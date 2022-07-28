ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickenson County, VA

State of emergency declared in Dickenson County, Virginia following severe flooding

 4 days ago
WOWK 13 News

Floyd County woman loses $200k in flood damages

FLOYD, KY (WOWK) — Many homes in Floyd County sit vacant right now as people have evacuated following last week’s storms, but one resident decided to stick it out to deal with the damages. Janice Davis owns five mobile homes in the Cow Creek area where families with around 30 children collectively were all displaced […]
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
Kingsport Times-News

Wise County continues flood recovery, but no deaths or injuries reported

POUND — State and local officials continued assessing damage on Friday in the wake of flash flooding that struck areas of Wise County a day earlier. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Thursday issued a declaration of emergency for Southwest Virginia, allowing up to $1 million in state aid — half of that for state military efforts — in the wake of the day’s flash floods in the Pound, Coeburn and Wise areas.
WISE COUNTY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Flash flooding leads to Wise County state of emergency

POUND — Wise County officials have declared a local state of emergency after early Thursday morning flash flooding cut off much of Pound and flooded sections of Wise and Coeburn. Wise County Emergency Ser- vices declared the emergency at 7 a.m. after heavy rainfall caused the Guest and Pound...
WISE COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Pound residents speak on flooding experiences

POUND, Va. (WJHL) – After recent flooding affected different counties in Wise, some residents of Pound, Va. are left to pick up the pieces. On Friday afternoon, a crew hired by neighbors worked to restore the washed-out bridge that caused five families to be trapped, including Tracy Barker. Barker spoke with News Channel 11 about […]
POUND, VA
WJHL

Aftermath: Wise County floods destroy roadways

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A day after the latest flood waters swept through Southwest Virginia, crews continue to assess the damage. Anthony Hubbard lives on South Mountain Road, which was destroyed during the flooding event and is now impassable. “Yesterday was a disaster,” he said. “My driveway’s gone; it’s now been fixed by a […]
WISE COUNTY, VA
wcyb.com

Local State of Emergency is declared in Wise County

(WVVA) Wise County, VA — The Virginia Dept. of Emergency Management has declared a local State of Emergency in response to flooding in parts of Wise County. According to a news release, the following areas of Wise County are experiencing significant flooding:. The Town of Pound, primarily Pound Bottom/Main...
WISE COUNTY, VA
wcyb.com

Power restored in Bristol, Virginia

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Power has been restored in Bristol, Virginia, following an outage Monday morning, according to BVU Authority. About 1,000 customers in the Bristol, Virginia, area are without power Monday morning after a tree fell on power lines, according to BVU Authority. The outage is impacting Randolph...
BRISTOL, VA
#State Of Emergency
supertalk929.com

Portion Of Interstate 81 Southbound In Abingdon To Be Closed

A Multi day lane closure is now in effect for a portion of Interstate 81 for bridge repairs in Abingdon. Interstate 81’s southbound right lane at mile marker 16 will be closed until Wednesday August third at six AM. Crews are repairing a hole in the bridge deck, and local traffic is encouraged to seek alternate routes if possible.
ABINGDON, VA
Lootpress

FLOOD RESPONSE: Gov. Justice declares State of Emergency for six counties; WV National Guard deployed to respond to major flooding in Kentucky

CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice today declared a State of Emergency for Fayette, Greenbrier, Logan, McDowell, Mingo, and Wyoming counties after severe thunderstorms with associated heavy rains and high winds this week caused significant local flooding, downed trees, power outages, disruption to potable water systems, and road blockages.
KENTUCKY STATE
wcyb.com

Flash flooding impacts Southwest Virginia, parts of U.S. Route 23 closed

WISE, Va. (WCYB) — Update: Flooding is impacting US Route 23 in Wise County Thursday morning. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the passing lane of the northbound roadway between mile marker 54 and 55.5 is closed due to flooding. Additionally, Business Route 23 is closed about a half mile from Bold Camp Road.
WISE COUNTY, VA
wymt.com

Pike County officials update locals on flooding relief efforts

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - “Widespread devastation,” is how Ray Jones, Pike County Judge-Executive referred to the damage from the flooding in the Big Sandy region. During a news conference Friday, Jones said several homes and businesses were flooded and cleanup efforts will most likely be long-term. But, he said, there are positive things to find in the situation, as rescue efforts seem to have been successful.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

One Knott County flood victim identified

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One flood victim in Knott County was identified. According to the Lexington Herald-Leader, 50-year-old Eva Nicole “Nikki” Slone was killed during Thursday morning’s flood. Her daughter, Misty Franklin, said Slone went out in the floodwater to check on an elderly friend. Slone...
KNOTT COUNTY, KY

