Jujutsu Kaisen Execs Detail How Their Anime Original Scenes Were Born

Marvel's Simu Liu Puts Digimon on the Map Thanks to an Anime Throwback
Simu Liu is no stranger to film and television, just ask any Marvel fan. The Hollywood star has been in the game for a while, and they were launched globally after Marvel Studios cast Liu to play Shang-Chi in the MCU. And over on social media, Liu is using his platform to get anime recommendations after giving Digimon the kind of shoutout it deserves.
Cyberpunk Edgerunners Releases New Trailer, Poster
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is on the horizon at long last. It has taken some time for the team at Studio Trigger to polish the series, but the effort will prove worth it once the fall rolls in. After all, the Cyberpunk 2077 anime is slated to drop in a few months, and we just got a new trailer-poster combo for the title.
New Daredevil: Born Again Poster Shows Off Character's Iconic Suit
Thanks to Spider-Man: No Way Home, Daredevil has been born again. Charlie Cox has returned to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to reprise the Matt Murdock role he played over the course of three seasons of television on Netflix starting over seven years ago. Before long, the character will appear in She-Hulk before leading his own series, aptly titled Daredevil: Born Again after one of the character's most beloved comic runs.
Pat Carroll, Voice of Ursula in Disney's Little Mermaid, Dead at 95
Pat Carroll, a Grammy and Emmy Award-winning actor of stage and screen who famously voiced the villainous Ursula in Disney's animated The Little Mermaid, has died. She was 95. Carroll died at her home on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, on July 30, while recovering from pneumonia, Deadline reported Sunday. Across her career spanning more than 70 years, Carroll recurred on the sitcom The Danny Thomas Show and appeared frequently on such TV series as Busting Loose, The Red Skelton Hour, and Getting Together. In 1956, Carroll won an Emmy for her work on the sketch comedy series Caesar's Hour.
HBO Max Reboot of Fan-Favorite Series Has a Near Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Rating
The HBO Max reboot of Pretty Little Liars is a hit with critics, garnering a near-perfect rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Pretty Little Liars: Original Sins premiered Thursday, July 28th, with three episodes introducing a new cast of Little Liars. While we're only a week into the series, 12 Rotten Tomatoes critics have given it a 92% rating at the time of this writing, with 12 critics chiming in. As for the Pretty Little Liars: Original Sins' Audience Score, it currently sits at 79% among 71 users. The Pretty Little Liars revival is doing better than HBO Max's Gossip Girl reboot, which has 36% on the Tomatometer and 64% average Audience Score.
Hulu Adding Multiple Marvel Movies This Week
Disney+ is the hub for just about everything Marvel. Most of the Marvel Cinematic Universe can be found on the service, along with the previous Netflix original shows and even some of the previous X-Men titles from Fox. Everything that came from non-Disney studios, however, does bounce around between streaming services, and those film can sometimes be hard to track down. This week, a few of them are heading to Hulu.
Made In Abyss Plans to Sell Life-Sized Collectibles for Nearly $4000
Made in Abyss is back at last with season two, and the deceptive series is already stirring plenty of buzz. After all, the show's cute characters have always clashed with its dark themes, and that has become even more apparent in this new season. But right now, well – it seems Made in Abyss is making news not because of its anime but thanks to its insanely pricey life-size replicas.
Avengers: Secret Wars Fan Art Shows Tom Holland in Symbiote Spider-Man Suit
Marvel Studios has been planting the seeds for the new saga of the Marvel Cinematic Universe over the entirety of Phase 4. With projects like WandaVision, Loki, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the studio is gearing up to do some big things. Kevin Feige officially unveiled that the new saga of the MCU will be called The Multiverse Saga, and it's all leading up to the next two Avengers films, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. During the Secret Wars comic book, Spider-Man gets the black symbiote suit, so fans are expecting Tom Holland to put it on in live-action. One fan even went as far as to create a piece of fan art of the actor in his symbiote suit.
Star Wars: The High Republic Phase II Reveals New Characters
Star Wars: The High Republic is about to launch Phase II of its line, and as such, we'll be getting to meet some new characters. Star Wars is now teasing some of those new characters in the latest update on the official Star Wars website. In addition to some new character teases, we also get the official opening crawl to Star Wars: The High Republic Phase II, and the first chapter of the new phase, "Quest of the Jedi".
HBO Max No Longer Focusing on "Live-Action Kids and Family Programming"
On Friday, HBO Max announced that it was cancelling the 1980s coming of age comedy series Gordita Chronicles after just one season and while the news was disappointing for fans of the critically acclaimed series, it is part of a larger strategy with HBO Max. In the announcement of Gordita Chronicles' cancellation, the streamer revealed that it will no longer be focusing on "live-action kids and family programming".
HBO Max Cancels Freshmen Series a Month After Its Premiere
The coming-of-age 1980s comedy series Gordita Chronicles has been canceled a month after it premiered on HBO Max. The decision comes after Gordita Chronicles debuted with all 10 episodes on June 23rd. According to Deadline, Sony Pictures Television plans to shop the series around to other networks and platforms with hopes of having it picked up, similar to Netflix's cancellation of One Day At a Time. HBO Max is also reportedly halting new pitches for live-action kids/family and unscripted programming in the fallout of the Warner Bros. Discovery merger. The company has also canceled a number of original scripted series for TBS, TNT, and TruTV such as Snowpiercer and The Last O.G.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Showrunner Confirms Amazon Passed on Young Aragorn Show
Before landing on The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Prime Video passed on making their The Lord of the Rings series about young Aragorn. There had been rumors that Prime Video was developing a series about the character played by Viggo Mortensen in Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings movies. Aragorn's mysterious youth as a Dunedain ranger and exiled heir to the throne of Gondor seemed to give Prime Video plenty of room to tell new stories. The Rings of Power co-showrunner J.D. Payne confirmed to Total Film magazine that Prime Video passed on the Aragornshow. It also declined to pursue many other Middle-earth television pitches.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: James Gunn Shares New Photos From Cast's Farewell Dinner
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is expected to hit theaters next year, and a first look at the highly-anticipated threequel was recently shown at San Diego Comic-Con. The movie wrapped filming in May and director James Gunn previously confirmed that this will be the last film to feature the original Guardians crew. Naturally, there are a lot of emotions surrounding the team's last outing, so fans have been excited to see Gunn share behind-the-scenes content and post images of the cast hanging out together. Today, the director took to Twitter to share some images from the cast's farewell dinner.
Marvel Comics Writer Ron Zimmerman Dead at 64
Marvel Comics lost one of its creatives this week. Ron Zimmerman was a writer, film and television producer, and stand-up comic who wrote the series Spider-Man: Get Kraven in addition to the Ultimate Adventure series. He also worked on The Punisher, Captain Marvel, and Spider-Man. However, he was best known for the Rawhide Kid comic, a cowboy who occasionally time-traveled to modern-day comics such as The Avengers and West Coast Avengers. According to a report from Deadline, Zimmerman passed away on July 28th after a battle with cancer.
Prime Video's Newest Series Is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes
After years of being in development, Paper Girls finally arrived to television this weekend, with the eight-episode first season of the series arriving on Prime Video. The show brings to life Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang's beloved Image Comics series of the same name, taking fans on a genre-bending, time-traveling thrill ride — one that has apparently resonated with critics. After initially debuting on Rotten Tomatoes with a perfect 100% positive score, Paper Girls is now "Certified Fresh" on the platform, with an 87% positive rating and a total of 38 reviews.
Interview With the Vampire Star on How the Series Expands on the Movie Adaptation
When AMC's Interview With the Vampire debuts on October 2nd, it will have been nearly three decades since the film version of Anne Rice's iconic gothic horror novel of the same name opened in theaters. For many fans of Rice's work, the 1994 film — which starred Tom Cruise as Lestat and Brad Pitt as Louis as well as Kirsten Dunst, Christian Slater, and Antonio Banderas — is the standard, but according to series star Sam Reid, the upcoming series will expand on the story in a way the movie never could.
Star Wars: The High Republic Official Timeline: Every Book and Comic Explained
Star Wars: The High Republic has now revealed an official timeline for the series, which you can check out below! The High Republic line started with the clear framework of being set 200 years before the Skywalker Saga, but clearly, that is enough of a span of time for The High Republic to essentially be an entire Star Wars series in and of itself. So as Phase II of the High Republic begins, and projects like The Acolyte TV series head into production, getting clarification on The High Republic's official timeline is certainly helpful.
Secret Invasion Synopsis Teases Marvel "Crossover Event Series"
Marvel's Secret Invasion is taking over Disney+. Marvel Studios describes the thriller, starring Samuel L. Jackson as the super-spy Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull shapeshifter Talos, as a "crossover event series" spanning the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the paranoia of alien infiltration grips it. Like the 2008 comic book crossover series of the same name that impacted the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, and the X-Men, Secret Invasion brings together characters from across the MCU stable, including ex-S.H.I.E.L.D. Agent Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders of The Avengers), CIA Agent Everett Ross (Martin Freeman of Captain America: Civil War and Black Panther), and James "War Machine" Rhodes (Don Cheadle of Iron Man 2 and the upcoming Armor Wars).
Benjamin Percy on Wolverine's Judgment Day Tie-in, Solem Team-Up and More (Exclusive)
Judgment Day is coming for Wolverine, courtesy of Benjamin Percy. The Marvel Universe is engulfed in the newest crossover event, A.X.E.: Judgment Day, which finds the X-Men and Eternals raging a war on each other with the Avengers – and humanity – stuck in the middle. Just about every Marvel series will tie into Judgment Day in their unique way, which is true of Wolverine. While Krakoa and Arakko with the initial assault by the Eternals, Wolverine has to contend with the return of The Hand's Hellbride and an unlikely team-up with Solem.
Steam's Top Seller Briefly Dethroned by New Game
Last week, Stray, an indie game about a cat, sat on the throne of Steam's Top Seller list. In the process, it set an impressive record for publisher Annapurna Interactive. If you check the Steam Top Seller list right now you'll notice it's still in the number one spot. That said, this week it was briefly dethroned. More specifically, it was dethroned two days ago when Digimon Survive was released by Bandai Namco. It's unclear how well the game is selling for Bandai Namco, but it sold enough out the gate to be the top seller on Steam when it was released.
