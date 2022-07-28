MLB odds: Examining a popular bet among baseball bettors

www.foxsports.com
MLB trade deadline tracker: Castillo to Seattle, Dodgers nab reliever
The 2022 MLB trade deadline is upon us, and a handful of squads are pursuing new life with meaningful transactions. This year's trade deadline is a bit later than usual, as teams have until 6 p.m. ET Aug. 2 to file paperwork to the league's office to complete trades. Here...
MLB Trade Deadline Update: Mariners, Yankees, Mets, and Dodgers' latest moves | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander dives into the latest MLB trades as we near the deadline with Luis Castillo heading to the Seattle Mariners’ for three of their top five prospects, Chris Martin to the Los Angeles Dodgers & Daniel Vogelbach to the New York Mets. Verlander questions what a trade package for Washington Nationals' slugger Juan Soto would look like after breaking down what the Cincinnati Reds’ got for Luis Castillo.
MLB・
Riley's hot bat, Wright's 13th win lead Braves past D-backs
ATLANTA (AP) — Austin Riley had a homer and three RBIs, Kyle Wright earned his NL-leading 13th victory and the Atlanta Braves beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-2 on Friday night. Riley homered in the first and drove in runs with doubles in the third and fifth. He has 11...
Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended six games by disciplinary officer
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has been suspended for the first six games of the 2022 NFL season, retired federal judge Sue L. Robinson determined in a ruling announced Monday morning. Watson was accused of sexual misconduct during massage sessions by 24 women during his time with the Houston Texans....
Deshaun Watson suspended for 6-games in controversial ruling | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Greg Jennings joins Nick Wright and Chris Broussard after reports surface that a decision has been made in the case of Cleveland Browns' QB Deshaun Watson. Watson will be suspended for 6-games, losing less than 1% of his salary in the process. This controversial ruling is making waves across the NFL, and Nick, Greg & Broussard decide whether or not they believe this 6-game suspension will stand as it, or if more will be added as time passes.
Young Bucs centers competing to replace injured Jensen
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — With center Ryan Jensen expected to miss “significant time” with a knee injury, second-year pro Robert Hainsey is hoping to make the most of an opportunity to earn a starting job with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The second-year pro spent his rookie season...
Bill Russell, NBA legend with 11 Titles, 5 MVPs, dies at 88 | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Chris Broussard remembers Bill Russell, who passed away yesterday at the age of 88. The NBA legend and Celtics super-star had a record 11 NBA titles, and 5 MVPs, but for all the accolades on the court, Russell was a fighter off the court as well. Watch as he share his greatest memories of Bill Russell, and talks about his impact on both the sports world and the political world.
Diamondbacks try to avoid series sweep against the Braves
Arizona Diamondbacks (45-55, fifth in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (61-41, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (10-5, 3.04 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 96 strikeouts); Braves: Max Fried (10-3, 2.73 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 117 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -241, Diamondbacks +197; over/under is 8 runs.
MLB Power Rankings: Astros, Dodgers, & Yankees headline list | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander gives us his new MLB Power Rankings for Week 17. This week includes the Houston Astros, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, Atlanta Braves, New York Mets, Seattle Mariners, San Diego Padres, and the Toronto Blue Jays.
MLB odds: Will Luis Castillo trade end Mariners' playoff drought?
The Seattle Mariners made a pre-trade deadline move as they try to end the longest active playoff drought among the North American "Big Four" sports. The Mariners acquired two-time All-Star pitcher Luis Castillo from the Cincinnati Reds for four prospects on Friday night. Here's everything you need to know about...
Aaron Judge becomes second fastest to 200 home runs
Aaron Judge became the second-fastest player in major league history to reach 200 career home runs, and the New York Yankees beat the Kansas City Royals 8-2 on Saturday. Judge, who became the first player in the majors this season to reach 40 homers Friday, fouled off two breaking balls from starter Jonathan Heasley before sending a 2-2 fastball into the right-center field seats for a two-run drive in the second inning. It was one of his two hits, and he also walked twice.
MLB・
Cowboys Mount Rushmore: Skip Bayless reveals his picks
The Dallas Cowboys have not won a Super Bowl in over a quarter-century, but the franchise has produced 20 Hall of Famers, including six during the Jerry Jones era. On Friday, Skip Bayless, a lifetime Cowboys fan, revealed who is on his Mount Rushmore of all-time Cowboys players and why they've separated themselves from the rest of the Dallas greats.
Should the Angels shop Shohei Ohtani?
Shohei Ohtani could be on the move. As shocking as that sounds, the Angels' two-way superstar is being made available in trade talks ahead of the Aug. 2 trade deadline, the New York Post's Jon Heyman reported Friday. However, a pair of executives told Heyman that they doubt the Angels agree to trade the budding legend.
Royals acquire LHP Anthony Misiewicz from Seattle for cash
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals acquired left-hander Anthony Misiewicz from the Seattle Mariners for cash considerations Monday. The 27-year-old Misiewicz, who will be added to the Royals' 40-man roster and optioned to Triple-A Omaha, appeared in 17 games for Seattle this season with a 4.61 ERA. He was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on June 10, where he had a 3.65 ERA in 13 appearances.
Tigers' Javier Báez cracked a homer against his brother-in-law José Berríos
Detroit Tigers' Javier Báez hit his 10th home run of the season as his brother-in-law, José Berríos of the Toronto Blue Jays, pitched. The homer put the Tigers on the board, 2-1, Blue Jays.
Brandon Nimmo's go-ahead, two-run homer seals Mets' victory vs Marlins
Brandon Nimmo's two-run dinger in the eighth inning helped the New York Mets grab a 6-4 victory against the Miami Marlins. Starling Marte also blasted a homer in the fourth inning to tie up the game.
MLB trade deadline tracker: Montas, Trivino, Mancini on the move
The 2022 MLB trade deadline is less than 24 hours away, and a handful of squads are pursuing new life with meaningful transactions. This year's trade deadline is a bit later than usual, as teams have until 6 p.m. ET Aug. 2 to file paperwork to the league's office to complete trades.
Rays acquire OF David Peralta in trade with D-backs
PHOENIX (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays have acquired outfielder David Peralta from the Arizona Diamondbacks, adding a veteran left-handed bat for the playoff race. The Rays sent 19-year-old minor league catcher Christian Cerda to the Diamondbacks. The 34-year-old Peralta has played his entire nine-year MLB career with the...
Marlins take home losing streak into matchup with the Reds
Cincinnati Reds (40-61, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (47-55, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Hunter Greene (3-12, 5.59 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 119 strikeouts); Marlins: Jesus Luzardo (0-0) BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins host the Cincinnati Reds looking to break a seven-game home slide. Miami...
Giants host the Dodgers to open 4-game series
Los Angeles Dodgers (68-33, first in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (51-51, third in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Andrew Heaney (1-0, .47 ERA, .88 WHIP, 27 strikeouts); Giants: Logan Webb (9-4, 2.91 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 108 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -135, Giants +114; over/under is...
