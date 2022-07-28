ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

E.T. Is Returning To Theaters for Its 40th Anniversary

By Melissa Locker
The Daily South
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.southernliving.com

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

George Jetson Will Be Born This Sunday July 31, 2022, According to Hanna-Barbera Show’s Lore

Click here to read the full article. If there was any doubt that the future is here (for better or worse), just remember that you are now living in George Jetson’s lifetime. Animation fans are celebrating an important milestone this weekend, as several savvy Twitter users noticed that the Spacely Sprockets employee, husband to Jane, and father of June and Elroy, is said to be born on July 31, 2022. That still gives us 40 years before the events of the show begin, so there’s no need to feel bad about not having flying cars yet. “The Jetsons” famously followed a...
CELEBRITIES
ScreenCrush

The Worst Movies of the 2010s

A film critic spends most of their life in a movie theater. It’s a great gig. Every day brings a new story, a new adventure, a new group of people to meet and to see the world through their eyes. The great films teach you about life, they entertain you, they uplift you. They make you a better person.
MOVIES
Digital Trends

Brianne Tju on playing a psychopath in the thriller Gone in the Night

The latest entry into the emerging genre of rental home horror is Gone in the Night. The thriller from Homecoming co-creator Eli Horowitz stars Winona Ryder and John Gallagher Jr. as Kath and Max, a couple who decide to rent a remote cabin in the woods for a relaxing weekend. Upon arrival, they are greeted by a mysterious younger couple, Al and Greta, played by Owen Teague and Brianne Tju, respectively. When Max disappears overnight, Kath searches for answers, and with the help of Nicholas, played by Dermot Mulroney, uncovers a disturbing secret.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Barrymore
Person
Steven Spielberg
Person
Henry Thomas
Us Weekly

20 Unexpected Celebrity Feuds We Never Saw Coming

Celebrity feuds are so captivating that there’s even an award-winning Ryan Murphy anthology TV series devoted to the topic. While some A-list beefs seem inevitable — Nicki Minaj vs. Cardi B, for example, or Jef Holm vs. Arie Luyendyk Jr. — others seem to come out of nowhere. Freddie Prinze Jr., for instance, spoke ill […]
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

A murderously controversial serial killer classic lashes out on streaming

The “video nasty” era saw filmmakers lodged in a constant battle with either the MPAA or its various international counterparts, with regulators stamping down on the levels of excessive gore and violence to be allowed onscreen. Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer wasn’t even a horror movie in the strictest sense, but it faced plenty of controversies on the way to an eventual theatrical release.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#E T#Academy Awards#Amc Theaters#The Extra Terrestrial
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Hatching’ on Hulu, a Delightfully Cracked Creature-Feature Satire

Gooey-fresh on Hulu, Hatching is the story of a little girl and her demonic speckled egg; it arrives via Finland and first-time feature director Hanna Bergholm, who shows a nicely demented eye for mucus-y practical effects, while writer Ilja Rautsi aims to crack open the facade of suburban society and show the rotten yolk inside. I know – I’ve failed you. But rest assured, avoid all those money-shot-riddled trailers and their spoiler reveals, and this movie won’t!
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘The Serpent Queen’ Trailer: Edgy, Bloody Look at Infamous Catherine de Medici (VIDEO)

Starz is back at it again with period pieces with The Serpent Queen. The series tracks 16th century French monarch Catherine de Medici, played by Academy Award nominee Samantha Morton (Tales of the Walking Dead, Minority Report, Harlots). Viewers meet the adult Catherine and the younger versions of herself in The Serpent Queen trailer. And the clips showcase the show’s Fleabag and Deadpool-like format in its frequent breaking of the fourth wall.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
wegotthiscovered.com

An obsessive psychological stalking story spirals on the streaming charts

When it comes to psychological thrillers about stalking and obsession, there are generally two ways to approach it. You either play things with a straight face and aim for nail-biting tension, or lean into the B-movie trappings to go for high camp and unabashed nuttiness. Neil Jordan’s Greta is definitely the latter, but your mileage may vary on whether it’s intentional or not.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

New Movies + Shows To Watch This Weekend: HBO Max’s ‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ + More

Last weekend, it was inching toward 100 degrees in many places across the country. This weekend, it’s more like six degrees… of Kevin Bacon. The Hollywood actor returns in Showtime’s crime drama City On A Hill, and we’re just sure that if we think long enough, we can connect him to some of the stars of our other “What to Watch” picks for the weekend, including HBO Max’s Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, and Hulu’s new movie Not Okay starring Zoey Deutch and Dylan O’Brien. Whether you use Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, or all of the above, there are plenty more high-quality movies and shows hitting your favorite streaming platforms for you to check out (all starring actors that can surely connect to Mr. Bacon). Whether you want a new movie, or new seasons of your favorite shows, let us here at Decider help you figure out what to watch this weekend and where to stream it.
MLB
Thrillist

Get Free Manicures & Matcha at this Hulu Movie's Pop-Up Event

Need a serotonin boost? Check out this fun event in NYC and pamper yourself for free. To celebrate the release of the feature film Not Okay coming to Hulu this Friday, a pop-up event will welcome guests throughout premiere weekend, from Friday, July 29 through Sunday, July 31. Located at Chillhouse at 75 Varick Street, the event will have everything you need to comfort yourself. Free manicures, free matcha, and even free merch will be offered, and visitors will be able to enter an oasis of wellness and pampering and hopefully leave feeling their best.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Billboard

15 Best ‘Glee’ Duets, Ranked

When it comes to TV shows that have made a massive mark on pop music, Glee is undoubtedly one of the most impactful. Sure, the musical dramedy following a midwestern high school glee club went on to win plenty of awards, including Emmys and Golden Globes. But the music built into its DNA helped turn the show into a cultural phenomenon.
TV SHOWS
Polygon

Peacock’s The Resort gives true-crime enthusiasts what they need: a mirror

The Resort begins, as so many good things do, with a cocktail. The dark comedy has its protagonist step out of her cab from the airport to a luxury Yucatán resort and down a complimentary drink with the sort of fevered intensity that suggests this vacation is sorely needed. Emma, played by the always excellent Cristin Milioti, is a woman in need of distraction, and finding the mobile phone of a young man who has been missing for 15 years proves just the trick.
MOVIES
startattle.com

Maneater (2022 movie) Horror, trailer, release date

Maneater follows Jessie Quilan (Nicky Whelan) and her friends, whose vacation turns into a nightmare when they become the target for an unrelenting great white shark after an accident leaves them stranded. Startattle.com – Maneater 2022. What better place to drown your sorrows than an idyllic island paradise? That...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy