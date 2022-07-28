Koch Industries sells operations in Russia

www.kwch.com
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
Biden hopes al-Qaida strike brings comfort to 9/11 victims
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden expressed hope Monday that the killing of al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri brings “one more measure of closure” to families of the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States. Biden made the comments as he confirmed that a U.S. drone strike in Afghanistan this weekend killed al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri. “He will never again, never again, allow Afghanistan to become a terrorist safe haven because he is gone and we’re going to make sure that nothing else happens,” Biden said in an address from the White House formally announcing the operation. “This terrorist leader is no more,” Biden said.
U.S. considers crackdown on memory chip makers in China
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is considering limiting shipments of American chipmaking equipment to memory chip makers in China including Yangtze Memory Technologies Co Ltd (YMTC), according to four people familiar with the matter, part of a bid to halt China’s semiconductor sector advances and protect U.S. companies.
New Zealand MPs warned not to use TikTok over fears China could access data
House speaker tells all parties not to use the app on parliamentary devices over data security fears
Biden confirms al-Qaeda leader was killed in Afghanistan drone strike: 'no matter where you hide, the US will find you and take you out'
In a speech Monday, President Biden confirmed that the US has killed Ayman al-Zawahiri, the leader of al-Qaeda.
Al-Zawahri's path went from Cairo clinic to top of al-Qaida
CAIRO, Egypt (AP) — The doors of jihad opened for Ayman al-Zawahri as a young doctor in a Cairo slum, when a visitor to his clinic arrived with a tempting offer: a chance to treat Islamic fighters battling Soviet forces in Afghanistan. With that offer in 1980, al-Zawahri embarked on a life that over three decades took him to the top of the most feared terrorist group in the world, al-Qaida, after the death of Osama bin Laden. Already an experienced militant who had sought the overthrow of Egypt’s “infidel” regime since the age of 15, al-Zawahri took a trip to the Afghan war zone that was just a few weeks long, but it opened his eyes to new possibilities. What he saw was “the training course preparing Muslim mujahedeen youth to launch their upcoming battle with the great power that would rule the world: America,” he wrote in a 2001 biography-cum-manifesto.
W.House warns Beijing against turning Pelosi Taiwan visit into a 'crisis'
The White House on Monday warned China against overreacting to a trip by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan, saying she would have every right to visit the self-ruled island despite Beijing viewing it as a highly provocative challenge. China need not turn any visit by Pelosi into a "crisis," White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters, even as he warned that Beijing may be "positioning" itself for a show of military strength around the island.
