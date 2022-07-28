Pennsylvania touts improvements to nursing permit system after abc27 investigation

Most people are not sure where to begin when trying to navigate services available to people as they age. In fact, the majority of people don’t realize what services they will need or are available until the time arises. Senior Services Network of Southeast Pennsylvania provides one place where seniors, their families and caregivers can obtain information on and access to professionals that provide these services. All information is available on the website seniorservicesnetwork-sepa.com which provides a summary of resources and contact information for the professionals that can assist you. The services provided include assisted living, continuous care, home care, hospice, legal, financial, insurance, move management, real estate, technology, elder advocacy and even pet services.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO