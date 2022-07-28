State of emergency declared in Dickenson County, Virginia following severe flooding

www.supertalk929.com
Related
Floyd County woman loses $200k in flood damages
FLOYD, KY (WOWK) — Many homes in Floyd County sit vacant right now as people have evacuated following last week’s storms, but one resident decided to stick it out to deal with the damages. Janice Davis owns five mobile homes in the Cow Creek area where families with around 30 children collectively were all displaced […]
Kingsport Times-News
Wise County continues flood recovery, but no deaths or injuries reported
POUND — State and local officials continued assessing damage on Friday in the wake of flash flooding that struck areas of Wise County a day earlier. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Thursday issued a declaration of emergency for Southwest Virginia, allowing up to $1 million in state aid — half of that for state military efforts — in the wake of the day’s flash floods in the Pound, Coeburn and Wise areas.
Kingsport Times-News
Flash flooding leads to Wise County state of emergency
POUND — Wise County officials have declared a local state of emergency after early Thursday morning flash flooding cut off much of Pound and flooded sections of Wise and Coeburn. Wise County Emergency Ser- vices declared the emergency at 7 a.m. after heavy rainfall caused the Guest and Pound...
Pound residents speak on flooding experiences
POUND, Va. (WJHL) – After recent flooding affected different counties in Wise, some residents of Pound, Va. are left to pick up the pieces. On Friday afternoon, a crew hired by neighbors worked to restore the washed-out bridge that caused five families to be trapped, including Tracy Barker. Barker spoke with News Channel 11 about […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aftermath: Wise County floods destroy roadways
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A day after the latest flood waters swept through Southwest Virginia, crews continue to assess the damage. Anthony Hubbard lives on South Mountain Road, which was destroyed during the flooding event and is now impassable. “Yesterday was a disaster,” he said. “My driveway’s gone; it’s now been fixed by a […]
wcyb.com
Local State of Emergency is declared in Wise County
(WVVA) Wise County, VA — The Virginia Dept. of Emergency Management has declared a local State of Emergency in response to flooding in parts of Wise County. According to a news release, the following areas of Wise County are experiencing significant flooding:. The Town of Pound, primarily Pound Bottom/Main...
‘There went the house’: Perry County flooding destroys homes
One home in Perry County was completely moved with the only warning being the sounds of cracking foundations.
wcyb.com
Power restored in Bristol, Virginia
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Power has been restored in Bristol, Virginia, following an outage Monday morning, according to BVU Authority. About 1,000 customers in the Bristol, Virginia, area are without power Monday morning after a tree fell on power lines, according to BVU Authority. The outage is impacting Randolph...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wcyb.com
USDA Forest Service closes several recreation sites in Wise County due to recent flooding
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — The United States Department of Agriculture Forest Service temporarily closed several recreation sites and one road in the Clinch Ranger District in Wise County following recent flooding. The following sites are temporarily closed, according to a news release sent Friday:. Cane Patch Campground. Phillips...
supertalk929.com
Portion Of Interstate 81 Southbound In Abingdon To Be Closed
A Multi day lane closure is now in effect for a portion of Interstate 81 for bridge repairs in Abingdon. Interstate 81’s southbound right lane at mile marker 16 will be closed until Wednesday August third at six AM. Crews are repairing a hole in the bridge deck, and local traffic is encouraged to seek alternate routes if possible.
wchstv.com
State of emergency declared in six West Virginia counties affected by storms
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice declared a state of emergency on Thursday for Fayette, Greenbrier, Logan, McDowell, Mingo and Wyoming counties after they were hammered by severe storms this week. The six counties were pounded by severe thunderstorms with heavy rains and high winds, causing...
wymt.com
‘We’re still in the process of trying to get to people. I have issued a disaster declaration’: Southern Pike County devastated by floodwater
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Historic flooding left a trail of damage in southern Pike County Thursday morning. “We’re still in the process of trying to get to people. I have issued a disaster declaration,” Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones said. Emergency crews responded just after 3:00 a.m....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FLOOD RESPONSE: Gov. Justice declares State of Emergency for six counties; WV National Guard deployed to respond to major flooding in Kentucky
CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice today declared a State of Emergency for Fayette, Greenbrier, Logan, McDowell, Mingo, and Wyoming counties after severe thunderstorms with associated heavy rains and high winds this week caused significant local flooding, downed trees, power outages, disruption to potable water systems, and road blockages.
wcyb.com
Flash flooding impacts Southwest Virginia, parts of U.S. Route 23 closed
WISE, Va. (WCYB) — Update: Flooding is impacting US Route 23 in Wise County Thursday morning. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the passing lane of the northbound roadway between mile marker 54 and 55.5 is closed due to flooding. Additionally, Business Route 23 is closed about a half mile from Bold Camp Road.
Several counties in Eastern Kentucky hit with massive flooding
Emergency crews were rescuing people from rooftops Thursday morning, following massive rainfall in portions of southeastern Kentucky, and Gov. Andy Beshear said he expected the death toll to be in double digits. The areas affected include Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Letcher, Owsley and Pike counties, where local officials issued states of...
wymt.com
Pike County officials update locals on flooding relief efforts
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - “Widespread devastation,” is how Ray Jones, Pike County Judge-Executive referred to the damage from the flooding in the Big Sandy region. During a news conference Friday, Jones said several homes and businesses were flooded and cleanup efforts will most likely be long-term. But, he said, there are positive things to find in the situation, as rescue efforts seem to have been successful.
wymt.com
One Knott County flood victim identified
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One flood victim in Knott County was identified. According to the Lexington Herald-Leader, 50-year-old Eva Nicole “Nikki” Slone was killed during Thursday morning’s flood. Her daughter, Misty Franklin, said Slone went out in the floodwater to check on an elderly friend. Slone...
wcyb.com
Gallery: Flooding hits parts of Southwest Virginia following heavy rainfall
Flooding has hit Southwest Virginia, particularly Wise and Dickenson counties, following heavy rainfall Wednesday and Thursday. When safe to do so, send us your pictures and videos by going to WCYB.com/chimein. Check for updates throughout the day on News 5 and WCYB.com/weather.
WLKY.com
Eastern Kentucky flooding: At least 25 people dead, including 4 children
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. — The death toll from eastern Kentucky flooding is up to at least 25 people. "Our death toll has risen to 25 lost, and that number is likely to increase," Gov. Andy Beshear said on Saturday. Beshear previously stated that 6 children were believed to have...
Five charming small towns in Virginia that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Virginia or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.
Comments / 0