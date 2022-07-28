Sickness forces early end to kids camp at Shawnee Theater

mymixfm.com
Wabash Valley Mustang Club host car show to support local school
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Nearly 150 vehicles piled into Collett Park on Sunday for the 27th annual Wabash Valley Mustang Club Car Show. Club President, Jacqui Warren, said it was one of the largest shows to date. “It’s our 27th annual. It’s really neat to see how it’s grown...
10-year-old North Daviess Elementary School student dies after 100-foot fall in Illinois park
DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A community celebration of life is planned for a 10-year-old Odon, Indiana girl who died unexpectedly last week. Everly Kate Montgomery was a soon-to-be 4th grader at North Daviess Elementary when a tragic accident caused her death. Everly’s mother is a teacher at the school, according to a statement released by North Daviess Community Schools on Facebook.
Terre Haute organizations collaborate for backpack giveaway
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The Verizon store on US 46 was one of the thousands of locations across the country participating in the 10th annual ‘School Rocks’ Backpack giveaway put on by Verizon retailer The Cellular Connection. Sergio Anguiano with TCC said they saw a crowd as...
Annual Twilight River Run held at Fairbanks Park
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Runners participated in the annual Twilight River Run on Friday night. The event used to happen at midnight, but began earlier this year at 9:45 pm. Participants had the opportunity to choose between a one-mile run or walk and a 5K run or walk.
Who tried burning the tree in the middle of Greencastle Road?
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An investigation continues after a fire over the weekend at a local landmark. Saturday, at around 7:30 p.m., crews were dispatched to the tree in the middle of Greencastle Road. Vigo County Commissioner Brendan Kearns called the incident “incredibly unfortunate and very disheartening”. Local...
Old Farmersburg Settlers Fest returns
FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – The old Farmersburg Settlers Committee welcomed the community to a festival. Many lined up for a parade down Main Street to kick off a day full of activities at George Heap Memorial Park. Crafts, giveaways, as well as over ten local vendors and food trucks,...
Carlisle man killed in Greene Co. motorcycle crash
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Carlisle man has died after being hit by a pickup truck shortly after being ejected from his motorcycle on State Road 67. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred Saturday at 11:50 a.m. on SR 67 north of Switz City.
Investigation underway after a fire at a local landmark
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation is ongoing after a fire at a local landmark. Crews were dispatched Saturday night at around 7:30 to ‘The Tree in the Middle of the Road’ on Greencastle Road. The tree was recently saved...
Hometown Hero is a local active duty soldier
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO-WAWV)– Most of our Hometown Heroes are veterans who served our nation during past wars. But today, we honor an active duty member of the U.S. Army. After high school, Greg Bolin decided to enlist because he wanted some adventure. Greg grew up in West Terre Haute and graduated from West Vigo High School in 2018. He says he was always interested in the military and participated in JROTC.. where he was inspired by retired Sgt. Major John Kellums. So, it was pretty easy decision to sign up.
Rural King to move into vacant K-Mart building
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Vigo County Commissioner Chris Switzer confirmed Friday that Rural King will be the second tenant at the old K-Mart location on US-41 in Terre Haute. Switzer also confirmed the Rural King on the east side of town will remain open. He said this Rural...
Woman arrested after crashing into 3 squad cars during pursuit
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute woman is facing several charges including reckless driving and aggravated battery after crashing her car into three Terre Haute police cars during a high-speed chase Saturday night. Brandi Hacker, 49, was caught by police driving “recklessly around other motorists” at speeds...
