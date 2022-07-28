ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Nashville International Airport® Awarded Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting

By Source Staff
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 4 days ago

The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) has awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority for its annual comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021.

The report has been judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report.

“We are honored to receive this award from the GFOA. The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment for the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority and its Finance Department,” said Doug Kreulen, president and CEO of Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority.

The Government Finance Officers Association, founded in 1906, represents public finance officials throughout the United States and Canada. The association’s more than 20,000 members are federal, state/provincial, and local finance officials deeply involved in planning, financing, and implementing thousands of governmental operations in each of their jurisdictions. GFOA’s mission is to advance excellence in public finance.

About Nashville International Airport
As infrastructure critical to the region’s growth and prosperity, BNA® is a vital asset for Middle Tennessee and serves as a gateway to Music City and beyond. In 2019 alone, BNA generated more than $9.9 billion in total economic impact, supported more than 76,000 jobs in the region and produced more than $443 million in state, local and federal taxes. BNA receives no local tax dollars. For more information, visit flynashville.com. Follow us on Facebook: @NashvilleInternationalAirport, Twitter: @Fly_Nashville and Instagram: @FlyNashville. Learn more about BNA® Vision, our expansion and renovation plan for the airport, at BNAVision.com.

NASHVILLE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT®,  ®, COMMANDER BERRY FIELD®, JOHN C. TUNE AIRPORT®, and JWN®, among others, are the registered trademarks and trademarks of The Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority (“MNAA”). Use of these trademarks without permission from MNAA is strictly prohibited.

The post Nashville International Airport® Awarded Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wilson County Source

John C. Tune Airport Celebrates 36 Years

John C. Tune Airport (JWN®) opened 36 years ago in 1986. JWN® is named for the late John Childress Tune Jr., the founding chairman of the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority (MNAA), pilot, attorney, and civic leader. Construction of what is now John C. Tune Airport began in 1983. Following Mr. Tune’s passing the same year, […] The post John C. Tune Airport Celebrates 36 Years appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

TDEC Awards Tennessee Tire Recycling Grant of $750K From Tire Environmental Act Program

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) announced a grant of $750,000 for Tennessee Tire Recycling (TTR) in Lebanon from the state’s Tire Environmental Act Program. TTR, a division of Rockwood Sustainable Solutions, will provide matching funds of $914,170 and use the grant for purchasing equipment related to the hauling, collection, and transportation of […] The post TDEC Awards Tennessee Tire Recycling Grant of $750K From Tire Environmental Act Program appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

National Indoor RV Centers Breaks Ground on New Location in Lebanon

Al. Neyer is partnering with National Indoor RV Centers as developer and design-builder on their newest RV Lifestyle Center in Lebanon, TN. The 189,350-square-foot facility will provide NIRVC with a state-of-the-art space to meet their goal of offering everything today’s RVers need. Touting a complete package of concierge-level services which simplify RV ownership, including Sales, […] The post National Indoor RV Centers Breaks Ground on New Location in Lebanon appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Lifestyle
Local
Tennessee Government
Nashville, TN
Government
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Wilson County Source

Tennessee Cattlemen’s Association & Industry Partners Support Youth and Donate Beef to Second Harvest Food Bank

At the Tennessee Junior Beef Expo in Lebanon, Tenn. on June 30 through July 2, the Tennessee Cattlemen’s Association (TCA) with help from industry partners, purchased the winning show steers at a premium price. In the following days, the cattle were harvested for beef at Anderson Meats and Processing in Hartsville, Tenn. The meat will […] The post Tennessee Cattlemen’s Association & Industry Partners Support Youth and Donate Beef to Second Harvest Food Bank appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

TRAFFIC: Lane Closures 7-31-8-3, 2022

Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures July 28 – August 3, 2022 Friday, July 29, 2022 | 10:38am CHEATHAM COUNTY, I-24 The removing & replacing of snowplowable pavement marker lenses on various State Routes • Nightly, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures WB & EB for replacing pavement marker lenses. One lane […] The post TRAFFIC: Lane Closures 7-31-8-3, 2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

Amazon’s Electric Delivery Vehicles From Rivian Roll Out Across the U.S., Including Nashville

Amazon and Rivian plan to bring thousands of custom electric delivery vehicles to more than 100 cities by the end of this year, and 100,000 across the U.S. by 2030. Customers across the U.S. will begin to see custom electric delivery vehicles from Rivian delivering their Amazon packages, with the electric vehicles hitting the road in Baltimore, Chicago, Dallas, Kansas City, Nashville, Phoenix, San Diego, Seattle, and St. Louis, among other cities. This rollout is just the beginning of what is expected to be thousands of Amazon’s custom electric delivery vehicles in more than 100 cities by the end of this year—and 100,000 across the U.S. by 2030.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Gfoa#Finance Department
Wilson County Source

6 Live Shows to Check out this Week – August 1, 2022

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: August 1 – August 7, 2022. Vince Gill photo from The Ryman Thursday – Sunday, August 4 -7, […] The post 6 Live Shows to Check out this Week – August 1, 2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Two Day Wine and Music Event – Blended Festival is Returning to Nashville

Blended Festival, the premier two-day music, wine, and culinary event which made its Nashville debut last summer, returns to Music City on Saturday, Sept. 10, and Sunday, Sept. 11 at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park (600 James Robertson Parkway). Presented by My Wine Society, the social engagement app platform for the global wine community, multiple stages will welcome […] The post Two Day Wine and Music Event – Blended Festival is Returning to Nashville appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Dorothy Gibson Bishop

Dorothy Gibson Bishop, 75, of Lebanon, TN (previously of Newport News, VA), passed away in her daughter’s arms on July 19, 2022. She is healed and as a believer in Jesus Christ, is spending eternity in her heavenly home and for that, her family rejoices. Dorothy was born on September 22, 1946 to Edward (Ga) […] The post OBITUARY: Dorothy Gibson Bishop appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

Dunkin’ Donates $15,000 to Nashville Jr. Predators Hockey Club

In an effort to help grow the game of hockey and provide financial assistance to youth hockey teams in Tennessee, Dunkin’ of Tennessee donated $15,000 to the Nashville Jr. Predators Hockey Club. The donation comes entirely from Dunkin’s local network franchisees with the intention to alleviate the financial strain families may experience in supporting their […] The post Dunkin’ Donates $15,000 to Nashville Jr. Predators Hockey Club appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Trademarks
Wilson County Source

Ascension Saint Thomas Rehabilitation Hospital to Host Hiring Event

Job seekers are encouraged to explore opportunities with Ascension Saint Thomas Rehabilitation Hospital. The new, state-of-the-art facility with industry-leading robotics technology opened this summer on the Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown campus. A joint operation of Ascension Saint Thomas and Kindred Rehabilitation Services, a division of LifePoint Health, the 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital provides personalized and innovative post-acute care to patients recovering from neurological, orthopedic, and cardiac events.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Nashville Soccer Club Loans Defender Josh Bauer to Sacramento Republic FC

Nashville Soccer Club announced on July 29, the loan of Josh Bauer to Sacramento Republic FC of the USL Championship for the remainder of the 2022 season. Nashville SC has the ability to terminate the loan agreement at any point throughout the season. Nashville SC selected Bauer in Stage 1 of the 2021 MLS Re-Entry Draft. Bauer was originally […] The post Nashville Soccer Club Loans Defender Josh Bauer to Sacramento Republic FC appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Inaugural Lifest Comes to Bon Aqua Beginning July 28

Lifest is coming to Tennessee for the first time ever July 28, July 29 and July 30 at Hideaway Farm in Bon Aqua/Lyles, Tennessee. The event began in Oshkosh, Wisconsin in 1990 as a 5K walk/run and became a Christian music festival in 1999. As of 2013, it is a four-day festival in Wisconsin with attendance of about 20,000 per day and featuring 175 Christian musical acts and inspirational speakers. Billed as a “Party with a Purpose”, Lifest Music City will offer more than 75 performances and seminars great for the whole family.
BON AQUA, TN
Wilson County Source

Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, Starring Tim McGraw & Carly Pearce, Adds Cheat Codes, DJ Hish to Entertainment Lineup

The roar of engines in downtown during the Aug. 5-7 Big Machine Music City Grand Prix will be amplified with even more musical performances, including the addition of Los Angeles’ superstar trio Cheat Codes and Nashville’s own DJ HISH. The electrifying line-up on the Nissan Stadium campus will satisfy the diverse appetite of music fans […] The post Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, Starring Tim McGraw & Carly Pearce, Adds Cheat Codes, DJ Hish to Entertainment Lineup appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Popular C-Dock Boyz Coming Back to Cherokee Marina This August, Limited Number of VIP Tables Available

The ever-popular C-Dock Boyz are coming back to Cherokee Marina and Steakhouse in Lebanon to play their famous classic rock and roll covers on Saturday August 6 at 7:00 p.m. For this event, there will be a limited number of front row VIP tables for $350 that will seat eight. Only a few tables are left. Don’t miss a chance to be a VIP at the biggest jam at the marina this year on Old Hickory Lake. VIPs will receive a dedicated wait staff, eight drink tickets, and a private cash bar.
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Martha Milburn Mann Bradshaw

Martha Milburn Mann Bradshaw, age 85, of Lebanon, Tennessee, died Sunday, July 24, 2022, surrounded by family. Known to her 11 grandchildren as “Mimi,” Martha approached every aspect of her life with humor, enthusiasm, and tenacity that inspired everyone around her. Born to educator parents L.P. and Faye...
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

WEATHER: 7-31-8-1, 2022:Stormy 24 Hours Ahead

Hazardous Weather Outlook Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 237 AM CDT Sun Jul 31 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-010745- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 237 AM CDT Sun Jul 31 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected today, with […] The post WEATHER: 7-31-8-1, 2022:Stormy 24 Hours Ahead appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

WEATHER: 8-1-2,2022: Storms Taper Off, Heat Returns

Hazardous Weather Outlook Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 207 AM CDT Mon Aug 1 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-020715- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 207 AM CDT Mon Aug 1 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are expected across Middle […] The post WEATHER: 8-1-2,2022: Storms Taper Off, Heat Returns appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Wilson County Source

Lebanon, TN
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
94K+
Views
ABOUT

Wilson County Source is your personal portal to all things Wilson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://wilsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy