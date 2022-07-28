PLL: Original Sin’s Soundtrack Screams “Final Girl” In The Best Way

www.elitedaily.com
Country legend Naomi Judd left total control of her fortune and estate — believed to be $25 million dollars — to her widower husband before she killed herself, it can be revealed.In official documents obtained by Radar, Naomi made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley and rested all power with her husband of 33 years.“I nominate and appoint my spouse, Larry Strickland, as Executor of my estate,” the document reads.“In the event my spouse ceases or fails to serve, then I nominate and appoint my brother-in-law, Reginald Strickland, and Daniel Kris Wiatr as Co-Executors. I direct that no...
Here's What Riverdale's Season 6 Finale Twist Means For Season 7
At this point, it seems like Riverdale has done it all. What started out as a dark murder mystery transformed countless times, into a gritty mob drama, a psychedelic cult fantasy, a full-on musical, a magical sci-fi series, and most surprisingly of all, a superhero epic. So when it was confirmed that Season 7 would be Riverdale’s final act, everyone knew the show would go all-out with some unexpected new twist, and now we finally know what that is. Riverdale’s Season 6 finale ended with a peek into Season 7’s brand-new world, and the twist means big things for the final season.
Megan And MGK Might Want Some Punk-Rock Babies In The Future
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have no problems showing the world how they feel about each other. From drinking each other’s blood to chaining themselves together, the couple has pretty much done it all. Next on the list? Growing their punk-rock family... maybe. According to a source, this duo has a lot planned for their future, but do Megan and MGK want kids together? Here’s what I know.
JoJo Siwa Explained Why She Prefers To Identify As "Gay" Rather Than "Lesbian"
After getting a bit of backlash for saying she doesn’t like the word “lesbian,” JoJo Siwa took to TikTok to clarify her comments. In her video on July 29, the 19-year-old explained why she prefers the term “gay” rather than “lesbian” in reference to her sexuality. It’s very clear in JoJo Siwa’s TikTok about the words “gay” vs. “lesbian” that her preference isn’t as serious as fans initially thought it was: the Dance Moms star simply dislikes the sound of the word “lesbian,” and added that she would never call “lesbian” a “dirty word,” because “it is not.”
J-Hope’s Lollapalooza Performance Proved He Can Stand All On His Own
BTS’ J-Hope has officially made history with his Lollapalooza performance. According to a press release, the star was the first South Korean artist to headline a major U.S. music festival. ARMY was there to witness it all, and these photos prove why the event was nicknamed Hobipalooza.
Kylie Called TikTok Her "Favorite Place To Be" After Trashing Instagram
There was a time when Kylie Jenner was the undisputed queen of Instagram, but lately, she’s shunned the app for another social media platform. The reality TV star and mega-influencer threw shade at Instagram again, days after calling out the photo-sharing app for trying to be like TikTok. This time, she posted her nighttime routine to TikTok on July 29 and not-so-subtly said “TikTok is my favorite place to be.”
Kourtney Was V Supportive Of Charli On IG After She Began Dating Landon Barker
Charli D’Amelio got the ultimate seal of approval from Kourtney Kardashian on Instagram, and it’s extra meaningful now that she’s part of the Kardashian-Barker sphere. Everyone’s favorite TikTok dance queen, Charli D’Amelio, has been linked with Travis Barker’s son, Landon Barker, since late June, and the pair seem to be going strong a month into their relationship. Obviously, dating a famous musician like Travis Barker’s son is one thing, but it also means that D’Amelio is dating Kourtney Kardashian’s step-son. The pressure to impress is definitely on D’Amelio but she seems to have easily charmed Kourt, who showed her support by featuring D’Amelio’s fragrance line on her Instagram story.
Here's Why TSITP Fans Think Gavin Casalegno Quietly Broke Up With His GF
Not only is it The Summer I Turned Pretty, but it also may be the summer Gavin Casalegno ventures into single life. The TV heartthrob immediately won over viewers’ hearts as the boyish Jeremiah on The Summer I Turned Pretty who woos girl-next-door Lola Tung as Belly. Though Jeremiah was single on the show, Casalegno himself has been in a relationship with model and actor Larsen Thompson for six years — but now fans are starting to wonder if the couple has silently called it quits. The pair are notorious for spamming each other’s social media with their PDA, but they’ve been uncharacteristically absent from one another’s feeds for the last few months. Now, the question everyone is asking is: Did Gavin Casalegno and Larsen Thompson break up? Elite Daily reached out to reps for both Casalegno and Thompson for comment on these rumors, but did not hear back by the time of publication.
Thanks To Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Is Fully On Board With “Husband Jeans”
Trends emerge, fade, and return with a vengeance faster than most people can keep track of. But when they do, one thing's for sure: Everyone's got an opinion. In Elite Daily's Style series IMHO, we'll serve you the details, along with some not-so-humble opinions, on the viral style trends lighting up the Internet. Below, actor, philanthropist, and style icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas gives her hot takes on one of the most divisive article of clothing in fashion history: the denim jean.
KJ Apa Shaved Off His Riverdale Hair And He Looks So Different Now
With Riverdale preparing to take its final bow, it’s time for the cast to say goodbye to the characters they have played for 7 seasons... and the requisite hairstyles that came along with them. Letting go of Archie Andrews meant that KJ Apa could finally get rid of the character’s signature red hair. Instead of dying his hair back to his natural brunette roots, Apa took a more extreme route by buzzing it all off. This calls for a moment of silence. Even though I’ll miss the red locks, it’s understandable for Apa to start fresh now that he’s not glued to Archie’s look. Still, it was pretty surprising to see KJ Apa with his Riverdale Archie hair shaved off when he debuted the new look on Instagram.
Tyler Cameron Went IG-Official With His New Girlfriend
Bachelorette fan-favorite Tyler Cameron is off the market. Nearly a year after his split from Camila Kendra, Cameron went public with his new girlfriend Paige Lorenze. Though paparazzi caught the couple canoodling in New York City on July 17, the duo didn’t take their status to the gram until July 31. During a sweet boat date (that would put Bachelor producers to shame), Cameron and Lorenze made their relationship Instagram-official.
