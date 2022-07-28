ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Illinois lawmakers hold virtual hearing to discuss solutions to gun violence

By CBS Chicago Team
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FzU9O_0gwKODpY00

Illinois lawmakers hold virtual hearing to discuss solutions to gun violence 00:39

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois state lawmakers are tackling the issue of gun violence.

The bipartisan Illinois House Public Safety and Violence Prevention Task Force held a virtual hearing Thursday to discuss ways state lawmakers can better help law enforcement agencies prevent gun violence.

"This isn't about politics. It's about lives. This is about welcoming all perspectives, and putting into action real solutions that can help save lives," said Illinois State Rep. La Shawn Ford (D- ), who chairs the task force.

The task force brought together politicians, prosecutors, law enforcement officials, and even a licensed gun dealer for the hearing to discuss possible solutions to deadly shootings, like those in Chicago, Highland Park, and other communities.

Ford said this will be an ongoing dialogue after Thursday's meeting.

Comments / 12

meddie
4d ago

how long has Chicago had gun problems????? What has the great state of Illinois ever done about it??? No bail, early release, not prosecuting, yeah it's all a dog and pony show...

Reply(2)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wjbc.com

State Rep. Lisa Hernandez steps in as leader of Illinois Democrats

SPRINGFIELD – A new leader is in place for Illinois Democrats. State Rep. Lisa Hernandez (D-Cicero) succeeds U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly (D-Matteson), as some in the party – including Gov. JB Pritzker – said Kelly’s fund-raising abilities have been hampered by her status as a federal officeholder.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Indiana House back in session Monday before vote on abortion ban

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Indiana House goes back in session Monday afternoon before they are expected to vote on a near total abortion ban.Protesters jammed the hallways at the statehouse when the bill passed the republican controlled Indiana Senate over the weekend, with the minimum number of votes needed.The bill outlaws abortion from the time of implantation. That makes it one of the strictest abortion laws in the nation.The Indiana measure does allow exceptions in cases of rape and incest.
INDIANA STATE
POLITICO

Pritzker, Garcia and what's next for Illinois Dems

Happy August, Illinois. It’s 99 days until Election Day. Maybe we’re stating the obvious, but two revelations emerged in last week’s dramatic showdown for Illinois Democratic Party chair. Gov. JB Pritzker’s wallet speaks volumes, and Congressman Chuy Garcia is a deal-maker set on expanding his power. The...
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Illinois State
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Highland Park, IL
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (8/1/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Friday reported 35,371 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, with 48 additional deaths since the Friday before, July 22nd, 2022. The CDC reports there are now 66 counties at the High Community Level, that up from 58 counties a week ago. An additional 31 counties are at the Medium Level, that’s down from 36 last week. Eight counties are in the Low Community Level, the same number as a week ago. With an increase in coronavirus cases throughout our region, all but one of our area counties are now in the High Community Level, including Richland, Jasper, Lawrence, Crawford, Clark, Coles, Cumberland, Effingham, Fayette, Marion, Clay, Wayne, Edwards, and Wabash. The other area county, White, is on the Medium Level list. All are urged to take needed precautions again COVID-19. Go to www.dph.illinois.gov.
wmay.com

Hernandez Chosen As New Head Of Democratic Party Of Illinois

The Democratic Party of Illinois has a new leader. Party officials chose state Representative Lisa Hernandez to become the new chair of DPI during a meeting Saturday in Springfield. Hernandez had the backing of Governor JB Pritzker, who wanted to replace outgoing chair Robin Kelly because her position as a U.S. congresswoman limited her ability to fundraise for state candidates.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Violence#Lawmakers#Violent Crime
WTAX

Dealer: Start with enforcing existing laws

Even though Highland Park’s Fourth of July massacre (pictured: a memorial there) was just a few weeks ago, it was far from the dominant theme of Thursday’s meeting of the Illinois House Public Safety and Violence Prevention Task Force. The chairman, State Rep. LaShawn Ford (D-Chicago), questioned Scott Pulaski, a gun dealer from Alton.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Shootings, murders down in Chicago through July, but carjackings up

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago saw a drop in homicides for the fifth month in a row in July, police said, as murders were down nearly 38% from one year earlier, and shootings also saw a significant decline.Chicago Police said there were 67 murders in July 2022, compared to 108 in July 2021, and 107 in July 2020, although homicides were still up sharply from before the pandemic, when Chicago saw only 45 murders in July 2019.Overall, there were 447 people shot in Chicago last month, compared to 595 in July 2021, a 25% drop; but shootings are still up nearly...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSPY NEWS

State Senator says tax cuts to fight inflation should be permanent

Morris Republican State Senator Sue Rezin says tax cuts to groceries and gas in Illinois to fight inflation ought to the permanent. Rezin says that Republicans want to get that done. Democratic lawmakers did pass a temporary tax cut on groceries and gas. Republicans have called it an election gimmick.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Indiana Senate to vote on banning abortion Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Indiana senate will vote on a proposed abortion ban Saturday. If passed,  it would mean abortions would not be allowed in Indiana at any stages of pregnancy, except in cases of rape incest and when the mother's health is at risk.On Thursday, the Senate voted down an amendment to the proposal eliminating some exceptions.They did approve some changes, like allowing the Indiana Attorney General to prosecute violations when a county prosecutor refuses.Changes like this are the reason Mayor Lori Lightfoot signed an executive order Thursday, protecting patients from other states who come to Chicago for abortions.The order prohibits any city agency from taking part in legal proceedings initiated by another state that wants to impose civil or criminal action against any person or entity for providing legal reproductive healthcare in Illinois.  
INDIANA STATE
wmay.com

Political funds over labor amendment to Illinois’ Constitution lopsided

(The Center Square) – A proposed amendment to the Illinois constitution that some argue contradicts federal law governing labor relations has seen more financial support from supporters of the measure than from opponents. Critics of Amendment 1 say the measure will unconstitutionally enshrine union powers in the Illinois Constitution,...
ILLINOIS STATE
newschannel20.com

Illinois receives $760 million settlement

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois will now be receiving as much as $760 million in a settlement agreement with several of the nation's major pharmaceutical distributors. Governor JB Pritzker has signed an executive order in response to the new funding. Gov. Pritzker says it's in an effort to make...
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Attorney presents evidence that 'Starved Rock Killer' Chester Weger hopes will lead to his exoneration

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An attorney for convicted "Starved Rock Killer" Chester Weger presented evidence Monday that Weger hopes will lead to his exoneration. Weger was killed of killing three women in the state park in 1960. He has maintained his innocence all along, and was released from prison on parole in February 2020. In court Monday,  Weger's attorney presented evidence of a hair found on one of the victim's gloves. That hair was recently tested, and according to Weger's attorney, it does not match Weger. But the hair does belong to a man. Now, the hair will...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
95K+
Followers
27K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy