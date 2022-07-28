Brandi Glanville gets liposuction after once saying she didn’t believe in it

Just call it “Real Hypocrites.”

Brandi Glanville admitted on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” Wednesday that she got liposuction despite once saying she did not believe in that type of cosmetic surgery.

“I had a little laser liposuction on my FUPA [fat upper p—y area] because everyone was saying, ‘Are you pregnant?'” she said, adding that she decided to “gift” herself the nip/tuck after facing the insensitive questions “constantly.”

“But I’m like, you know what? I’m gonna gift myself. So I have a garment on that I can barely breathe in, but I’m here,” she quipped.

In April 2020, the “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” star shared a grainy photo of an old interview in which she said, “I don’t believe in liposuction” but added in her caption, “Ok, so I’ve changed my mind… suck it all out 💗.”

She obviously took her words seriously now that she has had her “FUPA” removed.

“RHUGT” star Brandi Glanville admitted to getting liposuction on her “FUPA.” Bravo; Getty

Glanville, 49, denied in April having plastic surgery that resulted in her face looking swollen and instead blamed a gum infection for the botched look.

“Ok I’m saying this once I had periodontal (gum) surgery on the right side of my mouth on my back right side because I had a cavity below the gum line,” the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum tweeted. “It is infected and swollen I am on my second round of antibiotics and when I do get plastic surgery I will be the first to say.”

Glanville also has admitted to receiving Botox and fillers, but she denied getting any other work done during a different “WWHL” appearance in July 2020.