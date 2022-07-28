Report: Panama City shooting was over $10 worth of marijuana

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — A Bonifay woman has been charged with murder in the deaths of a couple who went missing in Dothan in early July. According to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, Sheena Marie Thurman, 35, of Bonifay is facing one count of murder in Holmes County and one count in Dothan for the deaths of Shauna Terry and her boyfriend Damien Bell.

