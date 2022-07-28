New South Dakota’s missing persons clearinghouse website released

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Electric vehicles crossing South Dakota will find EV charging stations like the one in Wall easier as the state begins to add more. Before the state could begin to place more electric vehicles chargers, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) required the South Dakota Department of Transportation to plan where those chargers would be placed. These locations are known as Alternative Fuel Corridors (AFC), and are located on I-29, I-229, I-90, and I-190. The other requirement was to make sure the electric fuel stations are National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) compliant.

