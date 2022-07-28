ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Hawaiian couple accused of living under identities of dead Texas children, conspiracy

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Stolen Identities Couple Charged This combination of undated photos provided by the United States District Court District of Hawaii shows Walter Glenn Primose, left, also known as Bobby Edward Fort, and his wife Gwynn Darle Morrison, also known as Julie Lyn Montague, purportedly in KGB, the former Russian spy agency, uniforms. Primose, a U.S. defense contractor, and Morrison, who lived for decades under the identities of two dead Texas children, have been charged with identity theft and conspiring against the government, according to federal court records unsealed in Honolulu. The couple were arrested Friday, July 22, 2022, in Kapolei on the island of Oahu. (United States District Court District of Hawaii via AP) (Uncredited)

HONOLULU — A Hawaiian couple has been accused of living under the identities of two dead Texas children and conspiracy against the United States government.

According to federal court records obtained by the Associated Press, Walter Glenn Primrose and Gwynn Darle Morrison were arrested on Friday in Kapolei which is an island in Oahu, Hawaii. Both had been living under the names Bobby Edward Fort and Julie Lyn Montague for decades. Those identities are of two dead Texas children.

Court records obtained by the AP said Primrose and Morrison were born in 1955, attended high school in Port Lavaca, Texas together and went to Stephen F. Austin University before getting married in 1980.

“There is no indication in court papers why the couple in 1987 assumed the identities of deceased children who would have been more than a decade younger than them. But an affidavit filed by Special Agent Dennis Thomas of the State Department’s Diplomatic Security Service noted that the couple lost their home in Nacogdoches, Texas, to foreclosure that year,” according to the AP. They remarried in 1988 under the assumed names.

According to the AP, it’s possible that the case is leaning more on the couple’s “fraudulently obtained drivers’ licenses, passports and Defense Department credentials,” which possibly helped Primrose to obtain secret security clearance for the U.S. Coast Guard.

Court records obtained by the AP included old photos of Primrose and Morrison both wearing KGB uniforms. The KGB is the former Russian spy agency.

HNN said that the criminal complaint claimed that Primrose fraudulently enlisted in the Coast Guard in 1994 which gave him enough security clearance to provide the Russians with important information. HNN said he worked as an avionic electrical technician for 22 years before he retired. Primrose then worked as a U.S. Department of Defense contractor before he was arrested on Friday.

Both Primrose and Morrison have been charged with identity theft and conspiring against the U.S. government. According to the AP, prosecutors are looking to hold them without bail. HNN said that the government believes that Primrose and Morrison are also a flight risk.

