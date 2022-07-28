ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Feds: Texas man accused of Nashville murder-for-hire plot put hit on co-conspirator

By Mariah Timms, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OfFFq_0gwKObos00

A Texas businessman accused of hiring men to kill a Nashville couple also tried to have a co-conspirator killed, federal prosecutors said this week.

Erik Charles Maund was charged in connection with the deaths of Holly Williams, 33, and her estranged ex-boyfriend, William “Bill” Lanway, 36. The pair were found shot to death in a car left at a Nashville construction site.

According to investigators, Maund hired an Austin security specialist and two other men — a purported member of the Israeli Defense Forces and a special operations U.S. Marine — to shoot the pair.

Who was Holly Williams?Friends and family of murder-for-hire victims turn to mourning

Federal prosecutors say Lanway sent Maund a text attempting to extort him over his relationship with Williams while the auto industry magnate was still married.

Maund paid more than $750,000 for the March 2020 hits, according to federal prosecutors.

He, Gilad Peled, 48, and Bryon Brockway, 47, all of Austin, Texas, and Adam Carey, 31, of Richlands, North Carolina, were initially charged in December. All remain in custody as of Thursday.

New details show prosecutors believe Maund tried to have one of the men kill an unnamed co-conspirator after the initial hit.

After being arrested, prosecutors said Peled told Maund another co-conspirator wanted more money.

Maund agreed to pay an additional $25,000 — and then offered Peled $50,000 to arrange to pay Brockway $100,000 to kill the co-conspirator and stop future requests for payment for the original murders, the U.S. Attorney's Office indicated in a news release Thursday.

The group were all hit with superseding indictments alleging murder for hire, conspiracy to kidnap resulting in death, and kidnapping resulting in death on Thursday, adding higher charges to the allegations against them.

Reach reporter Mariah Timms at mtimms@tennessean.com or 615-259-8344 and on Twitter @MariahTimms.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTVCFOX

Former Marines, car dealer face murder for hire charges in murder of Nashville couple

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A group of men indicted in a kidnapping conspiracy and the murders of a Nashville man and woman now face murder for hire charges. A federal grand jury has charged Erik Maund, Gilad Peled, Byron Brockway, and Adam Carey with murder for hire, conspiracy to kidnap resulting in death, and kidnapping resulting in death. All men except for Carey are from Austin, Texas. Carey is from Richlands, North Carolina.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
North Carolina State
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
fox17.com

Shooting investigation underway on Bell Road in Antioch

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting early Monday on Bell Road in Antioch. The shooting was reported around 2:35 a.m. Monday. Metro Communications says that one person has been transported from the scene, the cause of their injuries isn't known. Details regarding a suspect...
NASHVILLE, TN
qudach.com

Chief thanks security guard for heroic actions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake thanked a Broadway information defender Friday for helping forestall a imaginable calamity past week. Chief Drake thanked Mike Kuhn, a information defender astatine Lucky Bastard Saloon successful downtown Nashville, for assisting successful stopping a antheral who attempted to wounded a constabulary serviceman the week prior.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Holly Williams
WSMV

Woman scammed after meeting man on dating app

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville woman is now warning others after she said a man she met on a dating app scammed her out of hundreds of dollars. “He was just a really solid guy and I was like this guy doesn’t look like a bad guy,” Meghan Dubuc said.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Two Sumner County fugitives arrested in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two Sumner County fugitives were arrested Thursday after shooting a man earlier in the week. Metro Nashville Police Specialized Investigations Division TITANS detectives reportedly attempted to stop a Kia Forte sedan that was involved in a drive-by shooting Monday near the intersection of East Trinity Lane and Jones Avenue. The car sped through the lawn of a church and then collided with a sign. Two men then bailed out while the car was still in motion and were quickly taken into custody.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder For Hire#Feds#Violent Crime#U S Marine
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for July 29

This is the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for July 29, 2022, provided by the Sheriff’s Office. SHERIFF’S REPORT: THERE’S NOTHING FUNNY ABOUT WHIPPING THAT ABOUT “No matter how serious, difficult or boring your job may be, always have a friend to be goofy with”-Breedlove The job we saddled up to do, for the most part, […] The post Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for July 29 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
WSMV

Five people accused of attempting to invade Nashville Planned Parenthood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Five people allegedly tried to invade the Nashville Planned Parenthood Thursday. Planned Parenthood officials told us that the five people were allegedly attempting to invade the center located at 412 Dr. DB Todd Jr. Blvd. in Nashville and interfere with patients trying to meet with staff inside the clinic.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
475K+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy