ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

80-year-old elm tree in Harrisburg to be removed, residents may be effected

By CBS 21 News
local21news.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
local21news.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
local21news.com

80-year-old tree removal underway in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Crews began taking apart a huge 80-year-old elm tree in Midtown Harrisburg Monday. The tree’s roots and branches have grown so large, it’s causing safety hazards to residents around it. Its limbs are sitting on power lines and damaging homes. The City of Harrisburg...
HARRISBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Harrisburg, PA
Government
PennLive.com

Did missing Harrisburg man end up in the Susquehanna River?

Harrisburg resident Donald Harris has not been seen or heard from in weeks, and his family now fears his body could be in the Susquehanna River. Harris, 58, was last seen July 16 at the Family Dollar store he frequented on North 3rd Street in uptown Harrisburg. His family told PennLive he has never went missing before. They said there is no one he’d be visiting in the city, or anywhere else.
HARRISBURG, PA
idesignarch.com

Historic Riverfront Stone House with Traditional Landscaping

A 19th century Federal Style mansion in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania has been updated with a beautiful natural flagstone walkway to the front door. Mature design of large shrubs and bushes also provide the exterior with curb appeal. A warm and relaxing patio at the front of the house faces the Susquehanna River.
HARRISBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#Ppl Electric Utilities#Green Harris#Green St#Penn St From Harris#Hacc Midtown
WGAL

Fire damages home in Lancaster County

RAPHO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Lancaster County home was damaged by fire Sunday night. It happened in the 1500 block of Mastersonville Road in Rapho Township. One person who was there at the time got out safely. No other injuries were reported. It took 20 minutes to contain the...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Truck Drivers needed in PA

As the truck operator shortage continues across the country, PennDOT is trying to get more people interested in applying. According to the PA Motor Truck Association, Pennsylvania is short roughly four thousand drivers. PennDOT says the shortage right now is most prevalent in Lancaster. As a result, PennDOT locations across...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

2022 York State Fair expected to have met goals

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — This year’s York State Fair has come and gone, and officials say they anticipate having reached their goals. "Compared to last year, which was also in July, we had steady numbers," York State Fair Marketing and Communications Director Montgomery Stambaugh said. "As the temperatures cooled we did see crowds grow."
YORK COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
point2homes.com

545 PEAK VIEW ROAD, York Springs, Adams County, PA, 17372

Listed by DENISE SIEKE with Straub & Associates Real Estate. Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Welcome home to this comfortable piece of paradise. The home sits tucked away from the world. It is quiet and peaceful and a refuge from the busyness of the world. Sitting on nearly 1.8 acres of land, this home has a great deal to offer to a family ready to nest. There is an attached one car garage and a detached 2 car garage, a wood shop and building for yard equipment. There is an outdoor barbecue area, and a woodstove inside. This home is ready for picnics, projects, and plans for fun.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Women only coworking space opens in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — With the pandemic came remote work and school. So many Americans changed their work habits and companies found employees could be just as productive and focused at home. While there are pros to remote work like saving money and time on a commute or working in...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Lane restriction planned for I-83 N on South Bridge in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT announced that a lane restriction will be put in place on the northbound lanes of Interstate 83 on the John Harris Memorial Bridge, which is also known as the south bridge. According to a release, PennDOT bridge maintenance contractor JD Eckman, Inc. of Atglen,...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

City initiative to clean up Harrisburg neighborhoods

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new effort to clean up the Harrisburg community has volunteers starting the weekend picking up trash. July 30 marks the second of six events called Hot Spot Saturdays. The initiative was organized by the city in response to resident concerns. Get daily news, weather,...
HARRISBURG, PA
wdac.com

Former Lancaster County Rep. Dies

LANCASTER – A former member of the PA House from Lancaster County has died. Tom Creighton served as a Republican state representative from the 37th House District from 2001-2013. Creighton also served as Rapho Township Supervisor from 1998 to 2000. He was 77. Creighton leaves a wife and three children.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
restaurantclicks.com

Harrisburg Brunch Guide: Where to Go This Weekend

If breakfast is the most important meal of the day, then brunch is the most luxurious. You can pamper yourself with a decadent meal of sweet and savory comfort food, washing it all down with a hot cup of coffee and mimosa for good measure. Harrisburg is Pennsylvania’s historic and...
HARRISBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy