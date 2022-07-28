Ethan Hawke on Directing 'The Last Movie Stars' and Bonding With His Daughter Maya Hawke

Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Jordan Peele's Nope.Jordan Peele is the kind of filmmaker that needs only his name and résumé to consistently put butts in movie theater seats. His latest picture, Nope, was released amidst ravenous hype, a fact all the more impressive considering that until its premiere, the film's story was completely shrouded in mystery. If you’ve seen the first official trailer, you know: there was next to nothing about the premise or plot that was made clear. There’s a family of horse trainers, an ominous dark cloud, and Steven Yeun clad in a cowboy fit—practically everything else is a mystery. Yet, audiences still flocked to see Peele’s film, scoring it the highest-grossing launch for a movie based on an original screenplay since his last movie, Us. With Get Out, he proved himself a natural craftsman, a student of cinema who isn’t afraid to write his own rules while paying attention to those set out by his predecessors. As Peele continues to make more movies, his ambition continues to aim higher and higher, and the scope of his work—both technically and thematically—just keeps on widening.

MOVIES ・ 9 HOURS AGO