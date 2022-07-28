Illinois lawmakers hold virtual hearing to discuss solutions to gun violence 00:39

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois state lawmakers are tackling the issue of gun violence.

The bipartisan Illinois House Public Safety and Violence Prevention Task Force held a virtual hearing Thursday to discuss ways state lawmakers can better help law enforcement agencies prevent gun violence.

"This isn't about politics. It's about lives. This is about welcoming all perspectives, and putting into action real solutions that can help save lives," said Illinois State Rep. La Shawn Ford (D- ), who chairs the task force.

The task force brought together politicians, prosecutors, law enforcement officials, and even a licensed gun dealer for the hearing to discuss possible solutions to deadly shootings, like those in Chicago, Highland Park, and other communities.

Ford said this will be an ongoing dialogue after Thursday's meeting.