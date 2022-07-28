'Blonde' Poster Gets Up Close and Personal With Ana de Armas' Marilyn Monroe

collider.com
'Goodnight Mommy' English-Language Remake Sets Release Date
Amazon Studios has announced the release date for their upcoming psychological horror film Goodnight Mommy, the English-language remake of the 2014 Austrian film of the same name. The upcoming horror picture is set to premiere on Prime Video on September 16, 2022. The story of Goodnight Mommy follows a mother...
Classic Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward Movies to Watch After 'The Last Movie Stars'
The recently released six-part documentary The Last Movie Stars on HBO Max chronicles the lives and careers of iconic show business couple Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward. It’s a fascinating look at the complexities of keeping a marriage together over decades and a deep dive into the art of acting. Ethan Hawke, who directed the documentary, has assembled clips that not only showcase their best work, but also illuminate their personal lives. The following is a choice selection of some of their finest films, but this list could easily contain 10 more titles.
'The Ox-Bow Incident' Is a Definitive American Classic About the Dangers of Mob Justice
Some of the great films throughout history explore the complicated moral aftereffects of the collective mob mentality. There, is of course, Fritz Lang’s masterwork M, where Peter Lorre’s mentally diseased murderer of children faces a frothing-mad mob by reciting what we can now identify as one of the most iconic film monologues of all time. There is also Spike Lee’s timeless Do The Right Thing, where a racially divided borough erupts into cacophony, pitting neighbors and small business owners against one another when a young Black man and neighborhood fixture named Radio Raheem is murdered by the NYPD. Even James Whale’s 1931 Pre-Code Frankenstein explores the pitfalls of how a mob thinks, acts, and almost always chooses violence, particularly in its legendary final scenes.
What's Leaving Netflix in August 2022
With a new month on Netflix comes new titles, but it is also time to bid farewell to numerous films and shows. This August on Netflix is no exception, with it being your last chance to watch critically acclaimed films like Taylor Sheridan's Wind River starring Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen, and James Cameron's epic romance Titanic starring Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio. Several key Martin Scorsese films will also be leaving the service including Taxi Driver, Goodfellas, and his Best Picture-winning film The Departed. Horror flicks like James Wan's The Conjuring, Wes Craven's A Nightmare on Elm Street (as well as the 2010 remake), and Rob Zombie's 2007 remake of Halloween. Check out the list below to see what other titles will be leaving Netflix this August.
'Nope': What Happened to Keith David's Otis Sr.?
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Nope.Jordan Peele’s newest genre film, Nope, opens with the only really gruesome scene in the movie: Otis Senior gets killed. Played by Keith David, he is out riding horses with his son Otis Junior, aka OJ, (Daniel Kaluuya) when he is suddenly struck by illness or injury. This seemed to have confused some people (looking at you, Logan Paul), so we have created this explainer just to clear up any confusion.
Inside Brad Pitt’s New $40 Million Home in Beachy Carmel, California
Watch: Brad Pitt's Life in the Spotlight: "E! THS" Recap. Brad Pitt has got some new old digs. The 53-year-old actor has reportedly put down $40 million for a historic home overlooking the ocean in the Carmel Highlands along California's central coast, according to public records, per the Wall Street Journal.
Knifestyles: Top Doctors Reveal What Plastic Surgery Work Angelina Jolie's Had Done
Angelina Jolie has been the definition of effortless beauty for decades — but has she had any cosmetic procedures to help along the way? The A-list movie star allegedly had a small procedure recently to tighten the skin around her face and brighten up her look. "She felt her skin was beginning to look lax and sagging," the source explained to Star Magazine. "So she had a mini face-lift." BRAD PITT 'HATES ALL THE BAD BLOOD' WITH EX ANGELINA JOLIE, ACTOR HOPES THE PAIR CAN 'FORGIVE EACH OTHER' FOR THEIR KIDS' SAKE"Angelina wanted to have it before starting her upcoming...
Bradley Cooper hosts small gathering at his NYC home on Huma Abedin’s birthday
Bradley Cooper hosted a small gathering of friends and family at his New York City home Thursday — which also happened to be new suitor Huma Abedin’s 46th birthday. Photos show the “Silver Linings Playbook” star’s mother, Gloria Campano, arriving at his house for the intimate soiree, as well as two other mystery guests. Abedin was not spotted at the bash. It was a bustling week at the 47-year-old “Hangover” star’s house, as chef Kristin O’Connor was spotted dropping off flowers there on Wednesday. Cooper’s good friend, Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, was also seen at his pad one day before the gathering....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bradley Cooper and Huma Abedin spotted getting bagels in the Hamptons
Bradley Cooper and Huma Abedin have at least one thing in common: The overachievers both seem to be morning people. An eagle-eyed spy told Page Six they spotted the good-looking pair at Goldberg’s Famous Bagels in Amagansett, N.Y. on Sunday at 6 a.m. “They were there before the bagels even arrived,” the source said. “She was kind of nuzzling him, they kissed a couple times. She was very loving.” While our early morning witness is adamant they saw the highly recognizable “Silver Linings Playbook” star with the equally striking top aide to Hillary Clinton, reps insisted they were not there. “Huma was in upstate [New York]...
Dolph Lundgren Responds to Sylvester Stallone's Criticisms of 'Rocky' Spin-off 'Drago'
Over the weekend it had seemed as though the on-screen feud between Sylvester Stallone and Dolph Lundgren's characters in the Rocky universe was extending to real life. Stallone had taken to social media to criticize the development of Drago, a spin-off to be centered on Lundgren's character Ivan Drago, and his son – Victor. While most of the criticism was directed at Rocky producer Irwin Winkle, the actor also expressed displeasure at Lundgren accepting a role in the spin-off behind his back. Lundgren has now come out to "set the record straight" clarifying that he was unaware of Stallone's non-involvement with the spin-off.
Humphrey Bogart's 11 Best Roles: From 'Casablanca' to 'Sabrina'
He was the man with the famous hangdog face, the New York-born leader of the original Rat Pack who famously played dogged detectives, lowlife hoods, and hard men torn between temptation and fate. Humphrey Bogart, the man affectionately known to his closest friends and associates as Bogie, has earned his...
Cyndi Lauper Joins 'Horror of Dolores Roach' Series at Prime Video
One of Cyndi Lauper's next roles will be as a private investigator. According to Variety, Lauper has been cast in the upcoming Prime Video series The Horror of Dolores Roach. Lauper will play Ruthie in the series, a Broadway theater usher who also works as a private investigator. Lauper's previous...
New 'I Am Groot' Image Reveals Adorable Look at the Fan-Favorite Character
With the release of the Disney+ spinoff show based on the beloved member of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise later this month, a new image via Empire Magazine has been revealed for I Am Groot which showcases the baby version of the character in all his cute glory. The...
'Devotion' Poster Teases the Bond Between Wingmen in America's "Forgotten War"
Movie fans are slowly gearing up for a jam packed fall film season. One of the more intriguing films coming out this November is the Korean War film Devotion starring Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell. Sony Pictures just released a new high-flying trailer for the film and, along with it, they also dropped a new poster teasing the tense action of the adventure.
How to Watch 'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin': Where to Stream the Spinoff Series
Knock knock, an old friend is back in town. Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin has now premiered on HBO Max, and the reboot is re-introducing one of television’s most conniving and mysterious villains. The assailant known as A has officially returned, and the anonymous blackmailer is sending a bunch of brand-new cryptic texts to high school students in the highly anticipated series with some mean girl drama and high school dances sprinkled on top.
'Devotion' Trailer Shows Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell in the Throes of War
This November, audiences can take to the skies again in the upcoming war picture Devotion. So far, Sony Pictures has released a teaser trailer and images to promote the film, and now, the official trailer has arrived, featuring stars Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell in a harrowing true story set during the Korean War.
Seeing Double: How 'The Boys' and 'The Flight Attendant' Tackle Character Introspection
HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant and Prime Video’s The Boys are two compelling series both packed with action and drama. The character work in both of these shows soars to new heights, really giving audiences a lot to sink their teeth into. Though both shows are incredible achievements in storytelling and grandiose visuals, main characters Homelander (Antony Starr) and Cassie (Kaley Cuoco) don’t seem to have much in common on the surface. One is a maniacal supervillain, one of the best antagonists TV has seen thus far. The other, a recovering alcoholic who finds herself constantly smack dab in the middle of international crimes. In the most recent season of The Boys and The Flight Attendant, both narratives make use of an excellent device to convey that these characters have gone off the deep end. In both series, Homelander and Cassie share moments with their most challenging scene partner yet: themselves.
Jennifer Lopez Nails Date Night In A Flowing Black Dress And PVC Heels While Honeymooning With Ben Affleck In Paris
What could be more perfect for summer date nights than a little black dress? The ever-so-stylish Jennifer Lopez just showed us how it’s done in a stunning silk LBD from Italian label Forte Forte for her latest outing with husband Ben Affleck in...
'Elvis' Continues to Rock at Worldwide Box Office Earning $234 Million
It has been a healthy season at the summer box office. While big blockbuster films are leading the charge, they’re not the only success story worth singing about. One of the biggest success stories this summer has been Warner Brothers musical biopic Elvis starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks. Even though the film has been out for over a month, Elvis made another $6.2 million at the international box office this weekend. This brings the biopic's international total up to $105.3 million and its worldwide total up to $234.3 million.
'Samaritan': Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far
What do Spider-Man, Scarlet Witch, Dr. Strange, and almost all our favorite superheroes have in common? They’re young enough to still fight battles from city to city. But, in Samaritan, 76-year-old Sylvester Stallone proves that age is just a number for superheroes as he stars as the titular character in the superhero film Samaritan. Of course, starring in action films is no new venture for the Academy Award-nominated actor. We all watched Stallone put on his boxing gloves when he played Rocky Balboa in the Rocky film franchise and the Creed film franchise. We also saw him dodge bullets in the Rambo franchise and The Expendables franchise. Now, Stallone is starring as a retired superhero in the new film, Samaritan.
