Creek Saturday posted bail. Briana Day is accused of driving drunk and plowing into two pedestrians, killing one and leaving the other with major injuries.
KTVU FOX 2
Death of San Ramon woman reportedly found face down in tub considered suspicious
SAN RAMON, Calif. - San Ramon police said the death of a woman reportedly found face down in the bathtub last week is considered suspicious. At approximately 8 a.m. on Tuesday officers were called to an apartment on the 4000 block of Crestfield Drive in the Dougherty Valley. The caller reported an unresponsive female to 911, according to police logs.
KTVU FOX 2
Shooting on I-880 near San Leandro leaves 2 injured
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - California Highway Patrol said a shooting on Interstate 880 Saturday night injured two people. CHP Hayward received reports of the shooting around 10:14 p.m. on northbound I-880 near the Marina Boulevard off-ramp in San Leandro. When they arrived they found two vehicles, a white Dodge Durango...
KTVU FOX 2
Suspected drunk driver hits and kills woman, seriously injures friend in Walnut Creek
Walnut Creek police said a pick-up truck plowed into two pedestrians early Saturday, killing one and injuring another. The friends were walking on a sidewalk when they were struck.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose shooting leaves one person with life-threatening injuries
San Jose police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one person in the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say they were called to the 300 block of Umbarger Road. Officials say one other victim transported themselves to the hospital. Officials did not say what motivated the shooting. The...
KTVU FOX 2
Reckless driver tries to escape San Rafael police by diving into canal
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. - San Rafael police said they arrested a man who was driving recklessly and tried to escape them by diving into a nearby canal. Police said they received reports of a Nissan Pathfinder driving recklessly in a parking lot near the 600 block of Canal Street on Thursday.
Oakland police ask for assistance in search for suspects in May fatal shooting
OAKLAND - The Oakland Police Department has released photos in hopes the community can help identify the individuals wanted in connection with the shooting death of Jose Amaya-Ramos.Surveillance video shows the man killed at a food truck was simply waiting for his food. One gunman didn't even look as he fired his gun.The shooting happened at a food truck on May 12th near the corner of Foothill Boulevard and 35th Avenue in Oakland's Fruitvale District.In the surveillance footage, it appeared the victim Jose Amaya-Ramos and a friend were waiting for their order when the three gunmen walked up. The robbers...
Love triangle, motive revealed in San Jose baby kidnapping
One of the accused kidnappers who snatched a baby from his grandmother's home allegedly planned to keep the baby as her own, a police officer testified for a preliminary hearing Monday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Person struck by Caltrain in Santa Clara, taken to hospital
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — One person is injured after being struck by a Caltrain train in Santa Clara Saturday afternoon, the agency told KRON4. The victim was taken to the hospital after a southbound train hit the person around 2:30 p.m. The incident happened near Main Street where the surrounding area and train tracks […]
One person found dead in ‘suspicious’ car fire
Crews responded to a "suspicious" car fire in San Jose on Sunday morning, according to a tweet from the San Jose Police Department (SJPD).
Head-on crash north of Oakdale leaves both drivers dead, CHP says
MODESTO — Authorities are investigating a head-on crash that left both drivers dead near Woodward Reservoir north of Oakdale.The California Highway Patrol Modesto division said the collision happened shortly before 4 p.m. Friday along 26 Mile Road just north of Eastman Road on the west side of the reservoir.A white Ford F-150 was traveling northbound on 26 Mile Road while a Chevy Tahoe was traveling southbound. Both drivers were adult males.Both men died at the scene.
Man stabbed to death in East Palo Alto
EAST PALO ALTO, Calif. (BCN) — A 50-year-old man was stabbed to death Friday night in East Palo Alto, according to police. Officers responded to a report of a stabbing inside a residence on the 1900 block of Cooley Street around 11:12 p.m., police said. The victim, a 50-year-old man, died at the residence, according […]
5 arrested in Los Gatos in connection with Walnut Creek Apple store robbery
:LOS GATOS -- Police in Los Gatos arrested two people Saturday suspected of stealing items from an Apple store in Walnut Creek, according to authorities. The Los Gatos-Monte Serano Police Department posted on Facebook about the arrests Saturday evening. Police did not provide details on the robbery at the Walnut Creek Apple store beyond the fact that the "grab and run" happened sometime Saturday morning. Later Saturday, officers located the suspect vehicle associated with the crime on Los Gatos Boulevard. Police initiated a high-risk and took the two occupants into custody. A vehicle search uncovered two loaded handguns, including one that was "ghost gun" with its serial number removed and a 30-round high-capacity magazine. As officers conducted their investigation, they learned the occupants were associated to three more subjects in a second vehicle at an adjacent shopping center. Police said that vehicle contained all of the stolen laptops, iPads, and iPhones that were taken from the Walnut Creek Apple Store earlier as well as several bags of marijuana. All five subjects were taking into custody. Police did not identify any of the suspects.
3 reported injured in shooting at youth football game in Oakland
OAKLAND -- Several people were hurt in a shooting at a youth football game at Oakland Technical High School Sunday afternoon.Hundreds of people were in the stands at a youth football game at Oakland Tech when, just after 1 p.m., when shots rang out.Reports indicate that two adults and one juvenile were wounded and were taken to the hospital. They were in stable condition according to an Oakland police spokesperson.OPD is investigating and have asked anyone with information to contact the police felony assault unit at (510) 238-3426.
Family of victim in deadly Rio Vista crash speaks out
VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — The family of a teen killed in a quadruple fatal crash in Rio Vista says they’re still in shock. It happened Wednesday night on Highway 12, which is an area that has a history of major crashes. KRON4 spoke with the 19-year-old’s grandparents to learn more about who the 19-year-old and […]
Fire forces road closures in Santa Cruz County
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) Local fire agencies responded to a structure fire at ABC Roofing Complex on Sunday around noon. Several people called in the fire at about 12:30 p.m. Agencies like the California High Way Patrol helped with the closure of roads at Soquel Avenue and South Rodeo Gulch Road. The post Fire forces road closures in Santa Cruz County appeared first on KION546.
Comments / 0