37-year-old man shot to death inside east Birmingham home

abc3340.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sisters And Family Will Never Give Up Search For Missing Birmingham ManThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Alabama Mystery Thriller Authors And Their Books Set In Alabama That You Might Not Know AboutAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Alabama State
Pro football leagues give HBCU players more opportunityThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Hero 10-year-old twins and friend save their dad with CPR they saw in the movie “The Sandlot”B.R. ShenoyMountain Brook, AL
Related
22-year-old ID’d as man found shot dead outside north Birmingham apartment building
Authorities have released the name of a young man found dead outside a northern Birmingham apartment building over the weekend. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Robert Benard Lewis. He was 22. North Precinct officers were dispatched just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday on a report of...
‘I want justice’: Birmingham mom grieves 16-year-old son found shot in the head on interstate
The grieving mother of a 16-year-old boy who was found shot to death on a Birmingham interstate said she’s fought to keep her kids from becoming gun violence victims and now she wants justice in her son’s slaying. Kavas Jemison, who just completed the 10th grade at Jackson-Olin...
22-year-old killed in Birmingham shooting identified
A 22-year-old man killed in a Birmingham shooting on July 31 was identified Monday morning.
wbrc.com
Pedestrian struck, killed in Birmingham Monday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man was hit and killed by a vehicle Monday morning August 1 in west Birmingham. The crash happened around 1:32 a.m. in the 1500 block of 3rd Avenue West. The unidentified man was taken to UAB where he died a short time later. The circumstances...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wvtm13.com
Argument believed led to fatal shooting at Birmingham hotel
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A person was shot and killed inside a Birmingham hotel room Saturday night. The Birmingham Police Department reported officers were called to the InTown Suites at 424 Commons Drive just before 9:00 p.m. Officers learned a male had been shot inside his hotel room. The victim...
Man found slain outside northern Birmingham apartment building
A man was shot to death outside a northern Birmingham apartment building early Sunday. The man’s death is one of two homicides investigated overnight by Birmingham police, and one of eight homicides in one week. North Precinct officers were dispatched just before 2:30 a.m. on a report of a...
Sunday-morning gunfire leaves 1 seriously injured in Birmingham’s Collegeville community
A shooting in a Birmingham public housing community Sunday morning left one man seriously injured. The gunfire erupted just before 10 a.m. in the 3000 block of 31st Avenue North in Collegeville. Police arrived to find the victim unresponsive in a courtyard of the complex, said Officer Truman Fitzgerald. He...
Man shot, killed inside hotel room in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a Birmingham man dead Saturday night. According to BPD, officers arrived to 424 Commons Drive at the Intown Suites just before 9 p.m. and discovered Bill Brown Jr., 26, of Birmingham shot inside a room. He was pronounced dead at the […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
21-year-old drowns in Tuscaloosa County
State Troopers are investigating after a drowning at Lake Lurleen State Park in Tuscaloosa County over the weekend.
Husband, wife found dead inside McCalla home identified
A husband and wife found dead inside their McCalla home over the weekend were identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office Monday.
wbrc.com
Vestavia Hills Police respond to video of arrest
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - A video was posted on the internet Saturday, July 30, 2022, that showed three Vestavia Hills Police officers arresting a man off I-65 and Lakeshore Drive. The video appears to show one of the officers punch the man while he was on the ground. WBRC...
tag24.com
Suspect indicted on capital murder charges in Alabama church shooting
Birmingham, Alabama - A 70-year-old man accused of gunning down three people during a potluck dinner at an Alabama church has been indicted on capital-murder charges. Some 25 people were gathered together for the "Boomers Potluck" held on June 16 at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills, a wealthy suburb of Birmingham.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police Investigating Sunday Drowning Death at Lake Lurleen in Tuscaloosa County
Police are investigating a drowning death that occurred Sunday at Lake Lurleen State Park in northern Tuscaloosa County. Few details are currently available as investigators sort out the incident, but a law enforcement spokesperson confirmed an investigation is underway after a young man drowned there Sunday. The victim was reportedly...
2 inmates found dead within a day of each other at Bessemer prison
held at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer are dead after being found unresponsive in the prison infirmary last Friday and Saturday.
ABC 33/40 News
19-year-old found shot to death in car behind Talladega home
TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBMA) — One person was killed and a second person was injured in a shooting in Talladega Thursday night. The Talladega Police Department said officers responded to the 400 block of Brignoli Street just before 9:00 p.m. after getting a call about a possible gunshot victim. Police...
19-year-old woman shot, killed inside vehicle in Talladega neighborhood
The Talladega Police Department is investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead inside of a vehicle in a neighborhood Thursday night.
police1.com
Man hits officer's SUV with stolen car, drives off cliff to elude capture
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — A north Jefferson County man has been charged after police say he struck a Warrior police officer with a vehicle and then drove that vehicle off a cliff to elude capture. Dantrell Dujuan Purifoy, 29, of Warrior, is charged with attempted murder of a police...
‘It’s been a home for me’: Superior Grill manager discusses end of beloved Birmingham restaurant
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Donny Mitchell hasn’t given himself a lot of time to think about all his years at Superior Grill, a Tex-Mex restaurant that was a familiar sight along Highway 280 for three decades. For him, there’s too much left to do. On Sunday, the restaurant closed its doors for good, ending its […]
Man shot, killed inside east Birmingham residence identified
The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found shot dead inside an east Birmingham residence Thursday morning.
2 teens killed in Cullman County crash
Two teenagers were killed in a car crash near Holly Pond in Cullman County early Monday morning.
Comments / 1