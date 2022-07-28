Who is the Creator of Genshin Impact?

www.dbltap.com
Related
Fortnite Adds Wolverine Zero to August Crew Pack
Fortnite's August Crew Pack has dropped, adding in Wolverine Zero from the Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War comics. Fans of the Fortnite Crew packs now have the chance to grab the latest monthly offering, this time featuring Wolverine Zero. The Fortnite Crew Packs offer players a variety of bonuses, including new cosmetics, V-Bucks, and access to the Season's Battle Pass.
How to Get Prestige Star Guardian Syndra in League of Legends
The Star Guardian Syndra Prestige Edition was announced on July 12 as a skin that would be coming to League of Legends. The prestige skin features Syndra with new dark purple and blue ice with her orbs hovering around her. The Syndra Prestige skin was released during the League of...
Project L Will be Free-to-Play, Riot Games Announces
Project L, the upcoming fighting game to be released by Riot Games, has been officially announced as free-to-play in a video posted by Tom Cannon, Senior Director and Executive Producer of the project. While players speculated that Project L was likely to be free-to-play, it has now been officially confirmed.
Mercy is Getting Another Rework for Overwatch 2
Mercy will be getting reworked again in Overwatch 2. Mercy has seen plenty of development in the two betas released for the upcoming sequel. She's become a counter to Pharah, and gained a new ability as a result of a bug players found,. Her new rework was announced in a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
IiTzTimmy Wipes Entire Apex Legends Squad Without a Gun
Popular content creator and steady sharpshooter Timmy "iiTzTimmy" An has been on the grind once again in Apex Legends Season 13: Saviors and recently showcased that sometimes, you don't necessarily even need to shoot in order to win fights. As is often the case in battle royales, the craziest timings...
How to Digivolve in Digimon Survive
With Digimon Survive having launched just a few days ago, players might be wondering how to digivolve their Digimon.
Digimon Survive: Full List of Digimon in the Game
Are you looking for a list of all attainable monsters in Digimon Survive? We have created a list with various categories for every single Digimon available in the game.
How to Get Deadrop Founders Access
Deadrop doesn't have a pinpoint release date yet, however, the first trailers and gameplay have been revealed for the upcoming escape shooter. Here's how to get Deadrop Founders Access.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Vampire Survivors Leaderboard Explained
New Vampire Survivors players might be wondering if there's a leaderboard where they can compare their runs against other players from around the world.
How to Find a Team in Apex Legends
Need to get a group together? Here's the best way to find a team in Apex Legends.
Apex Legends Player Earns Quite Possibly the Easiest Kill
It's no question that Apex Legends is a game of skill. Some players have a lot of skill and others, not so much. The winner of a gunfight can be determined primarily by skill, but can also be affected by timing and positioning. Sometimes though, the fight is out of our control and comes down to one thing, luck.
Apex Legends Players Holding Out Hope for Older Hop-Ups
Apex Legends players have been reminiscing on social media about the game’s previous hop-ups. It’s not uncommon for live service games to rotate, remove, and add pieces into the meta. This can include characters, weapons, upgrades, and even ammunition as time goes on. With these changes, of course, come people who cannot bear to let their favorite item go into the vault for good.
Best Marco 5 Weapon Loadout Warzone Season 4 Reloaded
This best Marco 5 weapon loadout guide for Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 Reloaded is here for those who want to make sure they're using the fully optimized version of one of, if not the best SMG in the game. As discussed briefly in our Warzone Season 4 Reloaded...
FIFA 22 FUTTIES 'Best of' Batch 3 Release Date
FIFA 22 FUTTIES began on July 15, and so far has had two batches of players re-release into packs. Team 2 of FUTTIES arrived on Friday, July 22, and is expected to leave packs soon. It's expected that a "Best of" Batch 3 will be released to continue FUTTIES. We've...
FIFA・
How to Unlock Dommario in Vampire Survivors
Vampire Survivors players want to know how they can unlock Dommario.
CoD Floof Fury Tracer Pack Artwork Pulled After Copyright Claim
Activision have come under fire after being accused of plagiarizing the new Warzone Loyal Samoyed skin in the Floof Fury Tracer Pack. Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard have received their mid-season update, bringing with it a number of new features including brand new cosmetics. One upcoming skin has garned a bit of attention, but not for the right reasons.
Dr Disrespect Reveals Deadrop as His Studio's First Game
Deadrop will be a free-to-play, PvPvE, first-person vertical extraction shooter, Dr DisRespect and Midnight Society revealed Friday.
Pokémon GO Zacian Raid Guide August 2022: How to Beat Zacian
Pokemon GO trainers are gearing up to beat Zacian in five-star Raids later this month.
Is Deaddrop a Battle Royale?
Once known as Project Moon, Deaddrop is the multiplayer shooter created by Dr DisRespect's studio, Midnight Society.
Is Digimon Survive on Nintendo Switch?
Digimon Survive is the newest game in the popular Digital Monsters franchise, developed by Bandai Namco Entertainment. Digimon Survive is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and Windows. However, is Digimon Survive on Nintendo Switch?
DBLTAP
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
12K+
Post
201K+
Views
ABOUT
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!https://www.dbltap.com/
Comments / 0