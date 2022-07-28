ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

New York woman found dead, mauled by dog in her backyard

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
NASSAU COUNTY, N.Y. — A woman was found mauled to death in her backyard on Long Island after she was attacked by the family dog.

Police told WABC that responding officers shot and killed the 7-year-old dog, who mutilated the victim and dragged her through the backyard of the family’s home.

The 70-year-old victim was found by her husband, who returned from work to find his wife “mangled” in the backyard and the dog still attacking her body, police told WNBC.

Police described the scene to WNBC as “horrific,” and said the dog belonged to the victim’s stepson, who died less than two weeks ago in a motorcycle accident.

Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder told WABC that the officer who shot and killed the dog was traumatized by the scene and is being treated at a hospital.

The Nassau County SPCA told WNYW that there were no prior incidents reported involving the dog.

Officers told WPIX that they did not know what caused the dog to attack the victim.

