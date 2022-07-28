ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, PA

20 years ago, nine miners were rescued from Quecreek Mine

WGAL
 4 days ago
www.wgal.com

WTAJ

Teen driver hit by train, flown to UPMC Altoona

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An 18-year-old was flown to UPMC Altoona after being hit by a train at a railroad crossing in Ferguson Township, according to state police. The crash happened Thursday, July 25, just before 11 a.m. on Route 729, just south of Lumber City Highway. The teen reportedly failed to stop at […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Crash during PA motorcycle charity ride sends 8 to hospitals

LEECHBURG, Pa. (AP) — A crash during a motorcycle charity ride in western Pennsylvania sent at least eight riders to hospitals, authorities said. Officials in Westmoreland County’s Allegheny Township said the crash occurred at about 1 p.m. Saturday on White Cloud Road during the 11th annual Riding For the Cure event to raise funds for […]
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Bedford County man accused of running over dog twice

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A New Paris man is facing charges after being accused of backing over a woman’s dog before putting his truck into drive and running over it again, according to state police. Harold Ritchey, 58, is facing charges after police were called to a home on Dunnings Creek Road in West […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Ford Focus stolen out of Somerset, suspect at large

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are in search of a stolen hatchback that was stolen from a driveway in Somerset Township Saturday night into Sunday morning. Between 10 p.m. on July 30 and 9 a.m. on July 31, an unknown person took a 2012 Ford Focus hatchback with PA registration LWF9598 from someone’s […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

6-year-old boy recovering in hospital after accident in Westmoreland County

PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 6-year-old boy is recovering in UPMC’s Children’s Hospital after he was involved in an accident that resulted in the amputation of both his feet. Liam Lavelle was injured in Penn Township in Westmoreland County on Saturday night. He was life-flighted from the scene and underwent surgery as soon as he arrived. Another surgery is scheduled for early Monday morning. It is not clear how many other surgeries may be needed during the recovery process.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Man identified after drowning at Raystown Lake

UPDATE: Huntingdon County Coroner Paul Sharum identified the drowning victim as 33-year-old Brandon Green, of Cherry Run, West Virginia. The incident happened just before 2 p.m., and he was pronounced dead after his body was recovered at 4:03 p.m. Green’s cause of death has been ruled an accidental drowning. The original story can be found […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Home destroyed by fire in Fayette County

FAIRCHANCE, Pa. — A home was destroyed by fire in Fairchance, Fayette County, on Sunday morning. The fire was reported around 4:30 a.m. at a home on Sheldon Avenue. No one lived in the home and no one was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

Drowning investigation after rescue efforts on Raystown Lake

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Fire crews confirmed a drowning investigation is underway. Crews on scene of an incident at Raystown Lake tell 6 News the coroner was called to the area where dive teams were searching for an individual Saturday afternoon. Bedford County dispatch told 6 News that...
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Young boy hospitalized after accident in Penn Township

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A young boy is recovering tonight after an accident that resulted in both his feet needing amputation."I need an ambulance and fire department to 320 Richland Drive. I have a patient with their leg cut off. Start me a helicopter to standby," a 9-1-1 call read.Family members of 6-year-old Liam Lavelle said he was flown to Children's Hospital last night after an undisclosed accident in Penn Township, Westmoreland County.The boy is severely autistic and nonverbal and is currently in the icu in stable condition.First responders applied tourniquets in an attempt to save the child's feet, but the family said more surgeries are expected in the days to come.It's unknown at this time what caused the accident.The family thanks the community so far for their support during this difficult time.
PENN, PA
WTAJ

Police search for 4 wanted on warrants in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Authorities in Somerset County are looking for four people who are wanted on warrants as of July 29. Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the following four people: Amanda Gindlesperger, 39, of Somerset area — wanted for false identification to law enforcement officer […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Ospreys raising young atop crane along Monongahela River near Charleroi

Tarentum resident Jim Bonner, executive director of the local Audubon Society, has heard many bird stories. Over the years, he has fielded countless inquiries from the public to the Audubon Society of Southwestern Pennsylvania’s headquarters at Beechwood Farms in Fox Chapel. But there was something different about a recent...
CHARLEROI, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Lanes of Pa. Turnpike tunnel in Somerset set to close

Weeknight closures of a Somerset County tunnel on the Pennsylvania Turnpike will begin Monday to allow for routine maintenance work, according to the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission. The closures will take place between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. Monday-Thursday inside the Allegheny Tunnel and result in traffic traveling in both directions...
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Man dead following crash in Westmoreland County

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. — A man was killed in a crash in North Huntingdon, Westmoreland County. The crash happened a little after 9 p.m. Saturday on Maple Lane. The Westmoreland County Coroner's office identified the man as 29-year-old Tyler J. Cubakovic, of North Huntingdon Township. Only one vehicle was...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Altoona man cuts woman holding her infant, police report

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing charges after police said he cut a woman who was holding her infant child, according to Altoona police. Tyson James Mountain, 23, is facing charges of aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child after police were called to a home on the 600 block […]
ALTOONA, PA
uncoveringpa.com

Exploring the Amazing Tytoona Cave in Blair County, PA

Pennsylvania is home to hundreds of caves, but only a select few of these PA caverns are open for self-guided exploration. Of these, possibly the most unique is Tytoona Cave. Tytoona Cave is located in the Sinking Valley of Blair County, PA. It is a short distance east of I-99 in a rural area between the communities of Tyrone and Altoona (hence the name Tytoona).
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

Blair County emergency responders learn anti-active shooter tactics

ALTOONA, Pa. (WJAC) — With tactics and response over school shootings under the microscope, police, EMS, and firefighters in Blair County practiced a relatively new concept they hope they never have to use for real. The eight-county South-Central Mountains Regional Task Force on Saturday held training for EMS, police, and firefighters on how to carry out that concept.
BLAIR COUNTY, PA

