Rent a houseboat on 3 NorCal lakes this summer

How one couple learned to sail (and caught the bug) in the Oakland Estuary
Someday, my husband Matt and I are going to sail around the world. Or so we’ve been saying since Fourth of July last year when he became inspired after reading the book Adrift. It’s the story of the only man known to survive alone at sea for over a...
Visitors say goodbye to the California State Fair
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sunday marks the last day of the California State Fair. “It is truly a labor of love,” Darla Givens, the California State Fair Media Director said. “And to say that after a two year pandemic pause, we’re here, people are out having just a wonderful time. And you can see it, […]
Man who tried to save rafters found dead in California river
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A 31-year-old man who went missing after attempting to save two rafters in distress was found dead along Northern California’s American River, authorities said. Joshua Brandon Crane couldn’t be found after he jumped into the river Friday night, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.
McKinney fire in Northern California explodes to 30,000 acres
The McKinney fire burning in Siskiyou County has exploded in size over the weekend. Officials said it is already larger than the Oak Fire burning near Yosemite.
WTF California: We are back as Antioch Continues Down the Drain, Brentwood’s Gone Socialist and More
We are back! California and local cities still have us going WTF. City of Antioch continues to make poor choices, City of Brentwood has gone socialist and now we have this idea that main stream media and lawmakers get to change the narrative on a recession. We also run down who has pulled papers for local elections in East Contra Costa County with a focus on Antioch. Meanwhile, Richmond resents to vote on rent control rates? We also rundown a bunch of state news and provide feedback. Meanwhile, Claryssa Wilson calls in to talk about her upcoming Stuff the Bus Event in Antioch.
Lightning spotted off coast of Marin as monsoonal moisture brings chance of thunderstorms to Bay Area
Monsoonal moisture from the desert Southwest pushed into Northern California overnight, bringing a chance for thunderstorms to the SF Bay Area.
Napa California's Porchfest is back with a unique way to share community, music and food
Napa Porchfest is back after a 3 years hiatusRick Anderson. It’s exactly what it sounds like; Out of the garage and onto the porch. In a city and valley that caters to tourism, it’s great to see something locals can enjoy. In what is becoming a nation-wide event, Napa, California’s 10th annual Porchfest will occur on Sunday, July 31 after a 3 year hiatus.
First Alert Weather: Plume of monsoonal moisture triggers popup showers with lightning
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- A plume of monsoonal moisture drifted over the San Francisco Bay Area early Monday, triggering popup storm cells with lightning, elevating fears of wildfires and bringing with it a First Alert Weather day.The National Weather Service warned of a day of unstable weather."Currently in our local area, the bulk of these showers are located in 3 hot spots: the interior Central Coast, across the coastal waters, and increasingly in the North Bay, the weather service said. "Showers are due to a surge of monsoonal moisture advecting northward from the south in a clockwise fashion."There was...
One California county deemed ‘most vulnerable’ to extreme heat on federal map
Of the 10 counties deemed "most vulnerable," all are in the South or Texas except one.
This Is Sonoma County’s Most Charming Town, According to Condé Nast Traveler
Healdsburg continues its streak as one of the hottest destinations in Wine Country. In a recently published article, luxury travel magazine Condé Nast Traveler (CNT) called it “Sonoma County’s most charming town” and listed the best places to eat, stay and play during a visit. “Despite...
Maps: See where the McKinney Fire is burning in Northern California
The McKinney Fire broke out Friday afternoon in Northern California's Siskiyou County, northwest of the town of Yreka, and exploded overnight, triggering evacuations.
California fire near Oregon border explodes, triggering flurry of evacuations
A Northern California fire broke out in the Klamath National Forest, about 14 miles south of the Oregon border, sending out a massive pyrocumulus cloud and triggering a flurry of evacuations
Neighbours Protest Proposed Tiny Homes
For California’s homelessness situation, some officials are proposing a solution known as tiny homes. And in the Bay Area, some residents are strongly opposed to them being built in their neighborhoods. Credit to : NTD News.
Interior Northern California bakes in blazing heat with temps up to 113
Much of interior Northern California is baking, with scorching temperatures pushing as high as 113 degrees.
Community saves one of last remaining Bay Area roller skating rinks from shutting down
The rink was scheduled to close down at the end of July and be transformed into housing units but as attendance surged after the news spread throughout the community, the rink is able to stay open for the foreseeable future.
My 7 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Half Moon Bay, California
I’d seen the pictures of Half Moon Bay while researching my trip, so I knew it would be beautiful. And yet, I was still awed by the steep and rocky cliffs perched high above the crashing waves of the Pacific Ocean. And when the fog sets in (which it does regularly) it creates a moody scene reminiscent of Scotland.
Willits resident now oldest living Californian
Out of the 40 million people in the state, born and raised Willits resident Edith “Edie” Ceccarelli, who celebrated her 114th birthday in February, is now the oldest living person in California. Ceccarelli is the seventh oldest person in the world and second oldest living person in the United States, according to the Gerontology Research Group.
Why California’s I-5 is the Deadliest Road in the US
According to ValuePenguin, California and Texas accounted for 10% of the 179,696 car crash fatalities reported between 2015-2019. The most dangerous road in the US based on fatalities resulting from car crashes is the I-5 highway in California: "The most dangerous road in the U.S. is Interstate 5 in California, where 584 people were killed in 544 deadly crashes. State Route 49 in California topped ValuePenguin's analysis for the rate of deaths per crash, while state Route 91 led for the number of fatal crashes in which alcohol was present.
Visit Mendocino County Taps Into $1.7 Billion U.S. Cannabis Tourism Niche
It’s a budding industry and one that tourism destinations are quickly cultivating given legal cannabis sales in the U.S., are projected to hit $37 billion in 2024*. Just as wine turned California into a tourism hotspot, legal cannabis and tourism-related experiences are certain to blow the roof off. A key player in Northern California’s legendary Emerald Triangle, Visit Mendocino County stands ready to showcase its world-class cache. Due to the region’s unique terroir and diverse microclimates – the county’s cannabis and CBD products – coupled with Trinity and Humboldt counties – represent the largest cannabis-producing region in the United States. Not surprisingly, cannabis is Mendocino County’s top cash crop, ringing in at $131 million with 290 acres of licensed cultivation+. https://www.visitmendocino.com/canna-curious/.
Report: Paso Robles named a best small town to retire in California
Article calls Paso Robles a popular retirement spot for a ‘small-town feel with big-city amenities’. – Paso Robles was recently nominated as one of the best small towns to retire in California in The World Atlas:. “The diverse community of Paso Robles set between San Francisco and Los Angeles...
