Lamar’s Reaction To Khloé And Tristan’s 2nd Baby Is Awkward

Here's Why TSITP Fans Think Gavin Casalegno Quietly Broke Up With His GF
Not only is it The Summer I Turned Pretty, but it also may be the summer Gavin Casalegno ventures into single life. The TV heartthrob immediately won over viewers’ hearts as the boyish Jeremiah on The Summer I Turned Pretty who woos girl-next-door Lola Tung as Belly. Though Jeremiah was single on the show, Casalegno himself has been in a relationship with model and actor Larsen Thompson for six years — but now fans are starting to wonder if the couple has silently called it quits. The pair are notorious for spamming each other’s social media with their PDA, but they’ve been uncharacteristically absent from one another’s feeds for the last few months. Now, the question everyone is asking is: Did Gavin Casalegno and Larsen Thompson break up? Elite Daily reached out to reps for both Casalegno and Thompson for comment on these rumors, but did not hear back by the time of publication.
Elite Daily
Britney Spears' Memoir Is Reportedly Done, But It's Facing A Publication Problem
After Britney Spears signed a deal to publish a memoir in February, fans have been eagerly awaiting the tell-all. After all, the book is expected to dish all the details about the singer’s life, including her challenging relationship with her family and the end of her 13-year conservatorship in September 2021. Though Britney Spears’ memoir is reportedly finished, it looks like you’ll have to wait a bit longer to actually get your hands on a copy. Here’s why Britney Spears’ finished memoir doesn’t have a release date yet.
Elite Daily
Kourtney Was V Supportive Of Charli On IG After She Began Dating Landon Barker
Charli D’Amelio got the ultimate seal of approval from Kourtney Kardashian on Instagram, and it’s extra meaningful now that she’s part of the Kardashian-Barker sphere. Everyone’s favorite TikTok dance queen, Charli D’Amelio, has been linked with Travis Barker’s son, Landon Barker, since late June, and the pair seem to be going strong a month into their relationship. Obviously, dating a famous musician like Travis Barker’s son is one thing, but it also means that D’Amelio is dating Kourtney Kardashian’s step-son. The pressure to impress is definitely on D’Amelio but she seems to have easily charmed Kourt, who showed her support by featuring D’Amelio’s fragrance line on her Instagram story.
Elite Daily
Kylie Called TikTok Her "Favorite Place To Be" After Trashing Instagram
There was a time when Kylie Jenner was the undisputed queen of Instagram, but lately, she’s shunned the app for another social media platform. The reality TV star and mega-influencer threw shade at Instagram again, days after calling out the photo-sharing app for trying to be like TikTok. This time, she posted her nighttime routine to TikTok on July 29 and not-so-subtly said “TikTok is my favorite place to be.”
Elite Daily
Megan And MGK Might Want Some Punk-Rock Babies In The Future
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have no problems showing the world how they feel about each other. From drinking each other’s blood to chaining themselves together, the couple has pretty much done it all. Next on the list? Growing their punk-rock family... maybe. According to a source, this duo has a lot planned for their future, but do Megan and MGK want kids together? Here’s what I know.
Elite Daily
Tyler Cameron Went IG-Official With His New Girlfriend
Bachelorette fan-favorite Tyler Cameron is off the market. Nearly a year after his split from Camila Kendra, Cameron went public with his new girlfriend Paige Lorenze. Though paparazzi caught the couple canoodling in New York City on July 17, the duo didn’t take their status to the gram until July 31. During a sweet boat date (that would put Bachelor producers to shame), Cameron and Lorenze made their relationship Instagram-official.
Elite Daily
Bachelor Nation Is Convinced Matt Not-So-Subtly Revealed Rachael Is Pregnant
Calling Bachelor Nation, we might have a baby on board! On Friday, July 29, former Bachelor star Matt James shared a video that didn’t seem like anything major... until viewers got to the end. The final moments of his IG clip seemed to be a pretty unsubtle hint that James and his girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell are preparing to welcome a baby. Whether he was just being cheeky or actually dropping a hint for Bachelor Nation, Matt James’ Instagram sparked so many rumors that Rachael Kirkconnell may be pregnant.
