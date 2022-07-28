This Is Carolina: Bonding over the beat of a guitar

www.wmbfnews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 affordable weekend getaways in South CarolinaAlina Andras
4 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina Andras
Is This One of the Best Seafood Restaurants in Horry County?Kennardo G. JamesHorry County, SC
The Most Underrated Theater on the Grand StrandKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Five Seafood restaurants in South Carolina that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe Mertens
Related
WMBF
Nonprofits host adaptive golf camp in Myrtle Beach area for children of all abilities
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - No matter their age, background or physical ability, a group from the Palmetto State is encouraging children to make golf their thing. “It’s been great to see all the joy and the happiness that these kids get with this game,” said Brandon Worley, the founder of Upstate-Carolina Adaptive Golf. “So it’s really good therapy for them and being able to interact and just socialize has been awesome.”
myrtlebeachsc.com
Residents First S1: E3 The Horrors of S.C. Family Court
In this episode of Residents First, MyrtleBeachSC News takes a look at one woman’s treatment by the S.C. Family Court system. We are joined by mother of two, local resident Laura Parker. Born in Conway, S.C., Laura is just one of the more than dozen we have covered who are puzzled by the state of affairs with S.C. Family Court.
WMBF
Dining with Dockery: The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - With the recent heat, we figured we would change it up on you with Dining with Dockery. We’re doing the first ever Ice Cream edition of Dining with Dockery and we are so excited to show you The Crazy Mason!. The Crazy Mason Milkshake...
myrtlebeachsc.com
City of Myrtle Beach Tells 10 Million Mustang Owners They Are Not Welcome Here
The Ford Mustang is the longest-produced Ford car nameplate. Currently in its sixth generation, it is the fifth-best selling Ford car in history. Wikipedia posts: Originally predicted to sell 100,000 vehicles yearly, the 1965 Mustang became the most successful vehicle launch since the 1927 Model A.[4] Introduced on April 17, 1964[5], Ford sold over 400,000 units in its first year; the one-millionth Mustang was sold within two years of its launch.[6] In August 2018, Ford produced the 10-millionth Mustang; matching the first 1965 Mustang, the vehicle was a 2019 Wimbledon White convertible with a V8 engine.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WMBF
‘This was a complicated case’: Man sentenced to life in missing Myrtle Beach man’s death
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A South Carolina man was convicted of killing a man who was first reported missing in 2019. Darrell Land, 34, of Blythewood was found guilty last week of murder in Arnold Bennett’s shooting death. Bennett was last seen on Aug. 7, 2019. His...
wpde.com
'Selfie stations' pop up on the boardwalk in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Visitors to downtown Myrtle Beach now have a new spot to capture memorable moments. Selfie stations have been added to the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk as part of the $3.7 million re-decking. City officials said they have added a couple of places where families can...
Family gets $20.7M in wrongful death lawsuit against lifeguard company, city of Myrtle Beach
Editor’s note: This story has been updated after the family’s attorney gave a corrected dollar amount. MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Maryland family will receive $20.7 million following claims that a family member drowned because lifeguards focused on renting beach umbrellas instead of safety in 2018, according to the family’s lawyer. The plaintiffs were […]
One of the Best Soul Food Restaurants in Georgetown, SC
Take a look at one of the best soul food restaurants in Georgetown, SCAhmuld Thomas, Google. Although Georgetown, SC does not always get a lot of recognition for its culinary scene, there are plenty of great restaurants in the area that serve some exceptional cuisine. However, one restaurant in particular in the area has gained a lot of attention over the years and has established itself as one of the premier soul food restaurants in Georgetown County. Some even think they are the best.
RELATED PEOPLE
Myrtle Beach officials speak on Mustang Week’s final year
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — After 21 years, the annual Mustang Week is taking its last ride through Myrtle Beach. Since its inception in 2001, Mustang Week has united hundreds of cars and thousands of spectators for a week to celebrate the vehicles they love. Brad Worley is an original staff member of Mustang Week. […]
Mathews County veterinarian hand-delivers first sand tiger shark pup to be born in captivity
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Dr. Bob George lives in Mathews County, but one of his greatest accomplishments of 2022 happened down in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. He hand-delivered the first sand tiger shark pup to be born in captivity. That baby, now named Rip, is making waves among marine...
Indoor mask use recommended as COVID-19 levels rise in South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s health leaders are recommending the use of face masks in indoor settings, including schools and workplaces, as COVID levels rise across the state. Multiple counties in the Lowcountry – including Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester, Georgetown and Williamsburg – are among those with high community levels of COVID-19 transmission, according […]
wfxb.com
Myrtle Beach Harley-Davidson to Host Christmas in July Toy Run Ride
Registration is at The Harley Shop At The Beach between 9:00am and 10:00am. $10 OR a New Unwrapped Toy Donation per rider; to benefit Fostering Hope. FREE Event Shirts for the first 100 Riders! Plus, FREE donuts and coffee. Take a ride to with the local Rivertown Riders throughout the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMBF
Back to School: New school year kicks off in some Pee Dee districts
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Students in Florence School Districts One, Two and Three zipped up their backpacks and officially headed back to school. There is always the first day of school jitters, but this is especially true for many students in Florence School District One who are starting at a brand-new school and district.
‘Angry’ marchers protest overturning of Roe v. Wade
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) — People from Horry and Georgetown counties marched along Highway 17 Saturday to protest the overturn of Roe v. Wade. Organizer Megan Stackhouse said more people showed up than she expected. “We’re angry, and we’re going to continue to be angry,” she said. People held signs against forced pregnancies and chanted […]
News13 viewing area surpasses 200 shootings for 2022
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 coverage area surpassed 200 shootings in 2022 on Thursday, according to an ongoing crime analysis. There were at least 201 shootings in the area, as of Friday afternoon. The data includes shootings in Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Horry, Marion and Marlboro counties in South Carolina, along with Robeson and […]
Housing construction booms in the North Carolina suburbs
The Raleigh and Charlotte suburbs, as well as Brunswick County on the coast, have seen the most dramatic increases in new housing in North Carolina over the past year. Brunswick County, a haven for retirees and the fastest-growing county in the state, led the way with housing units growing by 4.2%.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
myhorrynews.com
New York City gal thrived in the backwater of Horry County
Before it became common for Yankees to move South, a New York City gal moved to Horry County and learned to love it here. But, getting acclimated to the Southern lifestyle, took some time, according to Sylvia Lilly Bell. Writing in the Vol. 27, No. 1 edition of the Independent...
wpde.com
Elvira, Brookgreen Gardens' 31-year-old mule humanely euthanized after declining health
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Brookgreen Gardens announced the passing of their 31-year-old Mule “Elvira”. Her physical health began to slowly decline in the years past, and Brookgreen Gardens said it was time to humanely euthanize her to relieve her suffering. The group made a post about...
The Post and Courier
Surfside Beach pier hits construction delays, Tidelands Heath and local YMCA join forces
SURFSIDE BEACH — Construction continues on the Surfside Beach Pier, more than five years after it was all but destroyed by Hurricane Matthew. But the contractors for the more than $18 million project are now looking at a completion timeline between mid-December to February 2023, according to a July 28 meeting between the construction firm, engineers and Surfside Town Council.
Downtown Myrtle Beach restaurants want to hold your ID and credit card while you dine
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Some restaurants in downtown Myrtle Beach have a new policy — hand over your ID and credit card while you sit down and eat. The way it works: customers walk in and give the waitstaff their ID and credit card before they are even seated. RipTydz and Beach House Bar […]
Comments / 1