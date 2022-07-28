MLB odds: Examining a popular bet among baseball bettors

Greg Jennings joins Nick Wright and Chris Broussard after reports surface that a decision has been made in the case of Cleveland Browns' QB Deshaun Watson. Watson will be suspended for 6-games, losing less than 1% of his salary in the process. This controversial ruling is making waves across the NFL, and Nick, Greg & Broussard decide whether or not they believe this 6-game suspension will stand as it, or if more will be added as time passes.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 10 HOURS AGO