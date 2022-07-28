New South Dakota’s missing persons clearinghouse website released

www.blackhillsfox.com
Related
KEVN
Secretary of Corrections says South Dakota Women’s Prison problems ‘critical’, worst seen in career
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -When the new secretary of corrections, Kellie Wasko, spoke to us after just a few weeks on the job in April, she praised the correctional officers. “It’s really important that the staff of this agency be elevated to the outstanding job that they’re doing...
KEVN
The childcare crisis in South Dakota, a possible solution
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The childcare crisis isn’t new to South Dakota, in fact, an advocate for childcare in South Dakota said that she has been battling the issue for more than a decade. Low wages, work shortages, and affordable childcare are all issues for parents and providers.
KEVN
South Dakota’s childcare crisis is on the verge of tipping the scale
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota has boasted about its thriving economy since COVID-19 began. However, the pandemic has exposed cracks in the veneer. It’s a time when parents are battling childcare payments, rent, utilities, and food, just for their family to sustain themselves without drowning. Childcare providers are battling worker shortage and inflation while providing quality care on budgets that keep shrinking.
KEVN
Wyoming man who fired at officers dies after being hit by return fire
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - One man is dead after being pursued by, and then shooting at, Wyoming state troopers. Friday night around 10, Wyoming Highway Patrol stopped a man walking alongside I-90 in Crook County. It was later learned that the man had a warrant out for his arrest.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KEVN
South Dakota Electric Vehicle Charging Stations in the works
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Electric vehicles crossing South Dakota will find EV charging stations like the one in Wall easier as the state begins to add more. Before the state could begin to place more electric vehicles chargers, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) required the South Dakota Department of Transportation to plan where those chargers would be placed. These locations are known as Alternative Fuel Corridors (AFC), and are located on I-29, I-229, I-90, and I-190. The other requirement was to make sure the electric fuel stations are National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) compliant.
Comments / 0