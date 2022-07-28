Lamar’s Reaction To Khloé And Tristan’s 2nd Baby Is Awkward

Not only is it The Summer I Turned Pretty, but it also may be the summer Gavin Casalegno ventures into single life. The TV heartthrob immediately won over viewers’ hearts as the boyish Jeremiah on The Summer I Turned Pretty who woos girl-next-door Lola Tung as Belly. Though Jeremiah was single on the show, Casalegno himself has been in a relationship with model and actor Larsen Thompson for six years — but now fans are starting to wonder if the couple has silently called it quits. The pair are notorious for spamming each other’s social media with their PDA, but they’ve been uncharacteristically absent from one another’s feeds for the last few months. Now, the question everyone is asking is: Did Gavin Casalegno and Larsen Thompson break up? Elite Daily reached out to reps for both Casalegno and Thompson for comment on these rumors, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO