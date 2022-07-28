ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

Report: Panama City shooting was over $10 worth of marijuana

By S. Brady Calhoun
cenlanow.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.cenlanow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cenlanow.com

UPDATE: Bonifay woman charged with murder of missing Dothan couple

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — A Bonifay woman has been charged with murder in the deaths of a couple who went missing in Dothan in early July. According to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, Sheena Marie Thurman, 35, of Bonifay is facing one count of murder in Holmes County and one count in Dothan for the deaths of Shauna Terry and her boyfriend Damien Bell.
DOTHAN, AL
cenlanow.com

Woman paralyzed after jumping off boat at Okaloosa Island

OKALOOSA ISLAND, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman was pulled from waters off Okaloosa Island Sunday after she jumped off a boat into shallow water and was paralyzed, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. OCSO said the woman jumped feet first off a pontoon boat near the sea...
OKALOOSA ISLAND, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy