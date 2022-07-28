ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Olivia Rodrigo attends ‘HSMTMTS’ premiere in strappy cutout dress

By Margaret Abrams
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kC1YX_0gwKOfLm00

Olivia Rodrigo’s latest red carpet look might give you “Déjà Vu.”

The pop phenom embraced this season’s “flossing” trend at Wednesday’s premiere of “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” Season 3, clad in a strappy, sheer-paneled black dress ($1,098) by buzzy designer Nensi Dojaka.

Megan Fox, Bella Hadid, Dua Lipa and Zendaya are among the other stars who’ve been spotted in Dojaka’s wares.

Rodrigo, 19, paired the sultry style with black patent platforms, a smoky cat eye and bold red lipstick, along with early-aughts-inspired jewelry including a Dior choker and dangling earrings.

On the carpet, the “Sour” singer reunited with ex-boyfriend and co-star Joshua Bassett , who also dressed in head-to-toe black for the premiere. The 21-year-old actor is widely rumored to be the inspiration behind “Drivers License,” Rodrigo’s record-breaking debut single.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N3ycF_0gwKOfLm00
Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett reunited at the “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” Season 3 premiere.
Variety via Getty Images

While Bassett was linked to Sabrina Carpenter after breaking things off with Rodrigo, the Grammy winner has since dated producer Adam Faze as well as Madison Beer’s ex-boyfriend Zach Bia .

But it looks like the former couple have put the past behind them, as they smiled for photographers on the carpet alongside “HSMTMTS” co-stars including JoJo Siwa and Sofia Wylie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZMpOF_0gwKOfLm00
The cast of “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” posed together at the Season 3 premiere.
FilmMagic

Even though there are whispers that Rodrigo might soon be leaving the Disney+ series because of her success as a solo musician, the star shouted out her cast mates on Instagram Thursday, writing, “love all these people so so so much.”

She also said working with her “HSMTMTS” co-stars has been “one of the greatest joys” of her life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ViELV_0gwKOfLm00
The “Drivers License” hitmaker opted for vintage Dior accessories, including dangling star earrings and a choker.
WireImage

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Jason Momoa, Eiza González confirm they’re back together with motorcycle ride

Jason Momoa and Eiza González are back on. The “Aquaman” star and the “Baby Driver” actress confirmed they are a couple again Thursday with a romantic motorcycle ride through Malibu, Calif. Momoa, 42, sported a light pink sweatshirt and khaki slacks for the joyride, while 32-year-old González — who sat behind the hunky star with her arms wrapped tightly around his waist — opted for a letterman jacket and black yoga pants in photos obtained by the Daily Mail. Safety was clearly top of mind for the lovebirds, both of whom wore helmets while taking the actor’s Harley Davidson out for a spin. Momoa...
MALIBU, CA
Page Six

Candace Cameron Bure’s daughter tells JoJo Siwa to ‘grow up’

Candace Cameron Bure’s 23-year-old daughter told 19-year-old JoJo Siwa to “grow up.” Natasha Bure addressed her mother’s drama directly after Siwa called Candace the “rudest celebrity” she’s ever met for declining to take a photo with her eight years ago. “Respectfully, someone saying no to taking a photo with you is not a ‘rough experience,'” Bure wrote in the now-deleted Instagram Story Thursday. “This generation is so sensitive and has zero backbone. Grow up. There are bigger issues in the world than this.” The “Home Sweet Home” actress recognized that Siwa was left disappointed by the interaction, but dubbed her mom as “the...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

‘Cosby Show’ star’s hunky son makes screen debut in ‘Uncoupled’

“The Cosby Show” alum Geoffrey Owens is one proud papa. Earlier this week, the 61-year-old actor — who played Elvin Tibideaux, Sondra Huxtable’s husband on the ’80s sitcom — walked the red carpet for the Netflix show, “Uncoupled” alongside his son, Jordyn Owens, who plays the character Trey in the series. “I’m beyond words proud,” he gushed to Page Six, “I’m speechless.” It’s the first role for the 23-year-old Montclair native, who was a guard on the University of Massachusetts Lowell basketball team. Jordyn appears to be slightly stunned that his first role found him acting opposite Tisha Campbell and Marcia Gay Harden, exclaiming...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Beyoncé shares sleepy pic of Blue, Rumi and Sir ahead of ‘Renaissance’ release

Sleepy siblings! Beyoncé posted a sweet snap of herself in bed with her three kids while writing a “special thank you” for the little ones ahead of her “Renaissance” album release. “This three act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic,” the singer, 40, wrote on her website alongside the rare family photo Thursday. “A time to be still, but also a time I found out to be the most creative,” the Grammy winner continued. “Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and find escape during a scary time for the world.” After calling the 16 tracks a “beautiful journey...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bella Hadid
Person
Madison Beer
Person
Zendaya
Person
Jojo Siwa
Person
Dua Lipa
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Megan Fox
Person
Sofia Wylie
Person
Sabrina Carpenter
Page Six

Ne-Yo’s wife, Crystal Renay, accuses him of cheating: ‘8 years of lies and deception’

Looks like Ne-Yo’s wife is about to become “Miss Independent.” Crystal Renay shared an impassioned statement via Instagram on Saturday, in which she accused her husband of cheating on her with “numerous” other women over the course of their nearly decade-long relationship. “8 years of lies and deception. 8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous of women who sell their bodies to him unprotected… every last one of them!” her statement began. “To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is a understatement. To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane. The mentality of a narcissist....
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

‘Full House’ star Jodie Sweetin marries Mescal Wasilewski in Malibu ceremony

Jodie Sweetin now has an even “Fuller House.” The actress, 40, married her longtime love, Mescal Wasilewski, in an intimate ceremony in Malibu, Calif., Saturday night. She and the clinical social worker, who got engaged in January, said “I do” in front of friends and family, including Sweetin’s “Full House” co-stars John Stamos and Candace Cameron Bure. “I know I have the right partner for the rest of whatever life brings me,” Sweetin told People after the nuptials. “And I couldn’t be more grateful.” Sweetin stunned in a Lili Bridals gown as she walked down the aisle with her father, Sam. Her two...
MALIBU, CA
Page Six

Bradley Cooper hosts small gathering at his NYC home on Huma Abedin’s birthday

Bradley Cooper hosted a small gathering of friends and family at his New York City home Thursday — which also happened to be new suitor Huma Abedin’s 46th birthday. Photos show the “Silver Linings Playbook” star’s mother, Gloria Campano, arriving at his house for the intimate soiree, as well as two other mystery guests. Abedin was not spotted at the bash. It was a bustling week at the 47-year-old “Hangover” star’s house, as chef Kristin O’Connor was spotted dropping off flowers there on Wednesday. Cooper’s good friend, Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, was also seen at his pad one day before the gathering....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

Kandi Burruss fears Martell Holt is using Shereé Whitfield ‘for publicity’

Kandi Burruss is questioning the validity of Martell Holt’s relationship with her “Real Housewives of Atlanta” co-star Shereé Whitfield. “I don’t want her to be in a situation where it feels like she’s being used for publicity,” the former singer, 46, said on Atlanta’s V-103 radio station when asked about the budding romance. Burruss went on to tell Shamea Morton a story about one of her friends and fellow reality stars, whom she didn’t name, going on a date with the “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” star, 40, “earlier this year” at her Blaze restaurant. “[She] was like … ‘We’re gonna have someboy...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jewelry#Hsmtmts#Dior#Getty Images
Page Six

Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino’s wife is pregnant with their second child

They’ve got another situation on their hands. Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s wife, Lauren, is pregnant with their second child, the couple announced Sunday on social media. “We have an amazing announcement!! We’re a growing family! Baby on the way 🤰🏼 January 2023 🤍God is Good 🙏🏼,” the “Jersey Shore” star captioned a photo of him, Lauren and their son, Romeo, posing by a pool. Lauren shared the same image to her Instagram Story and wrote, “We’re pregnant!” The MTV reality star, 40, and Lauren welcomed their first child in May 2021 after announcing the exciting news in November 2020. The couple documented their journey...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Meghan King ‘done’ showing partners on IG after ‘embarrassing’ Cuffe Owens split

Meghan King isn’t planning to share any more of her partners on social media after her “whirlwind marriage and annulment” with Cuffe Biden Owens. “I told myself I’m done putting people in the public eye, putting people on my Instagram,” the “Real Housewives of Orange County” alum, 37, told Teddi Mellencamp on Thursday’s episode of the “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast. “I’m done with that.” King went on to note that she “deleted posts” from her brief relationship with the attorney and nephew of President Biden, calling their romance “embarrassing.” After joking that she needs “more mimosas to talk about that kind...
MLB
Page Six

Joey King says ‘every woman’ should shave their head ‘at least once’

No hair, don’t care. Joey King has shaved her head not once, not twice, but three different times for past roles — and she told Allure she “would absolutely do it again.” “I think every woman should [shave their head] at least once in their life,” the “Kissing Booth” star said. “I’ve never felt more free or more in tune with my beauty. I couldn’t hide behind my hair.” The “Bullet Train” actor, 22, did find herself targeted by trolls when she ditched her long locks for jobs. “A lot of people made fun of me when I had my head shaved. A lot of people...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Dr. Jen shades Tamra Judge’s ‘RHOC’ return: ‘Her whole world is Housewives’

This week Dr. Jen Armstrong joins us on “Virtual Reali-tea” to dish about her first season on “The Real Housewives of Orange County.” She reveals which cast members reached out to her after she was not asked back by Bravo. And what does Dr. Jen really think about the return of Tamra Judge? Watch and find out on this episode of “Virtual Reali-tea.” Subscribe to our YouTube and check out our podcast!
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Gina Rodriguez announces pregnancy on 38th birthday

Gina Rodriguez is pregnant with her first child, the actress announced via social media on her 38th birthday. “This birthday hits different. ❤️,” the “Jane The Virgin” star captioned an Instagram clip composed of snaps of the actress kissing her husband, Joe LoCicero, with one photo of Rodriguez holding up a positive pregnancy test as her hubby smiles wide. “Anyone can want you. But love his different when someone actually values you,” a deep voice narrated over the clip. Several celebrity friends congratulated the pair, including “Orange is the New Black” alum and mother-of-one Danielle Brooks, who wrote, “Welcome to the...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Bradley Cooper and Huma Abedin spotted getting bagels in the Hamptons

Bradley Cooper and Huma Abedin have at least one thing in common: The overachievers both seem to be morning people. An eagle-eyed spy told Page Six they spotted the good-looking pair at Goldberg’s Famous Bagels in Amagansett, N.Y. on Sunday at 6 a.m. “They were there before the bagels even arrived,” the source said. “She was kind of nuzzling him, they kissed a couple times. She was very loving.” While our early morning witness is adamant they saw the highly recognizable “Silver Linings Playbook” star with the equally striking top aide to Hillary Clinton, reps insisted they were not there. “Huma was in upstate [New York]...
AMAGANSETT, NY
Page Six

Teresa Giudice celebrates bridal shower ahead of Luis Ruelas wedding

Bravo to the happy couple! Teresa Giudice celebrated her bridal shower with some of her “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” co-stars on Saturday ahead of her wedding to Luis Ruelas. Giudice, 50, posed for photos in front of a rose-covered wall while wearing a white strapless corset dress and white heels for the joyous occasion. The Bravolebrity also enjoyed a signature cocktail, dubbed the “Tretini,” and clinked glasses with her pals in a video shared to her Instagram Story. The castmates in attendance included Dolores Catania and Jennifer Aydin, both of whom took to Instagram to wish the bride-to-be a lifetime of bliss. “Showers...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Queen Letizia of Spain borrows daughter Princess Leonor’s $40 dress

Even royals can appreciate a discount. Queen Letizia of Spain loves a royal re-wear, and it seems she turned to her teenage daughter’s closet for some fashion inspiration this week. The 49-year-old looked fresh for summer as she stepped out in a red-and-white patterned shirtdress on Wednesday. The same style was recently spotted on her eldest child, 16-year-old Princess Leonor, who wore it just last month to attend the Maria Pages performance at the Teatros de El Canal with her entire family. The ikat-print midi dress from Spanish brand Dándara is currently on sale for just $40, making it a royally good bargain. The Spanish...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Page Six

Hilary Duff’s husband, Matthew Koma, roasts Candace Cameron Bure on TikTok

JoJo Siwa isn’t the only celebrity coming after Candace Cameron Bure. Hilary Duff’s husband, Matthew Koma, roasted the “Full House” star via TikTok over the weekend, calling her out for a selfie-style video she posted of herself decked out in Fourth of July-themed gear as Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the U.S.A.” played in the background. “Yeah that, the song you’re playing? Yeah, it’s about veterans coming home from Vietnam and being treated like s–t. Yeah, it’s not about the Fourth of July,” Koma, 35, said in the 9-second TikTok, a duet with the video Cameron Bure shared on the national holiday earlier...
TV & VIDEOS
Page Six

Exec cancels on Neil Patrick Harris party after getting Monkeypox and COVID

An Out exec is staying in. One of the organizers for a party honoring Neil Patrick Harris’ Out magazine cover was forced to pull out of the bash at Nebula in New York City after finding out he has Monkeypox and COVID. Michael Kelley, a co-owner of EqualPride, the company that acquired LGBTQ publications Out Magazine and the Advocate earlier this year, told Page Six he was looking forward to hopping on a plane to New York to fete their coverboy until he was dealt a double whammy: a Monkeypox (MPV) diagnosis and two positive COVID-19 tests. “I was disappointed and devastated...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

David Burtka is happy to be married, says modern dating is ‘vicious’

David Burtka is grateful he’s married to Neil Patrick Harris. “I can’t imagine getting thrown into that pool of dating anymore, it’s vicious,” he confessed to Page Six at the premiere of the Netflix series “Uncoupled” earlier this week. Burtka, who married Harris in 2014, said that both he and the “How I Met Your Mother” star “missed the whole Grindr app, telephone meeting. I wouldn’t know how to do it. We would have no idea. “I wouldn’t want to put myself out there, it’s vicious. Knowing from younger friends of mine, I would not want to … very content, very happy in...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Abby Lee Miller pitches herself for ‘RHOBH’: ‘Andy Cohen, call me’

Abby Lee Miller is ready to get back on reality television — but this time not as a tyrannical dance coach. The 56-year-old reality star uploaded a video to her YouTube channel Monday with the title “Joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” While the name turned out to be just clickbait, Miller did pitch herself to join the cast of the hit Bravo show. “Andy Cohen, call me. You have my number. I’ve sat on your couch before,” she teased, referring to her past appearances on the producer’s late-night talk show, “Watch What Happens Live.” She continued, “I am ready to sign on...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

131K+
Followers
14K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy