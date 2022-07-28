Specialized Levo SL Expert Carbon eMTB review

www.techradar.com
electrek.co
This 28 mph Italian electric bike offers dual batteries on an eye-popping truss frame
The first time I saw the Fantic ISSIMO electric bike on a trip to Milan last year, I instantly fell in love with the design. And now that the company is offering a 45 km/h (28 mph) version that maxes out the legally allowable speed, I’m even more head over heels for this eye-catching electric bike.
electrek.co
VinFast to manufacture and sell its Vespa-style electric scooters in the US
VinFast, a Vietnam-based electric vehicle manufacturer rapidly expanding its US and European operations, is set to bring its electric scooters to US riders. Those electric scooters are of the Vespa variety, not the standing kickscooter style that has also gained popularity in the US over the last few years. Not...
Why hasn’t Henry Ford’s ideal power grid become a reality?
Scientists knew about carbon emissions-induced climate change long before global warming and rising seas began to afflict our planet. Alarms were sounded by many, among them industrialist Henry Ford. In a July 1922 essay for Popular Science, “How Power Will Set Men Free,” Henry Ford was already promoting an alternative electric-power vision for America. His advocacy for clean power and an end to coal would tee off a debate that has simmered for more than a hundred years. Some of his power predictions and proposals were not quite on the mark, but his vision is worth assessing.
insideevs.com
Watch Ford Mustang 5.0 Race Electric Ford Mustang Mach-E GT SUV
We get to watch two Ford icons face off in a quick drag race battle, though these ponies are iconic for very different reasons. The Mustang 5.0-liter V8 is a legend when it comes to sports cars. However, the all-new Mustang Mach-E crossover grabs the iconic name and charts a course for the future as Ford's first fully electric Mustang, and it's a solid performer.
Defense One
Northrop Grumman CEO: We Can Build a Next-Generation Fighter
Northrop Grumman should not be discounted as a possible builder of the U.S. Air Force’s next-generation fighter jet, the company’s CEO said Tuesday. Speaking during a quarterly earnings call with investment analysts, Kathy Warden touted Northrop’s work building a new Air Force stealth bomber as a reason why the company should be considered a contender.
insideevs.com
The First Electric Truck Road Trip To The Northern Most Point In The US
Our friends over at The Fast Lane EV (TFLEV) have staked claim to being the first to drive an electric pickup truck to the northernmost point that you can drive to in the United States. The trek took them 4,500 miles from the Ford dealership in Michigan where they bought...
Ars Technica
US regulators will certify first small nuclear reactor design
On Friday, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) announced that it would be issuing a certification to a new nuclear reactor design, making it just the seventh that has been approved for use in the US. But in some ways, it's a first: the design, from a company called NuScale, is a small modular reactor that can be constructed at a central facility and then moved to the site where it will be operated.
Toyota GR Yaris Platform to Underpin Affordable Mid-Engined Sports Car: Report
There’s hope for a Toyota MR2 revival after all. Toyota is reportedly developing a small, mid-engined sports car that could be cheaper than the 2022 Toyota GR86. Citing Best Car (an often reliable Japanese magazine) Forbes reported this week that Toyota, its subsidiary Daihatsu, and ally Suzuki are teaming up to build a mid-engined sports car. It'll reportedly be based on Toyota's GA-B platform (used in the GR Yaris), and powered by a 998-cc turbo three-cylinder from Suzuki. Rather than the 109 horsepower and 125 pound-feet of torque it makes in the Suzuki Swift, the engine is reportedly expected to make about 150 horsepower. From there, it'll apparently travel to the rear wheels through a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The car may arrive in 2025 with a price in the mid-$20,000s.
makeuseof.com
What Is the Most Fuel-Efficient Speed to Drive Your Car?
Many factors affect the fuel efficiency of your vehicle, including the make, model, drag coefficient, and the type of engine. However, the speed at which you drive the car is equally important. Nobody enjoys filling up the gas tank, especially given rising fuel costs. But did you know that there's...
TechRadar
Zwilling Enfinigy Power Blender review
The Zwilling Enfinigy Power Blender is an expensive high-end blender from this cookware and knife brand that’s a newcomer in the kitchen appliances market. It’s a minimal, contemporary style blender that offers 12 blending speeds as well as five auto programs and pulse. It’s simple to use and blends well, but we were a little disappointed with the ice crush program and the pitcher can’t go in the dishwasher. That said, it looks nice and will do the job as long as you’re not on a budget.
CNET
Best Solar Companies of 2022
Whether you're looking to do something good for the environment, save some money or want to rely a bit less on your utility, 2022 might be your year to go solar. The federal investment tax credit will still give you 26% of the cost of your solar system back on your taxes, and local incentives (like net metering) are still strong, though there are some efforts to roll them back.
Ford is unveiling a new 'super' truck this fall
A lot of people think the electric Ford F-150 Lightning is pretty super, but Ford has something that uses the word a bit more literally coming this fall. Ford CEO Jim Farley confirmed on the company's second-quarter earnings call that a new lineup of F-Series Super Duty pickups will debut soon.
torquenews.com
Chevy Silverado 2.7-Liter Four-Cylinder Engine Test - Hard To Believe
We have a chance to put the Chevrolet Silverado LT equipped with GM’s amazing 2.7-liter engine to the test. General Motors is a brand that constantly surprises us. We still think the Bolt EUV is hands-down the best affordable EV ever made. Can the Corvette be beaten in its class in any regard? Add the Silverado to the list of GM vehicles that have made us step back and re-think a segment.
OFFICIAL: Manual Toyota GR Supra Pricing Is A Bargain
At long last, a manual Toyota GR Supra is upon us. Toyota has many irons in numerous fires; it is currently gearing up to dominate the EV market and is also getting ready to launch a ton of new models in the US, including the dad-ready Toyota Crown, but that's not what has us excited. Toyota is going through a sports car renaissance, with cars such as the GR86 and GR Supra bringing long-lost Toyota fans back into the fold. Even the GR Yaris is getting an American sibling in the form of the GR Corolla.
MotorTrend Magazine
Rust Valley Restorers Turns Junkyard Cars Into Daily Drivers
There's a hidden oasis of classic cars in a remote area of British Columbia, Canada, colloquially referred to as "Rust Valley." Mike Hall of Tappen, British Columbia, has been collecting classic cars and storing them for over 40 years, amassing a collection that has exceeded 400 cars. Now he's out of room and running out of time to do something with them. Rust Valley Restorers—streaming now on MotorTrend+ (sign up for a free trial today!)—documents the trials and tribulations of Mike and the Rust Bros Restorations crew as they toil away, turning junkyard cars into driveable classics.
TechRadar
Best encryption software of 2022: Free, paid and business tools and services
The best encryption software makes it simple and easy to keep your data, files, or folders secret, safe, and private. Encryption software has become increasingly important when it comes to protecting your files and folders. Hack attempts and privacy intrusions mean that it's become easier than ever for complete strangers to access your most personal details stored on your computer.
CNET
Wipe Your iPad Completely Clean in Just 2 Steps
Getting a new iPad is an exciting time, from comparing specs to unboxing to getting the settings just right. But before you start playing around with all the new features, there is the unavoidable question of what to do with your old iPad. If your iPad is still in working condition, you have several options, like selling it or repurposing it, but before you do anything with your old iPad, you need to erase it and factory-reset it.
moneytalksnews.com
The Pros and Cons of Hybrid and Electric Cars
Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. Gas prices are near an all-time high, averaging more than $4 a gallon across the U.S. The easy solution is to just drive less, but that’s not practical for most families. Instead, many drivers are considering switching to a hybrid or an electric vehicle to cut down their fuel costs — but how can you know which is right for you?
TechRadar
Instant Pot vs Pressure Cooker: which should you buy?
Buying one of the best Instant Pot (opens in new tab) multi-cookers is one of the best kitchen decisions you’ll ever make. It’s one of the best-selling kitchen gadgets in the world with almost as many imitators as it has devoted fans. If you’re not familiar with the...
U.S. considers crackdown on memory chip makers in China
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is considering limiting shipments of American chipmaking equipment to memory chip makers in China including Yangtze Memory Technologies Co Ltd (YMTC), according to four people familiar with the matter, part of a bid to halt China’s semiconductor sector advances and protect U.S. companies.
