80-year-old elm tree in Harrisburg to be removed, residents may be effected

local21news.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These Pennsylvania Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Live on the East CoastTravel MavenPennsylvania State
3 Vineyards and Wineries in and Around Lancaster, PA [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
What Is A CLUE Report, and Why It Matters To The InsuredCerees MorettiHarrisburg, PA
Once-popular restaurant chain abruptly closes another Pennsylvania locationKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
*Opinion* The Socio-Breakdown Of Society Within The Public Sector Is Becoming A Surreal BanalityCerees Moretti
Related
local21news.com
80-year-old tree removal underway in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Crews began taking apart a huge 80-year-old elm tree in Midtown Harrisburg Monday. The tree’s roots and branches have grown so large, it’s causing safety hazards to residents around it. Its limbs are sitting on power lines and damaging homes. The City of Harrisburg...
Dauphin County woman celebrates 103rd birthday
On Friday, Susquehanna Township woman Helen Lester celebrated her 103rd birthday during a party with family and friends.
WGAL
Lincoln Highway East in Lancaster County reopens after crews remove fallen tree
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE: A portion of Lincoln Highway East in Lancaster County has reopened after it was blocked by a fallen tree. The tree fell Monday morning in the 1800 block of the road in East Lampeter Township, near Lancaster EMS. PennDOT crews removed the tree.
local21news.com
Paxtang Borough officially begins agreement with Swatara Fire for fire protection services
Dauphin County, PA — The Paxtang Borough officially began their agreement with Swatara Township for fire protection services on Monday. The agreement with Swatara Township will continue until December of 2028 and will cost the Borough $25,000 a year. In a statement posted online, Borough officials said "due to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fraudulent cards used to purchase gas in Dauphin County
Police are investigating a series of access device frauds in which at least one suspect used fraudulent debit/credit cards to purchase more than $1,000 of diesel fuel.
Did missing Harrisburg man end up in the Susquehanna River?
Harrisburg resident Donald Harris has not been seen or heard from in weeks, and his family now fears his body could be in the Susquehanna River. Harris, 58, was last seen July 16 at the Family Dollar store he frequented on North 3rd Street in uptown Harrisburg. His family told PennLive he has never went missing before. They said there is no one he’d be visiting in the city, or anywhere else.
idesignarch.com
Historic Riverfront Stone House with Traditional Landscaping
A 19th century Federal Style mansion in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania has been updated with a beautiful natural flagstone walkway to the front door. Mature design of large shrubs and bushes also provide the exterior with curb appeal. A warm and relaxing patio at the front of the house faces the Susquehanna River.
WGAL
Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams temporarily transfers power to police Commissioner Thomas Carter
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg mayor Wanda Williams has temporarily transferred power to police Commissioner Thomas Carter. The transfer happened around 11:45 p.m. Sunday and will end at midnight Aug. 16. A spokesperson said Williams underwent an outpatient procedure and is recovering at home. "I want to reassure the residents...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Coroner IDs Harrisburg man killed in central Pa. chicken house collapse
A 53-year-old man hired to tear down an Adams County chicken house suffocated to death when the building collapsed on him last week, authorities said. Jose Rojas-Flores, of Harrisburg, was one of eight people inside the chicken house on the 300 block of Spicer Road in Gettysburg when it collapsed around 7:30 a.m. Friday, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
WGAL
Fire damages home in Lancaster County
RAPHO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Lancaster County home was damaged by fire Sunday night. It happened in the 1500 block of Mastersonville Road in Rapho Township. One person who was there at the time got out safely. No other injuries were reported. It took 20 minutes to contain the...
WOLF
Truck Drivers needed in PA
As the truck operator shortage continues across the country, PennDOT is trying to get more people interested in applying. According to the PA Motor Truck Association, Pennsylvania is short roughly four thousand drivers. PennDOT says the shortage right now is most prevalent in Lancaster. As a result, PennDOT locations across...
2022 York State Fair expected to have met goals
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — This year’s York State Fair has come and gone, and officials say they anticipate having reached their goals. "Compared to last year, which was also in July, we had steady numbers," York State Fair Marketing and Communications Director Montgomery Stambaugh said. "As the temperatures cooled we did see crowds grow."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
point2homes.com
545 PEAK VIEW ROAD, York Springs, Adams County, PA, 17372
Listed by DENISE SIEKE with Straub & Associates Real Estate. Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Welcome home to this comfortable piece of paradise. The home sits tucked away from the world. It is quiet and peaceful and a refuge from the busyness of the world. Sitting on nearly 1.8 acres of land, this home has a great deal to offer to a family ready to nest. There is an attached one car garage and a detached 2 car garage, a wood shop and building for yard equipment. There is an outdoor barbecue area, and a woodstove inside. This home is ready for picnics, projects, and plans for fun.
local21news.com
Man hit by fire truck during parade in Northumberland Co. Saturday
Mount Carmel (Northumberland County) — Video livestreamed on Facebook by the Northumberland County Fire and Rescue Departments of Mount Carmel's Block Party Fire Truck Parade Saturday afternoon, shows a man getting hit by one of those fire trucks. The video shows the unidentified man in wearing a blue t-shirt...
local21news.com
Women only coworking space opens in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — With the pandemic came remote work and school. So many Americans changed their work habits and companies found employees could be just as productive and focused at home. While there are pros to remote work like saving money and time on a commute or working in...
abc27.com
Lane restriction planned for I-83 N on South Bridge in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT announced that a lane restriction will be put in place on the northbound lanes of Interstate 83 on the John Harris Memorial Bridge, which is also known as the south bridge. According to a release, PennDOT bridge maintenance contractor JD Eckman, Inc. of Atglen,...
abc27.com
City initiative to clean up Harrisburg neighborhoods
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new effort to clean up the Harrisburg community has volunteers starting the weekend picking up trash. July 30 marks the second of six events called Hot Spot Saturdays. The initiative was organized by the city in response to resident concerns. Get daily news, weather,...
wdac.com
Former Lancaster County Rep. Dies
LANCASTER – A former member of the PA House from Lancaster County has died. Tom Creighton served as a Republican state representative from the 37th House District from 2001-2013. Creighton also served as Rapho Township Supervisor from 1998 to 2000. He was 77. Creighton leaves a wife and three children.
restaurantclicks.com
Harrisburg Brunch Guide: Where to Go This Weekend
If breakfast is the most important meal of the day, then brunch is the most luxurious. You can pamper yourself with a decadent meal of sweet and savory comfort food, washing it all down with a hot cup of coffee and mimosa for good measure. Harrisburg is Pennsylvania’s historic and...
Completion of 14-mile walking, biking trail in Lancaster County celebrated
The Northwest Lancaster County River Trail began with the purchase of a 3-mile section of land in 1984. Decades later, numerous organizations involved in developing the now-14-mile hiking and biking trail celebrated its completion.
Comments / 1