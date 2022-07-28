Elyria mother sentenced to prison for fatally stabbing woman in 2020

SANDUSKY – A Cedar Point employee was charged Tuesday night after he allegedly assaulted a woman who was recording him being chased by bugs. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, the woman told police that the incident started when she was recording A’Marion Nelson being followed around by bugs near Engine House Custard. She claimed, according to the report, that it made him angry and he punched her in the face.

20 HOURS AGO