Elyria mother sentenced to prison for fatally stabbing woman in 2020

Reginald Justice
4d ago
Aleast 25 to life, I don't understand the plea bargain process, if you are guilty of murder, how do get negotiate, very disrespectful to the family of the deceased.
3
Lorain police identify suspect shot and killed
Police have identified the man who was shot and killed Saturday during a violent confrontation with Lorain police.
Woman shot in Akron bar Friday dies of her wounds, police say
AKRON, Ohio — A woman who was shot by another woman in the bathroom of a North Hill bar early Friday morning has died of her wounds, police say. The 21-year-old woman was pronounced dead at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital on Saturday morning, police spokesman Lt. Michael Miller said. The identity of the woman has not been released.
Authorities: Cops fatally shoot man who stabbed police dog
LORAIN, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say police serving a warrant at a northern Ohio home fatally shot a man who stabbed and injured a police dog during the confrontation. Officers went to the home in Lorain around 5 pm. Saturday to arrest 48-year-old Charles White on felonious assault charges, but he reused to leave the […]
Ohio police officer guilty of assaulting Black driver
An Ohio police officer has been convicted of assaulting a Black motorist during a 2017 traffic stop. News outlets reported that jurors deliberated for nearly five hours Friday before convicting Euclid officer Michael Amiott of assault and interfering with civil rights, both first-degree misdemeanors. He was acquitted of another count of assault. Video showed Amiott, […]
2 young men dead, teen girl injured in crash in Strongsville
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio — Two young males are dead and a teen girl was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning, police say. Davion Flanagan, 19, and Dominic Russo, 20, both were pronounced dead at the scene after the crash at the intersection of Progress and Alameda drives, according to police. A 17-year-old girl was flown by helicopter to MetroHealth Medical Center.
Gun battle outside apartment building in West Akron leaves 2 women wounded
AKRON, Ohio — Two women were wounded Saturday after a man and woman exchanged gunfire outside an apartment building in West Akron, police say. A male suspect, Jason Turkovich, 39, has been arrested and is charged with three counts of felonious assault. Police say more charges likely will be filed against Turkovich.
Medical examiner identifies Cleveland woman killed in crash
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Examiner’s Office said a Cleveland woman died Saturday after being injured in a crash. The victim was identified as 42-year-old Luardas Fiestas by the medical examiner. She passed away Saturday at University Hospitals following the crash on Thursday. Details of what happened...
‘Hearts grieve’: Recent Strongsville high graduates involved in crash that killed 2, left 1 in critical condition
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — A small memorial has been created by the friends and classmates of three graduates of Strongsville High School, involved in a one car crash early Sunday, that left two of them dead and a third hospitalized in critical condition. Killed were 19-year-old Davion Flanagan, a 2022 graduate of Strongsville High, and […]
Cleveland police thwart illegal street ride takeover
Over the weekend, Cleveland Police say a planned street takeover by illegal riders was thwarted thanks to a tip to police.
Lorain: Police shooting leaves man, 48, dead, K-9 injured with stab wounds
A police shooting in the 1200 block of W. 20th Street has left a 48 year old man dead according to Lorain and Elyria Police. The event that led up to the shooting started about 5 p.m. on July 30, according to a news release. Lorain police arrived at the...
2 officers injured in Euclid police pursuit
A Saturday afternoon vehicle crash left several people hurt, including two officers, police confirmed.
Lorain police fatally shoot man who they say began stabbing police dog during confrontation
LORAIN, Ohio - A 48-year-old man is dead after being shot by Lorain police attempting to serve a warrant Saturday, police announced. The shooting came after the man was found hiding in a basement and then began to stab a police dog, according to a statement from the Elyria Police Department, which is handling the investigation at the request of Lorain police.
Weaving and window tint lead to OVI arrest: Medina Police Blotter
A driver was pulled over for weaving and having excessive window tint at 9:53 p.m. July 28. He was found to be impaired and was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while impaired. Unwanted guest: Longacre Lane. Police were called to a residence at 11:11 p.m. July 28 to remove...
Missing Detroit man found dead in Ohio river; police looking for people who interacted with him
ELYRIA, Ohio (FOX 2) - Police in Ohio are looking for information after a missing Detroit man was found dead last week. Officers in Elyria, Ohio, which is west of Cleveland, responded to a report that a body was in the Black River near the East Bridge Street bridge just after 6:30 a.m. July 27. The city's fire department water rescue team also responded, and found the body of the 29-year-old Deontae Mason.
Police involved leaves man dead
Lorain Police have been involved in a shooting in the area of Oberlin Avenue and W. 20th street that has left a man dead sources have told the Morning Journal. Elyria Police are handling the investigation. No further have been released at this time.
Police say criminal charges possible in case of missing autistic Lorain boy
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 12-year-old autistic boy is back safe with his family after being missing for almost two weeks, but there are still a lot of questions surrounding his disappearance. 19 News has learned Austin Lauer was found Thursday night at Brick Oven Bistro on Cleveland Road in...
Police K9 Fighting for Life After Knife Attack from Suspect
Lorain Ohio – A Police K9 is fighting for its life after being stabbed multiple times by a suspect, who was shot in killed during the attack. On 07-30-2022 at approximately 1721 hours the Lorain Police Department responded to 1215 W. 20th St. in an attempt to serve a felonious assault warrant on a 48-year-old male subject. Upon the officer’s arrival, they confirmed the suspect was inside the residence yet he would not come out.
Cedar Point employee accused of punching woman in the face after she recorded him
SANDUSKY – A Cedar Point employee was charged Tuesday night after he allegedly assaulted a woman who was recording him being chased by bugs. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, the woman told police that the incident started when she was recording A’Marion Nelson being followed around by bugs near Engine House Custard. She claimed, according to the report, that it made him angry and he punched her in the face.
Assault suspect dead after being shot by Lorain Police Officer; K9 stabbed by suspect during struggle
LORAIN, Ohio — A man is dead, and a Lorain Police K-9 is in critical condition after an incident at a Lorain residence Saturday. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. At approximately 5 p.m., a...
Drunk man found lying in the road: Rocky River police blotter
On July 24, a caller reported a man on the ground in the road near the railroad tracks. Police arrived and found the 50-year-old Rocky River man. The suspect exhibited indications of alcohol intoxication and admitted to consuming alcohol that evening. He was cited for disorderly conduct while intoxicated and turned over to a sober adult to look after him until he was able to appropriately care for himself.
Comments / 3