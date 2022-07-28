Bonnie’s Bus to offer mammograms in Paw Paw, Augusta, Mt. Storm, Charleston, Clay, and Harman

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Rosalee F. “Rosie” Ward, 81, of Gallipolis, Ohio passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at Four Winds Community in Jackson, Ohio. Rosie was born on May 30, 1941 in Mason County, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Worthy and Pauline V. Lanier Fletcher. Rosie grew up in Apple Grove, West Virginia on a dairy farm; she was an animal lover and was a graduate of Point Pleasant High School. Rosie also earned a business degree from Gallipolis Business College and had a life insurance license. She was a member of Gallipolis Christian Church for 45 years.

