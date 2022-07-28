Bonnie’s Bus to offer mammograms in Paw Paw, Augusta, Mt. Storm, Charleston, Clay, and Harman

www.wvnews.com
WVNews
Hatfield and McCoy traveling exhibit to visit Lewis, Hardy counties
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Humanities Council traveling exhibit "The Hatfields & McCoys: American Blood Feud" will make stops in both Lewis and Hardy counties in the coming weeks. The exhibit will open Wednesday at the Museum of American Glass in downtown Weston, 230 Main Avenue....
WVNews
Mary Roy's work
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Tamarack Foundation for the Arts recently selected five new fe…
WVNews
Finalists chosen for WVa School Service Personnel of Year
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Ten finalists have been chosen for the West Virginia School Service Personnel of the Year award. The School Service Personnel of the Year and Teacher of the Year will be announced Sept. 13 at a ceremony in Charleston. Teacher of the Year finalists were announced previously.
WVNews
Marion Lois Post
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Marion Lois Post, 78, of Nutter Fort, passed away on Sunday, J…
WVNews
Eastern kicks off fall Aug. 22
MOOREFIELD, W.Va. (WV News) – The start of the fall 2022 semester at Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College is approaching, with academic courses and several of the college’s short-term workforce training programs set to launch the week of Aug. 22. The last day to register for...
WVNews
Allegany County marks successful summer camp
ECKHART, Md. (WV News) — Allegany County Public Schools concluded a successful six-week secondary summer camp for students with disabilities on Thursday, July 28, culminating in an outdoor carnival celebration. Student attendance throughout the duration of the program was high, as participants were excited to take part in hands-on...
WVNews
Rosalee F. "Rosie" Ward
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Rosalee F. “Rosie” Ward, 81, of Gallipolis, Ohio passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at Four Winds Community in Jackson, Ohio. Rosie was born on May 30, 1941 in Mason County, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Worthy and Pauline V. Lanier Fletcher. Rosie grew up in Apple Grove, West Virginia on a dairy farm; she was an animal lover and was a graduate of Point Pleasant High School. Rosie also earned a business degree from Gallipolis Business College and had a life insurance license. She was a member of Gallipolis Christian Church for 45 years.
WVNews
Doryian Dewayne Williams
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A Pennsylvanian accused of leading police on a vehicle pursuit…
WVNews
Local briefs
CARPENDALE, W.Va. (WV News) — The August meeting of the Carpendale mayor and council has been cancelled. KEYSER — A representative from West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s office will be in Keyser this month to meet with residents to discuss any consumer-related issues.
WVNews
UPDATE: Search for local doctor called off by Mon (West Virginia) Sheriff's Office
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The search for a local doctor has been called off by the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office. John Lawson Magruder, 39, was reported missing on July 27, according to the sheriff's office. Search parties searched over 842 acres of Coopers Rock State Park as well as dedicating 1,000-man hours to finding Magruder.
WVNews
$400M settlement announced in lawsuit involving opioid manufacturers
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A $400 million settlement between three opioid distribution companies and a coalition of West Virginia counties and municipalities was announced Monday in Charleston. The settlement funds will be distributed over a dozen years.
WVNews
Fairmont State University holds opening ceremonies for fall 2022 semester
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont State University faculty and staff gathered in the Falcon Center Monday morning for ceremonies, led by Interim President Dr. Dianna Phillips, to open Fall 2022 semester. Over breakfast, welcomed faculty and staff back to campus as they prepare for students to return later...
WVNews
Enlow crowned as 2022 Garrett County Farm Queen
McHENRY — Cristy Enlow was crowned as the 2022 Garrett County Farm Queen Sunday evening at the Ag Heritage Hall at the fairgrounds. The annual crowning kicks off the 65th-annual Garrett County Agriculture Fair, which will run through Saturday night in McHenry.
WVNews
Roy J. Spurlin
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Roy J. Spurlin, 94, of Gallipolis, Ohio, formerly of Lampasas, Texas, passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at Holzer Senior Care in Gallipolis, Ohio. He was born on May 29, 1928 in Post, Texas, son of the late Jerry and Susie Bingham Spurlin. Roy was...
WVNews
Lisa Marie Lynch
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Lisa Marie Lynch, 53, of Clarksburg passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022 following a courageous battle with Multiple Sclerosis. She was born in Clarksburg on November 15, 1968, a daughter of the late Gary Philip Lynch, and Linda Murray Lynch who survives in Mt. Clare.
WVNews
WVU 2022 class of Ruby Fellows chosen for graduate research funding
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Driven by a shared passion for scientific discovery, four promising researchers pursuing doctoral degrees at West Virginia University are receiving funding from the Ruby Scholars Graduate Fellows Program to support their studies. This year’s Ruby Fellows are Cameron Wilson, Ashley Martsen, Courtney Glenn and Quinn Hopen....
WVNews
Pennsylvania man faces fleeing, gun charges after alleged pursuit on U.S. 50 that ends at Clarksburg, West Virginia's FBI CJIS security gate
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A Pennsylvanian accused of leading police on a vehicle pursuit from U.S. 50 in Clarksburg to near the FBI CJIS security gate is facing four felony charges in Harrison County Magistrate Court. Harrison Deputy Tyler Gordon charged Doryian Dewayne Williams with fleeing with reckless...
WVNews
Timothy Jack Stewart
MASON, W.Va. — Timothy Jack Stewart, 63, of Mason, WV, passed away July 29, 2022, at Holzer-Meigs Emergency Department, Pomeroy, following a brief illness. He was born September 15, 1958, in Gallipolis, OH, a son of Evelyn (Cummins) Stewart of Mason, and the late Jack Stewart. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, Floyd Butch Stewart; paternal grandparents, Frances and Ruben Stewart of Mason and maternal grandparents, Addie and Floyd Cummins of Letart Falls, OH.
WVNews
WVU off and running with the start of preseason camp
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Mountaineer football team hit the field for the start of preseason camp on Monday with a spirited, 140-minute non-contact practice in helmets, shirts and shorts. Of course, preseason camps today are not what they used to be. Gone is the seemingly endless string of two-a-days...
WVNews
Aron Bassoff
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Aron Bassoff has been tabbed as the 10th head coach for the Alde…
