E.T. Is Returning To Theaters for Its 40th Anniversary

www.southernliving.com
Related
George Jetson Will Be Born This Sunday July 31, 2022, According to Hanna-Barbera Show’s Lore
Click here to read the full article. If there was any doubt that the future is here (for better or worse), just remember that you are now living in George Jetson’s lifetime. Animation fans are celebrating an important milestone this weekend, as several savvy Twitter users noticed that the Spacely Sprockets employee, husband to Jane, and father of June and Elroy, is said to be born on July 31, 2022. That still gives us 40 years before the events of the show begin, so there’s no need to feel bad about not having flying cars yet. “The Jetsons” famously followed a...
The Worst Movies of the 2010s
A film critic spends most of their life in a movie theater. It’s a great gig. Every day brings a new story, a new adventure, a new group of people to meet and to see the world through their eyes. The great films teach you about life, they entertain you, they uplift you. They make you a better person.
Digital Trends
Brianne Tju on playing a psychopath in the thriller Gone in the Night
The latest entry into the emerging genre of rental home horror is Gone in the Night. The thriller from Homecoming co-creator Eli Horowitz stars Winona Ryder and John Gallagher Jr. as Kath and Max, a couple who decide to rent a remote cabin in the woods for a relaxing weekend. Upon arrival, they are greeted by a mysterious younger couple, Al and Greta, played by Owen Teague and Brianne Tju, respectively. When Max disappears overnight, Kath searches for answers, and with the help of Nicholas, played by Dermot Mulroney, uncovers a disturbing secret.
Get to the Choppa! Every 'Predator' Movie Ranked From Worst to Best—Including New Predator Movie 'Prey'
The Predator is one of the most recognizable movie monsters, having taken on everyone from Arnold Schwarzenegger to the titular beast from the Alien movies. While the franchise has had plenty of ups, it has also seen its fair share of downs. Before the release of the new Predator movie Prey, here is a ranking of each of the Predator movies so far.
RELATED PEOPLE
Celebrity Engagements of 2022: Stars Who Got Engaged This Year
Ready to walk down the aisle! Several celebrity couples took their love to the next level in 2022 by getting engaged. Josh Duhamel popped the question to Audra Mari in January after two years of dating. The actor was previously married to Fergie from 2009 to 2019, and the exes share son Axl, whom they […]
Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon: The Way They Were
As the couple prepare to welcome twins, look back at their whirlwind romance
20 Unexpected Celebrity Feuds We Never Saw Coming
Celebrity feuds are so captivating that there’s even an award-winning Ryan Murphy anthology TV series devoted to the topic. While some A-list beefs seem inevitable — Nicki Minaj vs. Cardi B, for example, or Jef Holm vs. Arie Luyendyk Jr. — others seem to come out of nowhere. Freddie Prinze Jr., for instance, spoke ill […]
wegotthiscovered.com
A murderously controversial serial killer classic lashes out on streaming
The “video nasty” era saw filmmakers lodged in a constant battle with either the MPAA or its various international counterparts, with regulators stamping down on the levels of excessive gore and violence to be allowed onscreen. Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer wasn’t even a horror movie in the strictest sense, but it faced plenty of controversies on the way to an eventual theatrical release.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Hatching’ on Hulu, a Delightfully Cracked Creature-Feature Satire
Gooey-fresh on Hulu, Hatching is the story of a little girl and her demonic speckled egg; it arrives via Finland and first-time feature director Hanna Bergholm, who shows a nicely demented eye for mucus-y practical effects, while writer Ilja Rautsi aims to crack open the facade of suburban society and show the rotten yolk inside. I know – I’ve failed you. But rest assured, avoid all those money-shot-riddled trailers and their spoiler reveals, and this movie won’t!
tvinsider.com
‘The Serpent Queen’ Trailer: Edgy, Bloody Look at Infamous Catherine de Medici (VIDEO)
Starz is back at it again with period pieces with The Serpent Queen. The series tracks 16th century French monarch Catherine de Medici, played by Academy Award nominee Samantha Morton (Tales of the Walking Dead, Minority Report, Harlots). Viewers meet the adult Catherine and the younger versions of herself in The Serpent Queen trailer. And the clips showcase the show’s Fleabag and Deadpool-like format in its frequent breaking of the fourth wall.
Collider
Get Your First Look at Chilling Images From Neil Marshall's Horror Film 'The Lair' [Exclusive]
Just a day after the film was acquired by AMC Networks’ business unit RLJE Films and its genre streaming service Shudder and a month before its premiere at FrightFest, Collider is happy to reveal exclusive first-look images of the upcoming horror film The Lair by The Descent director Neil Marshall and starring Charlotte Kirk.
HipHopDX.com
The Weeknd Unveils Horror-Themed ‘After Hours Nightmare’ Ride At Universal Studios
The Weeknd doesn’t seem to be all the way done with the After Hours era as he just revealed he’s bringing the album to Universal Studios for Halloween. On Tuesday (July 26), Abel took to his social media accounts to announce The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare, a new attraction at Universal Studios for its annual Halloween Horror Nights event.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
An obsessive psychological stalking story spirals on the streaming charts
When it comes to psychological thrillers about stalking and obsession, there are generally two ways to approach it. You either play things with a straight face and aim for nail-biting tension, or lean into the B-movie trappings to go for high camp and unabashed nuttiness. Neil Jordan’s Greta is definitely the latter, but your mileage may vary on whether it’s intentional or not.
New Movies + Shows To Watch This Weekend: HBO Max’s ‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ + More
Last weekend, it was inching toward 100 degrees in many places across the country. This weekend, it’s more like six degrees… of Kevin Bacon. The Hollywood actor returns in Showtime’s crime drama City On A Hill, and we’re just sure that if we think long enough, we can connect him to some of the stars of our other “What to Watch” picks for the weekend, including HBO Max’s Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, and Hulu’s new movie Not Okay starring Zoey Deutch and Dylan O’Brien. Whether you use Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, or all of the above, there are plenty more high-quality movies and shows hitting your favorite streaming platforms for you to check out (all starring actors that can surely connect to Mr. Bacon). Whether you want a new movie, or new seasons of your favorite shows, let us here at Decider help you figure out what to watch this weekend and where to stream it.
MLB・
Thrillist
Get Free Manicures & Matcha at this Hulu Movie's Pop-Up Event
Need a serotonin boost? Check out this fun event in NYC and pamper yourself for free. To celebrate the release of the feature film Not Okay coming to Hulu this Friday, a pop-up event will welcome guests throughout premiere weekend, from Friday, July 29 through Sunday, July 31. Located at Chillhouse at 75 Varick Street, the event will have everything you need to comfort yourself. Free manicures, free matcha, and even free merch will be offered, and visitors will be able to enter an oasis of wellness and pampering and hopefully leave feeling their best.
Everything Coming to Hulu This August
A "Predator" prequel, a new Ryan Reynolds show and documentary series about the Lakers are among the TV series and movies Hulu is releasing in August 2022.
Billboard
15 Best ‘Glee’ Duets, Ranked
When it comes to TV shows that have made a massive mark on pop music, Glee is undoubtedly one of the most impactful. Sure, the musical dramedy following a midwestern high school glee club went on to win plenty of awards, including Emmys and Golden Globes. But the music built into its DNA helped turn the show into a cultural phenomenon.
Polygon
Peacock’s The Resort gives true-crime enthusiasts what they need: a mirror
The Resort begins, as so many good things do, with a cocktail. The dark comedy has its protagonist step out of her cab from the airport to a luxury Yucatán resort and down a complimentary drink with the sort of fevered intensity that suggests this vacation is sorely needed. Emma, played by the always excellent Cristin Milioti, is a woman in need of distraction, and finding the mobile phone of a young man who has been missing for 15 years proves just the trick.
startattle.com
Maneater (2022 movie) Horror, trailer, release date
Maneater follows Jessie Quilan (Nicky Whelan) and her friends, whose vacation turns into a nightmare when they become the target for an unrelenting great white shark after an accident leaves them stranded. Startattle.com – Maneater 2022. What better place to drown your sorrows than an idyllic island paradise? That...
Comments / 0