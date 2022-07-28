A rare look inside the Strategic National Stockpile — and how it went wrong at the start of the pandemic

www.nbcnews.com
Biden tests positive for Covid again, has Paxlovid rebound and no symptoms, doctor says
President Joe Biden tested positive for Covid again late Saturday morning in a "rebound" case after testing negative several days in a row, his doctor said in a letter. "After testing negative on Tuesday evening, Wednesday morning, Thursday morning and Friday morning, the President tested positive late Saturday morning, by antigen testing. This in fact represents 'rebound' positivity," wrote White House physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor.
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
Sen. Sinema reportedly found out about reconciliation deal ‘when the press release came out’
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) says on "Meet the Press" that he believes Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) will be “favorable” to the newly struck reconciliation deal. Kristen Welker reports Sen. Sinema says she “is not upset she wasn’t included in [reconciliation] talks.”July 31, 2022.
Biden hopes al-Qaida strike brings comfort to 9/11 victims
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden expressed hope Monday that the killing of al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri brings “one more measure of closure” to families of the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States. Biden made the comments as he confirmed that a U.S. drone strike in Afghanistan this weekend killed al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri. “He will never again, never again, allow Afghanistan to become a terrorist safe haven because he is gone and we’re going to make sure that nothing else happens,” Biden said in an address from the White House formally announcing the operation. “This terrorist leader is no more,” Biden said.
Some Banana Boat sunscreen products recalled after benzene detected
Edgewell Personal Care Company announced that it has issued a voluntary nationwide recall of three batches of Banana Boat sunscreen after the presence of benzene was found. According to a press release from Edgewell on Friday, the recall was issued for three batches of Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Sunscreen Spray SPF 30, packaged in aerosol cans. An internal review detected trace levels of benzene in the cans.
'I'm alone': These asylum seekers find themselves on the street as they await immigration hearings
SAN ANTONIO — With his Venezuelan ID card, recently donated shoes and clean clothes, Adri Fernández is trying to start his American dream, alone. Unlike the families and unaccompanied children who have been the main groups migrating to the U.S. this past decade, Fernández is one of the single adults arriving without family to turn to or contacts willing to help him get on his feet after he was released by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
FBI failures before the Capitol siege avoided the Jan. 6 committee's scorn. Not for long.
WASHINGTON — Although the House Jan. 6 committee has presented evidence of the carnage law enforcement faced at the Capitol that day, it has devoted little time to law enforcement's failure to predict and prevent the attack — at least not publicly. But behind the scenes, sources tell...
Citing 'climate crisis,' Harris announces $1 billion in grants to respond to floods, fires
The White House is making more than $1 billion available to states to address extreme heat and flooding exacerbated by climate change.
Biden confirms al-Qaeda leader was killed in Afghanistan drone strike: 'no matter where you hide, the US will find you and take you out'
In a speech Monday, President Biden confirmed that the US has killed Ayman al-Zawahiri, the leader of al-Qaeda.
U.S. considers crackdown on memory chip makers in China
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is considering limiting shipments of American chipmaking equipment to memory chip makers in China including Yangtze Memory Technologies Co Ltd (YMTC), according to four people familiar with the matter, part of a bid to halt China’s semiconductor sector advances and protect U.S. companies.
New Zealand MPs warned not to use TikTok over fears China could access data
New Zealand MPs have been warned off using TikTok, with concerns data could be accessed by the Chinese government. Last week, House speaker Trevor Mallard sent out a warning to all parties that MPs should not use the app on their parliamentary phones and devices. Doing so “could pose a...
The White House had a good week. They’re dreading what comes next
WASHINGTON — It started with a negative test. And within hours of President Biden’s triumphant Rose Garden return from Covid-isolation, he saw the passage of a long-sought bill aimed at boosting America’s advanced manufacturing sector, and the revival of a pared-down version of his Build Back Better plan.
Biden continues to test positive in 'rebound' Covid case, remains in isolation
President Biden's doctor said Monday that he is "feeling well" after testing positive for a third day from a rebound Covid infection. NBC News’ Monica Alba reports on the White House’s treatment decisions.Aug. 1, 2022.
Potential stop in Taiwan looms over Pelosi's Asia trip
As House Speaker Nancy Pelosi begins her overseas trip to Asia, there is still a looming question over whether she will visit Taiwan. NBC News' Monica Alba reports on the Chinese reaction to Pelosi's possible stop.Aug. 1, 2022.
Midterm elections roundup: Down to the wire in Michigan
Former President Donald Trump’s last-minute endorsement of conservative commentator Tudor Dixon has shaken up the GOP primary for governor in Michigan, with Michigan voters heading to the polls on Tuesday. Trump is planning to hold a tele-rally for Dixon Monday night, according to the Detroit News. Dixon has had...
NBCUNIVERSAL NEWS GROUP TO AIR “INSIDE THE METAVERSE,” A NEW SERIES ON THE FUTURE OF THE VIRTUAL WORLD
Begins Today, With Special Coverage Across TODAY, NBC Nightly News, MSNBC, CNBC, NBCNews.com & NBC News NOW. Plus — Paris Hilton Speaks to CNBC’s Julia Boorstin About Her Virtual Businesses. July 31, 2022 — Starting today, NBCUniversal News Group will air a special two-week series examining the future...
Nancy Pelosi confirmed to visit four Asian countries, but no mention of Taiwan
U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi confirmed a trip to four Asian countries, though no mention of a potential visit to Taiwan. In a call last week, Chinese President Xi Jinping warned President Biden about the U.S. entering the contested territory. A source close to Pelosi reviewed her itinerary and informed NBC News the stop is still considered tentative. If she does visit, she will be the highest-ranking American official to visit the state since former Speaker Newt Gingrich in 1997.July 31, 2022.
Loss of smell is a warning sign of Alzheimer’s. What if you lose your sense of smell from Covid?
One of the stranger symptoms of Covid — the loss of the sense of smell — is a symptom that, well before the pandemic, was considered to be a warning sign for dementia. The big question for researchers now is whether Covid-related loss of smell might also be associated with cognitive decline. Around 5 percent of Covid patients worldwide — some 27 million people — have reported loss of smell lasting more than six months.
The cigarette regulation loophole that disproportionately costs Black lives
In 2009, Congress took the important step of banning flavored cigarettes that enticed youth to start smoking. However, that landmark legislation contained a significant flaw: a loophole that allowed tobacco companies to continue selling menthol cigarettes. For decades, tobacco companies have relied heavily on menthol flavoring — a chemical additive...
Human rights groups and U.S. join international outcry over Guatemalan journalist's arrest
International human rights groups, organizations that advocate freedom of the press and countries including the United States have strongly condemned the arrest of a prominent journalist and editor in Guatemala and called for his immediate release. José Rubén Zamora, founder and president of the newspaper elPeriódico and a vocal government...
