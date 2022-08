Stereolab was formed in London in 1990. The founders of Stereolab are Tim Gane and Lætitia Sadier. Gane met Sadier, at a 1988 McCarthy concert in Paris and the two quickly fell in love. Sadier had a passion for music and was not happy with the rock scene in France which make her decide that moving to London to pursue her career, and being with Gane was a good idea so that’s what she did.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO