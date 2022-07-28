ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KC Mavericks enter affiliation agreement with Seattle Kraken

By Juan Cisneros
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xbKFs_0gwKMywl00

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Kansas City Mavericks are now affiliated with the Seattle Kraken.

The new multi-year affiliation deal will partner the Mavericks with the NHL-side and the American Hockey League’s Coachella Valley Firebirds, as the ECHL affiliate.

The deal begins in the 2022-2023 season which starts on October 22 at Cable Dahmer Arena against the Tulsa Oilers.

Prior to this affiliation, the Mavericks partnered with the Calgary Flames and Stockton Heat since 2017.

FOX4 Sports: Read more Chiefs, Royals, Sporting, Current news

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Sports
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dahmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seattle Kraken#Kansas City Mavericks#The Mavericks#Echl#Cable Dahmer Arena#The Tulsa Oilers#The Calgary Flames#Stockton Heat#Royals#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Calgary Flames
NewsBreak
Hockey
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy