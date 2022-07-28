ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Typhoid mutated to beat antibiotics. Science is learning how to beat those strains

By Max Barnhart
WEKU
WEKU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fIgRN_0gwKOWM700

Do you remember the story of Typhoid Mary – the cook who spread typhoid to as many as 100 people in the early 1900s even though she herself showed no symptoms? She was confined to isolation for 26 years because, at the time, there weren't any treatments that could cure this so-called "healthy carrier."

Throughline

There's Something About Mary

Since then we've developed powerful antibiotics that could have wiped out Mary's typhoid and that have been used to successfully treat many millions with the disease.

But the ancient disease of typhoid has adapted to modern times. New antibiotic-resistant strains are on the rise, fueling outbreaks across the world and making up a greater percentage of the yearly toll of 10 to 20 million cases and 100,000 deaths. And now science is fighting back by ramping up vaccine campaigns and figuring out more efficient ways to find cases of typhoid.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ThWae_0gwKOWM700

Typhoid superbugs made their debut around 1950

Some things about typhoid are unchanged from the days of Typhoid Mary. The disease is caused by the bacteria Salmonella enterica serovar Typhi ( S Typhi). This strain of bacteria only infects humans – as far as we know – and spreads through contact with infected feces. Symptoms include high fever, fatigue and digestive problems, which can eventually result in internal bleeding and death.

Antibiotic-resistant typhoid first appeared on the scene around 1950. Since then, nearly every time a new antibiotic with the potential to cure typhoid is developed, a new strain emerges that can beat it.

"It's this back and forth. We develop new drugs, typhoid becomes resistant," says Dr. Jason Andrews, associate professor of infectious diseases at Stanford University. "It's just happened over and over again, now for 70 years."

The worst strain is called XDR – short for extensively drug resistant. It first emerged in Pakistan in 2016 and by 2019 became the dominant strain in the country. It's also spread to other countries, according to research published in June in The Lancet Microbe. This spread is what concerns scientists like Andrews, an author of the paper. That's because there is only one oral antibiotic that can cure XDR typhoid: azithromycin, which was approved for medical use in 1988 and is one of the most commonly prescribed antibiotics on the market. But researchers are concerned that the widespread use of azithromycin could lead XDR to become resistant to the drug.

A new vaccine could be the key to stopping XDR typhoid

So how can XDR be stopped? One relatively new weapon in the typhoid arsenal is a vaccine that the World Health Organization recommended for use in 2018. It's called Typbar, and it combines two types of antigens – parts of the bacteria the human immune system can recognize – to stimulate an immune response and prevent infection from typhoid, even if it's resistant to antibiotics.

Last year the results of three trials for the vaccine were published, each demonstrating roughly 80% effectiveness in preventing typhoid infection among about 90,000 total children vaccinated in areas where XDR typhoid is rampant.

And there's been even more good news since the vaccine has been widely used in not only Pakistan but also in Liberia, Zimbabwe and Nepal.

Now that the vaccine is no longer in trials, far more than 90,000 people have been vaccinated, and the preliminary results outpace the trial data. "The vaccination campaign in Pakistan was about 95% effective [at preventing typhoid infection]," says Dr. Kathy Neuzil, director of the Center for Vaccine Development and Global Health at the University of Maryland.

But even though the vaccine has brought down the number of cases, it hasn't exactly kayoed XDR. The vaccine hasn't yet been able to make a dent in the rate of XDR infections in Pakistan. "Before vaccination, 60 to 70% of typhoid infections [in Pakistan] were from XDR and that's continuing to be the case even after the vaccination campaign," says Dr. Farah Qamar of Aga Khan University, a Pakistani researcher working on typhoid for over a decade. Qamar says she would have expected XDR to start going away because fewer cases means fewer antibiotics are being prescribed, but that doesn't seem to have happened.

To slow the spread of typhoid, we first need to find out where it is

So what's the problem? One issue is that supply of the vaccine is limited and it's not easy to figure out where it'll do the most good. In an ideal situation, doses would be sent to regions with the highest number of XDR cases. However, current tools for detecting typhoid aren't good enough to pinpoint such hot spots.

"The big challenge with typhoid is that it's very difficult to diagnose, so we know that it's there, but we don't actually know how much of it there is," says Dr. Kristen Aiemjoy, professor of epidemiology at UC Davis. "Blood culture is the gold standard diagnostic for typhoid and it's actually not that great. It only has a sensitivity of 60% – out of every 100 true cases, you're missing 40. On top of that, it's expensive and is typically only available in reference hospitals and capital cities."

To better count cases of typhoid, scientists have developed a new tool, also reported in The Lancet Microbe in June, that only requires a drop of blood from a finger prick to find the disease. Even if the blood was drawn for other reasons – like looking for COVID cases – the tool can still be used to detect typhoid. The hope is that this method will help determine what researchers refer to as the "force of infection" – how quickly typhoid is spreading in a country.

"That's the metric that is actually much more relevant to public health planning, because that tells you where cases are likely to increase. This can be used to justify where to roll out the vaccine," says Aiemjoy.

Doctors Without Borders has helped introduce this tool in countries that likely have a lot of typhoid but poor data on its prevalence, like South Sudan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dSrCF_0gwKOWM700

Getting rid of typhoid completely, however, requires dealing with the source of outbreaks –water and food contaminated with infected fecal matter. "There is very much a need for improved water and sanitation, because unless that happens, we will not be able to control typhoid or other similar diseases," says Qamar.

This has been done before. "Typhoid was a leading cause of morbidity in the United States in the 19th century then was nearly eliminated city by city over a period of 10 years," says Andrews. Simple measures like connecting houses to proper sewage systems and clean water lines were all it took.

Infrastructure of course can't be improved overnight. In the meantime, Andrews is optimistic that with better diagnosis data and the effective vaccines, antibiotic-resistant strains of typhoid will be prevented from spreading further.

"The vaccines aren't enough to eliminate typhoid as we know it, but hopefully they can knock down incidence [of typhoid] to more manageable levels, while we try to institute more permanent and effective measures for elimination, like clean water and sanitation."

Comments / 1

Related
Freethink

After death, you’re aware that you’ve died, say scientists

Time of death is considered when a person has gone into cardiac arrest, which is the cessation of the electrical impulse that drives the heartbeat. As a result, the heart locks up. This moment when the heart stops is considered the clearest indication that someone has died. But what happens...
SCIENCE
Upworthy

If mosquitoes won't leave you alone, it could be because of what's happening in your body

They seem to be attracted to viruses. As much as I love summer, there is one thing I could do without: bugs. More specifically, mosquitoes. Those pesky little buggers can wreak havoc on a beautiful summer day. Who hasn't spent time outside in summer and then come in all itchy and covered in bites? There are multiple reasons why some people are more susceptible to mosquito bites than others, but there's a new one that likely isn't on people's radars. Mosquitoes could be attracted to the odor certain viruses create in the body.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Unvaxxed person from Upstate New York is diagnosed with first case of polio in the US nearly a decade: Patient believed to have contracted virus overseas and suffered severe symptoms including paralysis

America's first polio patient in nearly a decade is an adult in Upstate New York who had refused to get vaccinated against the virus, health chiefs revealed Thursday. The unnamed individual was hospitalized in Rockland County after suffering 'significant' symptoms of the disease including paralysis. It is not clear when...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Typhoid Mary
Daily Mail

Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan

The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antibiotics#Liberia#Bacteria
CNN

The 'worst variant' is here

(CNN) — Nearly two-and-a-half years since the coronavirus pandemic began, the most infectious and transmissible variant yet has arrived. Repeated Covid-19 waves have left millions of people dead, with only vaccines helping to blunt the toll. Now the virus is spreading again — evolving, escaping immunity and driving an uptick in cases and hospitalizations. The latest version of its shape-shifting, BA.5, is a clear sign that the pandemic is far from over.
PUBLIC HEALTH
John Cora

Scientists claim that when you die, you are aware that you have died

Near-death experiencers "speak of floating about the room and being aware of the medical staff operating on their body," a doctor tells a patient. When a person goes into cardiac arrest, the time of death is evaluated. This is the halting of the heartbeat's electrical impulses. To put it another way, the heart stops beating.
Health Digest

The Worst Drink For Your Liver May Surprise You

Liver disease comes in many forms and can have serious complications. For example, hepatitis B is a major risk factor for cirrhosis and cancer, warns the American Liver Foundation. Heavy drinkers, on the other hand, are at high risk of fatty liver disease. What's more, about 8,000 women and 16,000 men in the U.S. die from liver cancer each year. Excessive alcohol use can cause or worsen these problems, but your diet and lifestyle play a role, too.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Vaccines
scitechdaily.com

Harvard Doctors Discover That a Common Drug Can “Turn On” Gene That Causes Cancer

Scientists propose a strategy for early intervention to enhance treatment outcomes. Hypomethylating agents (HMA) are currently used as a first-line treatment for individuals with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), a group of conditions where there is an inadequate generation of healthy mature blood cells in the bone marrow. However, the exact mechanism through which HMAs work is still unknown. Although this has not yet been completely proved, one possible concern is that they could activate a sleeping oncogene.
CANCER
Fortune

If you were infected with the original Omicron, you don’t have ‘a lot of good protection against BA.4 and BA.5,’ Fauci says

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Those who were infected with COVID during the first wave of Omicron "really don't have a lot of good protection" against dominant U.S. subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to the president, said Tuesday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
116K+
Followers
11K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy