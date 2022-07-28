Ethan Hawke on Directing 'The Last Movie Stars' and Bonding With His Daughter Maya Hawke

collider.com
Classic Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward Movies to Watch After 'The Last Movie Stars'
The recently released six-part documentary The Last Movie Stars on HBO Max chronicles the lives and careers of iconic show business couple Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward. It’s a fascinating look at the complexities of keeping a marriage together over decades and a deep dive into the art of acting. Ethan Hawke, who directed the documentary, has assembled clips that not only showcase their best work, but also illuminate their personal lives. The following is a choice selection of some of their finest films, but this list could easily contain 10 more titles.
‘Stranger Things’ Alums Sean Astin and Matthew Modine Reunite in Cycling Drama ‘Hard Miles’
With both actors previously appearing in the hit Netflix series Stranger Things, Sean Astin and Matthew Modine are set to star in the upcoming cycling drama Hard Miles, according to an exclusive from Deadline. The film will be directed by R.J. Daniel Hanna and written by Christian Sander. Cynthia Kaye...
The Ever-Broadening Scope of Jordan Peele's Movies, From 'Get Out' to 'Nope'
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Jordan Peele's Nope.Jordan Peele is the kind of filmmaker that needs only his name and résumé to consistently put butts in movie theater seats. His latest picture, Nope, was released amidst ravenous hype, a fact all the more impressive considering that until its premiere, the film's story was completely shrouded in mystery. If you’ve seen the first official trailer, you know: there was next to nothing about the premise or plot that was made clear. There’s a family of horse trainers, an ominous dark cloud, and Steven Yeun clad in a cowboy fit—practically everything else is a mystery. Yet, audiences still flocked to see Peele’s film, scoring it the highest-grossing launch for a movie based on an original screenplay since his last movie, Us. With Get Out, he proved himself a natural craftsman, a student of cinema who isn’t afraid to write his own rules while paying attention to those set out by his predecessors. As Peele continues to make more movies, his ambition continues to aim higher and higher, and the scope of his work—both technically and thematically—just keeps on widening.
'Bullet Train' & 9 of Brad Pitt's Most Chaotic Performances
Brad Pitt has had an illustrious acting career. He has been working in film for four decades, and despite his recent comments about how he plans to retire soon, there seems to be no end in sight for him. With upcoming projects like Babylon and an unnamed George Clooney film, he is still in his prime.
What's Leaving Netflix in August 2022
With a new month on Netflix comes new titles, but it is also time to bid farewell to numerous films and shows. This August on Netflix is no exception, with it being your last chance to watch critically acclaimed films like Taylor Sheridan's Wind River starring Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen, and James Cameron's epic romance Titanic starring Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio. Several key Martin Scorsese films will also be leaving the service including Taxi Driver, Goodfellas, and his Best Picture-winning film The Departed. Horror flicks like James Wan's The Conjuring, Wes Craven's A Nightmare on Elm Street (as well as the 2010 remake), and Rob Zombie's 2007 remake of Halloween. Check out the list below to see what other titles will be leaving Netflix this August.
'The Ox-Bow Incident' Is a Definitive American Classic About the Dangers of Mob Justice
Some of the great films throughout history explore the complicated moral aftereffects of the collective mob mentality. There, is of course, Fritz Lang’s masterwork M, where Peter Lorre’s mentally diseased murderer of children faces a frothing-mad mob by reciting what we can now identify as one of the most iconic film monologues of all time. There is also Spike Lee’s timeless Do The Right Thing, where a racially divided borough erupts into cacophony, pitting neighbors and small business owners against one another when a young Black man and neighborhood fixture named Radio Raheem is murdered by the NYPD. Even James Whale’s 1931 Pre-Code Frankenstein explores the pitfalls of how a mob thinks, acts, and almost always chooses violence, particularly in its legendary final scenes.
From 'Klaus' to 'Dolemite is My Name': 10 Underrated Netflix Original Films Worth Watching
The success of Netflix is something no one could have foreseen. Over the past few years, the streamer has become one of Hollywood’s most successful studios, rivaling the output of the likes of Disney, Warner Brothers, and more. They have brought out film after film, with a selection that ranges from mainstream rom-coms like To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before to critically acclaimed indie award winners like Roma. It’s safe to say that when it comes to movies, there’s something for everyone on Netflix.
Dolph Lundgren Responds to Sylvester Stallone's Criticisms of 'Rocky' Spin-off 'Drago'
Over the weekend it had seemed as though the on-screen feud between Sylvester Stallone and Dolph Lundgren's characters in the Rocky universe was extending to real life. Stallone had taken to social media to criticize the development of Drago, a spin-off to be centered on Lundgren's character Ivan Drago, and his son – Victor. While most of the criticism was directed at Rocky producer Irwin Winkle, the actor also expressed displeasure at Lundgren accepting a role in the spin-off behind his back. Lundgren has now come out to "set the record straight" clarifying that he was unaware of Stallone's non-involvement with the spin-off.
Zoe Saldana Mourns The Loss Of “True Star” Nichelle Nichols
Click here to read the full article. Zoe Saldana is mourning the loss of Nichelle Nichols following her death on Saturday at the age of 89. Nichols portrayed Nyota Uhuru in the original Star Trek series and its film sequels, a character Saldana would also bring to life in the 2009 film Star Trek and its two sequels. “We have lost a true star- a unique artist who was ahead of her time always,” Saldana captioned a photo of Nichols via Instagram on Monday. “She’s an icon, an activist and most importantly an amazing woman- who blazed a trail that has shown...
'Goodnight Mommy' English-Language Remake Sets Release Date
Amazon Studios has announced the release date for their upcoming psychological horror film Goodnight Mommy, the English-language remake of the 2014 Austrian film of the same name. The upcoming horror picture is set to premiere on Prime Video on September 16, 2022. The story of Goodnight Mommy follows a mother...
New 'I Am Groot' Image Reveals Adorable Look at the Fan-Favorite Character
With the release of the Disney+ spinoff show based on the beloved member of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise later this month, a new image via Empire Magazine has been revealed for I Am Groot which showcases the baby version of the character in all his cute glory. The...
How to Watch 'Industry' Season 2: Where to Stream the Finance Drama
There are lots of TV shows that have given us a glimpse into various professional settings. Mad Men showed us what goes on in the world of advertising, Suits took us into courtrooms, Grey’s Anatomy showed us how to open people up (literally and metaphorically) and in 2020, Industry showed us the world of finance through the eyes of four young graduates. Industry follows the journey of young graduates in banking and trading, who are trying to make their way in the financial world following the 2008 collapse as they all compete for a limited set of permanent roles at Pierpoint & Co, a prestigious investment bank in London.
James Gunn Shares Images From 'Guardians of the Galaxy 3' Farewell Dinner
It’s been a week since San Diego Comic Con. Even so, Marvel fans are still recovering from all the major reveals and trailers. One of the biggest films to make a splash at SDCC was Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 which showed its first trailer. While the footage wasn’t released to the public, director James Gunn has shared new behind-the-scenes photos of the production's farewell dinner.
Seeing Double: How 'The Boys' and 'The Flight Attendant' Tackle Character Introspection
HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant and Prime Video’s The Boys are two compelling series both packed with action and drama. The character work in both of these shows soars to new heights, really giving audiences a lot to sink their teeth into. Though both shows are incredible achievements in storytelling and grandiose visuals, main characters Homelander (Antony Starr) and Cassie (Kaley Cuoco) don’t seem to have much in common on the surface. One is a maniacal supervillain, one of the best antagonists TV has seen thus far. The other, a recovering alcoholic who finds herself constantly smack dab in the middle of international crimes. In the most recent season of The Boys and The Flight Attendant, both narratives make use of an excellent device to convey that these characters have gone off the deep end. In both series, Homelander and Cassie share moments with their most challenging scene partner yet: themselves.
'Murder at the Cottage' Trailer Shows the Mysterious Death of a French TV Producer [Exclusive]
Six-time Academy Award nominee Jim Sheridan (In America, In the Name of the Father) is searching for justice for a murdered French television producer in a new Collider-exclusive trailer for his upcoming docuseries Murder at the Cottage. The five-part Sky original series investigates the death of Sophie Toscan du Plantier whose death just before Christmas in 1996 remains one of Ireland's most gruesome and mysterious unsolved cases. Directed by and starring Sheridan with Donal MacIntyre producing alongside him, the series makes its U.S. debut on August 4 with two episodes releasing exclusively on Topic followed by one episode a week thereafter.
Aubrey Plaza, Danny DeVito and Lucy DeVito Tease Murder, Full Frontal Nudity and More in 'Little Demon'
If you’re looking for a new adult animation series that doesn’t hold back in the least, might I suggest the upcoming FXX series, Little Demon?. The show features Lucy DeVito voicing a young girl named Chrissy Feinberg who finally learns who her father is on her very first day of seventh grade. It’s Satan (voiced by Danny DeVito). Turns out, 13 years ago, Chrissy’s mother, Laura (voiced by Aubrey Plaza), had a daughter with the devil and has been trying to keep her from him ever since. However, now that Chrissy’s hit the point where she can access her own powers, there’s no hiding anymore.
Kenan Thompson Considers Leaving 'SNL' at Lorne Michaels Exit
Saturday Night Live has been a constant comedic presence on late-night television since its premiere back in 1975. So much so, that fans may have believed it would never come to a definite end. But not everyone, particularly some of those involved in the show, shares that sentiment. Creator Lorne Michaels suggested back in December that SNL could have its appropriate end at the 50-year mark. It appears that the longest-running cast member on the show is of a similar opinion.
'Tales of the Walking Dead' Review: This Wacky Anthology Series Is The Franchise's Weirdest Yet
In the seemingly ever-expanding universe of the long-running story of The Walking Dead, whose original series is heading into the second half of its eleventh and final season, spinoffs are continuing to sprout off. There is Fear The Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond, both of which have taken their relatively distinct stories in different directions with mixed results. Then there is the upcoming Isle of the Dead as well as a yet untitled Rick and Michonne series that both will expand beyond the current main show once it concludes this Fall. If this sounds like it is stretching things a little bit too far for you, then it is understandable why one could easily write off the six-episode anthology spinoff Tales of the Walking Dead. However, if you were to do so, you’d be missing out on the franchise at its most bonkers yet.
“Trials and Tribble-ations” Remains a Star Trek Crossover Dream-Come-True
Who doesn’t love a crossover? In whatever shape or form, news of an impending crossover is exciting. At SDCC 2022, it was announced that the live-action show Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will cross over with the animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks. Details are sparing, but we envision some “Scoobynatural” shenanigans for the Enterprise crew, and Tawny Newsome and Jack Quaid could be donning cool wigs to bring Beckett Mariner and Brad Boimler to life in live-action.
'The Boys' Season 4 Adds Two New Faces & Promotes Cameron Crovetti to Series Regular
After we all got a load of The Boys’ explosive Season 3 run, it’s time to start gearing up for the next season of the Prime Video superhero series as new cast members are added to the bulging slate of actors. Today, the streaming platform announced that Valorie Curry and Susan Heyward are joining the cast, and that Cameron Crovetti is being upped to series regular for Season 4. The series will continue to chronicle the life of superheroes who often abuse their superpowers for personal gain, but keep a friendly facade to society.
