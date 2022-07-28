ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Brandi Glanville gets liposuction after once saying she didn’t believe in it

By Francesca Bacardi
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago

Just call it “Real Hypocrites.”

Brandi Glanville admitted on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” Wednesday that she got liposuction despite once saying she did not believe in that type of cosmetic surgery.

“I had a little laser liposuction on my FUPA [fat upper p—y area] because everyone was saying, ‘Are you pregnant?'” she said, adding that she decided to “gift” herself the nip/tuck after facing the insensitive questions “constantly.”

“But I’m like, you know what? I’m gonna gift myself. So I have a garment on that I can barely breathe in, but I’m here,” she quipped.

In April 2020, the “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” star shared a grainy photo of an old interview in which she said, “I don’t believe in liposuction” but added in her caption, “Ok, so I’ve changed my mind… suck it all out 💗.”

She obviously took her words seriously now that she has had her “FUPA” removed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ByqVB_0gwKOeT300
“RHUGT” star Brandi Glanville admitted to getting liposuction on her “FUPA.”
Bravo; Getty

Glanville, 49, denied in April having plastic surgery that resulted in her face looking swollen and instead blamed a gum infection for the botched look.

“Ok I’m saying this once I had periodontal (gum) surgery on the right side of my mouth on my back right side because I had a cavity below the gum line,” the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum tweeted. “It is infected and swollen I am on my second round of antibiotics and when I do get plastic surgery I will be the first to say.”

Glanville also has admitted to receiving Botox and fillers, but she denied getting any other work done during a different “WWHL” appearance in July 2020.

Comments / 9

Related
Reality Tea

Andy Cohen Says He Told Dorinda Medley She Was “On Pause” And Vicki Gunvalson Was “Fired”

I think Dorinda Medley has long been holding on to hope of rejoining Real Housewives of New York. After 6 seasons on the show, she was fired in 202o. During what was to be her final season, she was over-the-top and often cruel to her castmates. She had officially overstayed her welcome. Despite season 12 of RHONY still airing, Dorinda wrote her goodbye on Instagram. She shared, “What a journey this has been. I have laughed and cried and tried to Make it Nice. But all things must come to an end. This was a great outlet for me to heal when my late husband Richard [Medley] passed away.”
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Kyle Richards Says She “Would Give Anything” To Have Teddi Mellencamp Back On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

There are a lot of reasons to dislike Kyle Richards – especially on this season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. But one thing I will never forgive her for is her insistence on making Teddi Mellencamp happen. Despite being booted from the show back in 2020, Teddi has still made multiple guest appearances. And I’m sure that’s all thanks to Kyle’s friendship with the so-called accountability coach.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
HollywoodLife

‘RHOBH’: Lisa Rinna Lets Erika Jayne ‘Have It’ & Calls Her Out On Her ‘Out Of Control’ Drinking

Erika Jayne‘s drinking got so out of control during the July 27 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills that Lisa Rinna felt the need to step in and check Erika on her recent behavior. But before we get to that, let’s start from the beginning. This week’s episode picked up where last week’s left off — at Diana Jenkins‘ holiday party.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Page Six

Abby Lee Miller pitches herself for ‘RHOBH’: ‘Andy Cohen, call me’

Abby Lee Miller is ready to get back on reality television — but this time not as a tyrannical dance coach. The 56-year-old reality star uploaded a video to her YouTube channel Monday with the title “Joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” While the name turned out to be just clickbait, Miller did pitch herself to join the cast of the hit Bravo show. “Andy Cohen, call me. You have my number. I’ve sat on your couch before,” she teased, referring to her past appearances on the producer’s late-night talk show, “Watch What Happens Live.” She continued, “I am ready to sign on...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandi Glanville
Person
Andy Cohen
HollywoodLife

How Jon Bon Jovi Feels About His Son Jake Bongiovi, 20, Dating Millie Bobby Brown, 18

Jon Bon Jovi is a super supportive parent when it comes to his son Jake Bongiovi’s relationship with Millie Bobby Brown. A source close to the Bon Jovi frontman revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Jon and the rest of Jake’s family “all adore” the rising actress, and they’re so happy to see their son, 20, and Millie, 18, doing so well together.“Jake Bongiovi’s famous father Jon is very supportive of his relationship with Millie and so is his mom, Dorothea,” they said.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liposuction#Ultimate Girls#Bravo#Plastic Surgery#Seco
epicstream.com

Kim Kardashian Shock: Kanye West's Ex To Wed Pete Davidson Next Month In Malibu? KUWTK Star Reportedly Told Kris Jenner She Wants Two Kids With Her New Boyfriend

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been making headlines since they shared an on-screen kiss during a Saturday Night Live episode in October 2021. Though their romance is relatively news, and they have graced a number of prestigious events together, the former partners of Kanye West and Ariana Grande have kept details of their swoon-worthy adventures mostly under wraps.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

North West is Not Afraid to Speak Her Mind & We Are So Here For It

Whether she’s teaching her friends how to do bloody special effects makeup in the woods or flashing the middle finger when she doesn’t want to take family photos, North West is sassy, bold, and undeniably true to herself. She’s also unafraid to speak her mind, much like her parents Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. She recently confronted paparazzi while in Paris for Fashion Week, and it’s so funny.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: 'I am truly, deeply in love': Lisa Vanderpump gushes about her grandson Theodore and offers advice to Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz as she attends bar opening

Her daughter Pandora welcomed her first child last year. And Lisa Vanderpump gushed about her eight-month-old grandson Theodore at the grand opening of Schwartz & Sandy's on Tuesday. 'Oh it's better than I thought it would be!' the star, 61, told DailyMail.com. 'I mean I was anticipating falling in love...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Distractify

Who Is Pedro Jimeno Dating? 'The Family Chantel' Star Is Rumored to Be With This Person

TLC’s The Family Chantel Season 4 is currently in full swing and talks about Pedro Jimeno and Chantel Everett’s divorce is a hot topic on social media. It;s no secret that the pair have gone through their struggles as a couple, but most fans believed that they’d be able to go the distance. However, it appears that another marriage has bitten the dust, thanks to the former 90 Day Fiancée pair.
TV & VIDEOS
TheWrap

Tamra Judge Confirms Her ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Return: ‘Drama Is in Session’

“Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club” star Tamra Judge confirmed Wednesday that she is returning to “The Real Housewives of Orange County” for Season 17. After appearing on Andy Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live” Tuesday evening, fans were waiting for the former “Orange County” star to confirm the rumors that she would be returning to the franchise — but it wasn’t until Wednesday night’s “WWHL” Judge made a surprise appearance and finally confirmed her return.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Reality Tea

Marco “The Butler” From Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Says Vicki Gunvalson And Dorinda Medley Were “Most Difficult”; Upset Cast Ripped His Shirt Off

Now that Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club is over, it’s time to spill the tea. And no-one is better equipped to do that than Marco “The Butler.” While catering to the ladies during their time filming at Blue Stone Manor, he saw it all. And now he’s dishing about what it was like. […] The post Marco “The Butler” From Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Says Vicki Gunvalson And Dorinda Medley Were “Most Difficult”; Upset Cast Ripped His Shirt Off appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
Page Six

Page Six

131K+
Followers
14K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy