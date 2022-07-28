Report: Panama City shooting was over $10 worth of marijuana

www.cenlanow.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cenlanow.com
UPDATE: Bonifay woman charged with murder of missing Dothan couple
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — A Bonifay woman has been charged with murder in the deaths of a couple who went missing in Dothan in early July. According to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, Sheena Marie Thurman, 35, of Bonifay is facing one count of murder in Holmes County and one count in Dothan for the deaths of Shauna Terry and her boyfriend Damien Bell.
cenlanow.com
Woman paralyzed after jumping off boat at Okaloosa Island
OKALOOSA ISLAND, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman was pulled from waters off Okaloosa Island Sunday after she jumped off a boat into shallow water and was paralyzed, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. OCSO said the woman jumped feet first off a pontoon boat near the sea...
Comments / 0