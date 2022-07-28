ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Feces, algae, and the situation at Lake Tams: Where The News Leads

By Akhil Ganesh, Staunton News Leader
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0byFhw_0gwKOh7E00

Hello, and welcome to Where the News Leads! This weekly series will be centered around some of the stories we've written here at The News Leader.

It can be a space for us to respond to your comments and questions, drop cool tidbits that we had to cut from stories, or just look ahead at what's coming up in the Shenandoah Valley.

On this edition, we're joined by We The People government reporter Katelyn Waltemyer to talk about resident concerns with Lake Tams in Gypsy Hill Park.

We walk through the renovations in 2016 to the lake and the observations that some residents have made since then, especially concerning goose feces and algae bloom. We also learn about the city's plans to deal with some of these problems, and touch on some national concerns about the usage of inmate labor to deal with these kind of issues.

Katelyn's story:Goose poop mess: What the nasty bird feces problem means for Staunton parkgoers

After that, we take our tour of important public meetings happening in the Staunton-Augusta County-Waynesboro area over the next week.

Staunton City Council is set to meet Thursday night at 6:15 p.m. for a work session, followed by their regular meeting. Among their agenda items include an update on American Rescue Plan Act funds and budget amendments concerning those funds, as well as a pair of public hearings. The city will also consider adopting their FY 2022 United States Department of Housing and Urban Development Community Development Block Grant Annual Action Plan.

Latest from Staunton government:Staunton's DEI Commission hopes to connect with residents with new sub-committees

On Tuesday, August 2, the Waynesboro Planning Commission will meet at 7 p.m. for their regular meeting. The agenda has not yet been released.

More from Waynesboro:Back-to-school bash: Waynesboro City Schools help get kids ready now for start date in a week

—Akhil Ganesh is the Government Reporter at The News Leader. You can contact him at aganesh@newsleader.com and follow him on Twitter @akhildoesthings.

