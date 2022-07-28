Olivia Rodrigo attends ‘HSMTMTS’ premiere in strappy cutout dress

Olivia Rodrigo’s latest red carpet look might give you “Déjà Vu.”

The pop phenom embraced this season’s “flossing” trend at Wednesday’s premiere of “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” Season 3, clad in a strappy, sheer-paneled black dress ($1,098) by buzzy designer Nensi Dojaka.

Megan Fox, Bella Hadid, Dua Lipa and Zendaya are among the other stars who’ve been spotted in Dojaka’s wares.

Rodrigo, 19, paired the sultry style with black patent platforms, a smoky cat eye and bold red lipstick, along with early-aughts-inspired jewelry including a Dior choker and dangling earrings.

On the carpet, the “Sour” singer reunited with ex-boyfriend and co-star Joshua Bassett , who also dressed in head-to-toe black for the premiere. The 21-year-old actor is widely rumored to be the inspiration behind “Drivers License,” Rodrigo’s record-breaking debut single.

Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett reunited at the “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” Season 3 premiere. Variety via Getty Images

While Bassett was linked to Sabrina Carpenter after breaking things off with Rodrigo, the Grammy winner has since dated producer Adam Faze as well as Madison Beer’s ex-boyfriend Zach Bia .

But it looks like the former couple have put the past behind them, as they smiled for photographers on the carpet alongside “HSMTMTS” co-stars including JoJo Siwa and Sofia Wylie.

The cast of “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” posed together at the Season 3 premiere. FilmMagic

Even though there are whispers that Rodrigo might soon be leaving the Disney+ series because of her success as a solo musician, the star shouted out her cast mates on Instagram Thursday, writing, “love all these people so so so much.”

She also said working with her “HSMTMTS” co-stars has been “one of the greatest joys” of her life.