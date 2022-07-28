Pennsylvania touts improvements to nursing permit system after abc27 investigation

www.abc27.com
abc27.com
Pennsylvania awards $384 million in early childhood education grants
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) -Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf today announced more than $384 million in grant funding for early childhood education. The Governor’s office says the grants will provide more children and families in Pennsylvania with “access to high-quality early learning programs” through Pennsylvania Pre-K Counts and the Head Start Supplemental Assistance Program (HSSAP).
Getting A Nursing License Has Never Been Easier
The path to becoming a nurse is a lengthy and difficult one. In combination with the shortage of nurses across the Commonwealth, this has caused only a slow trickle of nurses to be ushered into the workforce. In response, the Pennsylvania Department of State has instituted changes to increase the number of new nurses entering the practice.
Minimum wage increase coming for Pennsylvania workers who rely on tips
Starting Friday August 5, a wage increase will go into effect for servers who rely on tips.
Centurion
Pennsylvania’s First Lady Visits Bucks Campus to Discuss Food Insecurity
Bucks County Community College welcomed Pennsylvania First Lady Frances Wolf on Monday, June 27, to the Newtown Campus for a discussion with students about food insecurity. First Lady Wolf toured the Bucks campus, learning just how the college is addressing the basic needs of its students with programs like the campus food market, according to a college press release.
wdiy.org
Final Arguments Heard in Pennsylvania’s School Funding Trial
Final arguments were made this week in a trial that could radically change how Pennsylvania’s schools are funded. WHYY’s Katie Meyer reports, these post-trial arguments set the stage for a Commonwealth Court decision, and likely appeals to the state Supreme Court. (Original air-date: 7/30/22)
abc27.com
New money for Pennsylvanians who receive utility assistance
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvanians who receive benefits through LIHEAP will be receiving supplemental payments. The Department of Human Services announced Monday that supplemental Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) payments will be made to eligible households that received LIHEAP benefits during the 2021-22 season. These supplemental payments will...
13 Pennsylvania counties at high COVID community level on latest CDC map
(WTAJ) — In its latest county map released on Thursday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has 13 Pennsylvania counties scored as high COVID-19 community level areas. After just four counties were scored high last week, nine were added in the latest map, including Clearfield, Huntingdon, Mifflin, Fulton and Franklin counties. The […]
Fraudulent cards used to purchase gas in Dauphin County
Police are investigating a series of access device frauds in which at least one suspect used fraudulent debit/credit cards to purchase more than $1,000 of diesel fuel.
Chester County Residents Enjoy Most Purchasing Power in Pennsylvania
Chester County has come out on the top in Pennsylvania in SmartAsset’s recently published eighth annual study on the places with the most purchasing power. To find places where the average living expenses are most favorable to the people living there, SmartAsset looked at the cost of living relative to income to determine the purchasing power in each county in Pennsylvania as well as across the country.
PA SRCC: Governor’s Lawsuit Another Attempt to Stop the People of Pennsylvania From Having a Voice
HARRISBURG, PA — PA SRCC Executive Director Cody Harbaugh offered the following statement regarding Governor Tom Wolf’s decision to file a lawsuit against SB106:. “Whenever Governor Tom Wolf doesn’t get his way, he uses every means necessary to enhance his own power. This time, he’s using the courts to try and subvert the will of the voters. His lawsuit is another attempt to stop the people of the Commonwealth from weighing in on popular election reforms, taxpayer-funding of elective abortions, and regulatory reforms.
Pennsylvania celebrates 2 years of the Pa. G.I. Bill
State College — The national G.I. Bill has existed in some form since the 1940s, but the Pennsylvania G.I. Bill has only existed since 2019. Through the Pennsylvania G.I. Bill, members of the Pennsylvania National Guard can earn college benefits for their spouse and children. The bill currently supports the higher education pursuits of over 3,300 dependents of Pennsylvania Army and Air Guard members. More specifically, the Pennsylvania G.I. Bill...
Pa. teacher suspended after Jan. 6 fired for not working
A Pennsylvania teacher who was suspended last year during an investigation into his attendance at, and social media posts about, the “Stop the Steal” rally on Jan. 6 in Washington is being fired for refusing to return to work.
erienewsnow.com
Pennsylvania Now Offering In-Person Unemployment Compensation Services at CareerLink Locations
Pennsylvania is now offering in-person services for unemployment compensation (UC) at all PA CareerLink centers, The Department of Labor and Industry (L&I) announced this week. The goal is to assist people who do not have proper technology, equipment or technical skills, access to internet, and individuals with limited-English proficiency. A...
Pa. medical marijuana grower lays off dozens, says industry taken over by out-of-staters
A Johnstown-based medical marijuana grower has reportedly laid off or cut the hours of 50 of its 110 employees, saying the state has allowed big, out-of-state firms to monopolize the industry. Hanging Gardens and several other independent growers are in the process of filing a lawsuit against the state, a...
timespub.com
Spotlight: Senior Services Network of Southeast Pennsylvania
Most people are not sure where to begin when trying to navigate services available to people as they age. In fact, the majority of people don’t realize what services they will need or are available until the time arises. Senior Services Network of Southeast Pennsylvania provides one place where seniors, their families and caregivers can obtain information on and access to professionals that provide these services. All information is available on the website seniorservicesnetwork-sepa.com which provides a summary of resources and contact information for the professionals that can assist you. The services provided include assisted living, continuous care, home care, hospice, legal, financial, insurance, move management, real estate, technology, elder advocacy and even pet services.
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find them
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the OnlyInYourState website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're feeling brave and adventurous, you might want to check out the following supposedly haunted places in the state of Pennsylvania.
PA lumberjack competition coming to Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An annual pro lumberjack competition in Bedford County will soon see who can chop and cut wood better than the rest. The Pennsylvania Lumberjack Championship and Outdoor Show will be held at Camp Living Water in Schellsburg beginning on Friday, Aug. 12 and will run through Sunday, Aug. 14. The […]
alleghenyfront.org
Gone for a century, American Martens might be brought back to Pennsylvania
This story is part of our series, Wild Pennsylvania. Check out all of our stories here. After a century, a little mammal with a velvety coat might be coming back to Pennsylvania’s forests. Earlier this month, the Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners directed the Bureau of Wildlife Management to develop a 10-year plan for the reintroduction and management of American martens for final approval next year.
Man who shot Pennsylvania state trooper also had role in Ohio murder-for-hire plot
A man accused of shooting a state trooper in Pennsylvania had served time in prison for his role in a 2005 murder-for-hire plot in Ohio. State police say two troopers had observed a disturbance and 41-year-old Damian Bradford shot a trooper in the leg as they struggled Friday inside a store in Aliquippa. The wounded […]
Pennsylvania nursing candidates can now enter the field faster
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Pennsylvania took a step towards closing the nursing shortage gap today. Acting Secretary of the Commonwealth Leigh M. Chapman announced that recent nursing graduates can receive a temporary practice permit (TPP) more quickly than in the past, thanks to a more lenient policy. TPPs allow students...
