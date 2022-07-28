ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Man arrives at the hospital after being shot in the face in the Lower 9th Ward late Wednesday night

By Michaela Romero
WGNO
WGNO
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PaPEW_0gwKMp0E00

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Wednesday, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting in the Lower 9th Ward. According to the NOPD, deputies received a call reporting that a man was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds after arriving at a local hospital. Police say that the call came in just before midnight.

Through investigation, detectives learned that the shooting happened in the 2000 block of Deslonde Street. The NOPD says that the man was shot in the face and in the arm. The identity and condition of the man is unknown at the time. Police have not released any information on what led up to the incident.

Anyone with additional on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

Coroner identifies man fatally shot in 7th Ward

The New Orleans coroner has identified a man fatally shot in the 7th Ward on July 26. Edward Jyles, 59, died from a gunshot wound sustained during an argument that broke out at around 5:16 p.m. in the 2000 block of Hope Street between Jyles and a male suspect, police said. A gun was produced, police said, and Jyles sustained a gunshot wound, police said. The suspect fled.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Nopd Fifth District#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGNO

Man wanted for shooting at Hammond carwash

According to Chief Jimmy Travis, at about 2 p.m., deputies were called to a car wash on Club Deluxe Road near the intersection of Happywoods Road, on a report of shots fired in the area. It was revealed that two teenagers were sitting inside of a vehicle at the business when 20-year-old Mikel "Kato" Lassare pulled up, got out of his vehicle, and reportedly began to shoot at the two juveniles, hitting the vehicle several times.
HAMMOND, LA
NOLA.com

Three wounded in two shootings Thursday night, New Orleans police say

Two people were wounded in a Bayou St. John-area shooting Thursday and another was shot in Central City, according to the New Orleans Police Department. A man, 18, and a 16-year-old girl arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds at 7:19 p.m., police said. Investigators determined that the pair had been wounded in a shooting earlier that night in the 3000 block of Orleans Avenue.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

WGNO

29K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy