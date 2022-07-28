Dodgers Rumors: LA Was in the Mix on Andrew Benintendi

www.dodgersnation.com
Kate Upton, Justin Verlander and Daughter Genevieve Take On MLB All-Star Red Carpet Show
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander made their appearance at the MLB All-Star red carpet show a family affair. On Tuesday night, prior to the 2022 All-Star Game in the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, the couple walked on the red carpet with their three-year-old daughter Genevieve at L.A. Live in downtown.
Dodgers News: Mookie Betts’ Role to Change, According to Roberts
The Dodgers are 67-33 after Saturday night’s loss in Colorado. Even with the loss, they have the best record in all of baseball and are primed to get even better over the next few weeks with the return of several injured players. Oh, and that trade deadline is just days away.
Yankees Interested In Blockbuster Pitcher Trade: Fans React
With the Aug. 2 trade deadline almost here, the New York Yankees are working against the clock to make another addition. The Yankees had interest in Luis Castillo, but the Cincinnati Reds traded the two-time All-Star to the Seattle Mariners on Friday night. Now that Castillo is off the table,...
Red Sox just hurt Willson Contreras trade value, Cubs
With the Boston Red Sox opting to sell at the MLB trade deadline, the Cubs may have to lower demands for Willson Contreras. Chicago’s demands for Contreras were seen as sky high, and there were very few other notable backstops on the trade market. Thus, the Cubs controlled said market.
Kate Upton absolutely crushed the red carpet at All-Star Game
Albert Pujols wasn’t the only person who proved at the MLB All-Star Game festivities this week that he can still soak up the spotlight. Kate Upton made one heck of a statement, too. Upton, who is married to Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, absolutely dominated the “Red Carpet Show”...
Report: Juan Soto being aggressively pursued by 1 NL powerhouse
Trade talks surrounding Juan Soto appear to be heating up, at least involving one major National League power. The Los Angeles Dodgers have been increasingly aggressive in their pursuit of Soto, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today. The San Diego Padres and St. Louis Cardinals remain involved and have been viewed as frontrunners.
MLB World Reacts To Sunday's Yankees Trade Rumor
The New York Yankees made one of the first big moves of the trade deadline, acquiring All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals. Brian Cashman's team isn't done making moves, though. According to a report from Jon Heyman, the Yankees are discussing a significant trade with the Milwaukee...
Dodgers Rumors: Insider Says Juan Soto Trade Market is LA ‘or bust’
The month of July was dominated by Juan Soto trade rumors, and at the moment, it appears that the first two days of August will be as well. The MLB trade deadline is Tuesday, August 2nd (3PM PT), and at the time of this article, the Nationals still haven’t dealt Soto. Insiders believe the Soto market is down to three teams: the Dodgers, the Cardinals, and the Padres.
Dodgers Rumors: San Diego Padres & LA Most Likely to Land Juan Soto Says Insider
Juan Soto continues to be at the center of the baseball universe. The Washington Nationals have been exploring potential trades for the 23-year-old All-Star outfielder and the Dodgers have been very much in the mix. Of course, the Dodgers aren’t the only contending team eyeing a deal that will cost a historic amount of prospect capital. Surprise, surprise, the San Diego Padres, helmed by a GM in A.J. Preller who’s never afraid to make a deal, are also in on the Soto sweepstakes.
Dodgers News: Insider Suggests LA Could Make Historic Trade for Joc Pederson
Things are starting to heat up as we approach Tuesday’s trade deadline. The Dodgers could be in the mix to make another move or two, but the magnitude of the move is still in question. Obviously, we’ve heard the potential big trade in Juan Soto and the Dodgers have...
Dodgers News: LA Lands RHP Chris Martin in Trade With the Cubs
The Dodgers are making some moves this afternoon. With the trade deadline looking this week, you can be sure Andrew Friedman is working hard to see what kind of talent he can bring out to Los Angeles. The news today is that the Dodgers landed Chris Martin in a deal...
Dodgers News: LA Officially Signs First-Round Pick Dalton Rushing
The Dodgers have had a good relationship with the University of Louisville after drafting current starting catcher Will Smith back in 2016 and top prospect pitcher Bobby Miller in 2020. This time around, they decided to add one more Cardinal to the roster with 21-year-old catcher, Dalton Rushing as their second round pick (LA did not have a first rounder in 2022) and the 40th pick overall.
Dodgers at Rockies: Lineups, Pregame Matchup and More for July 31
After a tough loss last night with Kershaw on the mound – the Dodgers will look to win the series outright today in Colorado. LA will be looking to grab an NL best 68th win of the season. 2022 All-star Tony Gonsolin will take the hill for the Dodgers....
Dodgers News: Watch LA Prospect Go Head-to-Head with Instagram Celebrity
The Dodgers have long been a financial giant in terms of spending money to lure in big-time free agents. That has led to the idea that LA has been able to field competitive teams due to that spending. However, Los Angeles takes pride in producing top-notch talent from within its farm system. Just take a look at their roster right now and you’ll find no shortage of homegrown stars.
Dodgers Injury News: Reliever Tommy Kahnle’s Return Does Not Sound Likely
On Saturday in Colorado, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts had a bulk update on several injured players. Among those mentioned was right-handed reliever Tommy Kahnle. Unfortunately, the update wasn’t promising. Doc revealed that Kahnle had still not progressed to the point of throwing bullpen sessions and, with the calendar turning...
Dodgers News: James Outman Scheduled to Make MLB Debut on Sunday in Right Field
The Dodgers made their first deadline trade on Saturday. It wasn’t a blockbuster trade for Juan Soto or Shohei Ohtani, but rather, a quintessential Andrew Friedman-type trade for a veteran reliever who’s underperforming. LA traded utility man Zach McKinstry for Cubs right-handed reliever Chris Martin. Since McKinstry was...
