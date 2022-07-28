KC Mavericks enter affiliation agreement with Seattle Kraken

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Kansas City Mavericks are now affiliated with the Seattle Kraken.

The new multi-year affiliation deal will partner the Mavericks with the NHL-side and the American Hockey League’s Coachella Valley Firebirds, as the ECHL affiliate.

The deal begins in the 2022-2023 season which starts on October 22 at Cable Dahmer Arena against the Tulsa Oilers.

Prior to this affiliation, the Mavericks partnered with the Calgary Flames and Stockton Heat since 2017.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.