ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Dickson city ward boundaries unchanged following council vote

By Courtesy of the City of Dickson
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PYNzK_0gwKOchb00

The Dickson City Council voted to keep the city’s current ward boundaries for elections.

At its meeting July 18, the council voted unanimously to keep the current structure after determining the ward populations are within the acceptable deviations following the 2020 Census. The city’s current ward boundaries were adopted in 2014 after the 2010 Census.

By its charter, the city is divided into four wards and residents elect two council members from each ward for four-year terms in odd years. The terms are staggered so that one councilperson is elected from each ward every two years.

At the June 20 Finance and Management Committee meeting, Mayor Don Weiss Jr. and City Administrator Rydell Wesson presented the council with the 2020 Census data showing the population makeup of the current wards as determined by the Greater Nashville Regional Council.

The GNRC data shows Dickson with a population of 16,063 based on the 2020 Census. Under the U.S. and Tennessee Constitutions’ provisions that voting districts be as equal as possible -- known as the “one-person, one-vote” doctrine – the ideal population for each of the city’s wards would be 4,016. Wesson explained that while there is no statutory limit on the acceptable deviation from the ideal population, federal and state court rulings over the last 58 years have generally established the limit as 10 percent.

Based on the data provided by GNRC, the current populations and deviation from ideal are:

Ward 1 – 4,177 residents, 161 (4.01%) above ideal;

Ward 2 – 3,953 residents, 63 (1.57%) below ideal;

Ward 3 – 3,771 residents, 245 (6.10%) below ideal; and

Ward 4 – 4,162 residents, 146 (3.64%) above ideal.

Weiss told the council because the deviations are within the acceptable range, the city could continue to use the current boundaries or it could ask GNRC planners to draft new ward lines that could bring the wards closer to the ideal population.

After a recent change to the city’s charter, the next municipal election will be Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. The ballot will include the mayor’s office and the council seats currently held by Betty Lou Alsobrooks in Ward 1, Robby Harmon in Ward 2, Horace Perkins III in Ward 3 and Dwight Haynes in Ward 4.

A map of the current voting wards can be viewed on the city’s website at OFFICIALWARDMAP2014.pdf. The wards are for city elections only and do not apply or correspond to the county’s voting districts.

To be eligible to vote in city elections, citizens must be qualified to vote for members of the Tennessee General Assembly under state law, be a resident of the city for at least 30 days prior to the election and vote in the ward in which they reside. For more information, contact the Dickson County Election Office at (615) 671-1146 or visit dicksoncountyelection.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wpln.org

Hillsdale College’s charter schools appeal to the state to overturn rejections in three Tennessee counties

Three charter school proposals affiliated with Hillsdale College have now appealed their rejections by local Tennessee school boards. Both Rutherford and Clarksville-Montgomery County schools voted down applications from American Classical Academy within weeks of NewsChannel5 airing a video of Hillsdale president Larry Arnn denigrating public school teachers. In an appearance with Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee in Franklin, Arnn had said that teachers “come from the dumbest parts of the dumbest colleges in the country.”
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
wpln.org

Tennessee’s abortion ban has some employers rethinking benefits, and some employees looking to relocate

Lyndsay Kash works at the clothing shop Marine Layer in the 12 South shopping district. When she saw the news that Roe v. Wade was overturned, she was shocked. “I mean I was here, when I was reading the news about all this,” Kash says. “Our entire reaction, everyone was kind of just like stunned, that we had to just keep going with our day like nothing happened, just keep working.”
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Dickson, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Dickson, TN
Nashville, TN
Government
City
Nashville, TN
wmot.org

11 of 25 Tennessee residents charged in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot have now pleaded guilty

(Mike Osborne) — A Middle Tennessee man pleaded guilty late last week to a charge related to the Jan. 6, 2021 riot in the U.S. Capitol. Sumner County resident Ronnie Presley was initially charged by federal authorities with eight criminal counts. The most serious charges asserted that he scuffled with police as they tried to clear the rioters out of the Capitol late on the afternoon of Jan. 6.
TENNESSEE STATE
radionwtn.com

BPU Announces TVA Fuel Cost Adjustment To Increase In August

Paris, Tenn.–On this first day of the month, the Paris Board of Public Utilities has bad news for the public. BPU officials have announced on its Facebook page, “Unfortunately, with the flip of the calendar to August, TVA’s Fuel Cost Adjustment will once again increase. During the month of August, the cost per kWh used will increase by another 0.6 cents. Each Paris BPU customer will see the impact of this added cost during August billing.”
PARIS, TN
tncontentexchange.com

Cumberland Connect announces Phase 4 of internet project

Cumberland Connect announced recently the next step in its Fiber-to-the-Home project, which will bring high-speed internet service to portions of northern Cheatham County, including the Pleasant View area. Launched in May 2020, the fourth phase of construction will add over 20,000 locations in Montgomery, Robertson, Sumner, and Cheatham counties, providing...
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Census#Voting Districts#Census Data#Politics Local#Election Local#The Dickson City Council#The 2020 Census#City Administrator#Gnrc
wpln.org

In the hotly contested primary for Tennessee’s 5th Congressional District, money and loyalty to Trump divide a large GOP field

Tennessee’s 5th District is the only seat in the state without an incumbent running in a congressional race this year. The district, which has been represented by Jim Cooper, D-Nashville, used to contain all of Davidson County. But after redistricting, it now has parts of Williamson and Wilson counties and all of Marshall, Murray and Lewis counties.
TENNESSEE STATE
Rutherford Source

TRAFFIC: Lane Closures 7-31-8-3, 2022

Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures July 28 – August 3, 2022. CHEATHAM COUNTY, I-24 The removing & replacing of snowplowable pavement marker lenses on various State Routes. • Nightly, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures WB & EB for replacing pavement marker lenses. One...
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
williamsonhomepage.com

Tennessee Children's Home breaks ground on pair of Spring Hill campus buildings

The Tennessee Children's Home broke ground for its new administrative and maintenance buildings this past Friday. These buildings will be the newest and final addition to their 45-acre Spring Hill campus. The buildings will allow Tennessee Children's Home to have all its services on one campus, including accounting, human resources,...
SPRING HILL, TN
biztoc.com

Nashville: Snitch City

In Nashville, complaints about vague code violations can be made anonymously. The city gets fine revenue. There are a mix of black and white, poor and rich residents, and newly gentrifying neighborhoods. The result: a perfect brew for evil busybodies, meddlers, and assholes trying to leverage the power of the state to make a buck. […]
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Two Sumner County Fugitives Arrested on Gun and Drug Charges

Metro Police – (July 29, 2022) Thursday’s surveillance of a Kia Forte sedan involved in a drive-by shooting Monday in Cheatham Place public housing that left a man wounded led to the arrests of two fugitives from Sumner County who had guns and an assortment of drugs in the car. Specialized Investigations Division TITANS detectives […] The post Two Sumner County Fugitives Arrested on Gun and Drug Charges appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
radio7media.com

Updated List of Delinquent Taxpayers Online at LAWRENCECOUNTTN.GOV

THE MOST RECENTLY UPDATED LIST OF DELINQUENT TAXPAYERS HAS BEEN POSTED TO THE LAWRENCE COUNTY TENNESSEE WEBSITE. GO TO LAWRENCECOUNTYTN.GOV TO SEE THE NEWEST LIST OF THOSE STILL OWING PROPERTY TAXES FROM 2019 AND 2020. THE LIST IS PUBLISHED IN AN ATTEMPT TO NOTIFY RESIDENTS OF OUTSTANDING DEBT BEFORE FURTHER ACTION IS TAKEN TO SATISFY THE AMOUNT THEY OWE.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
475K+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy