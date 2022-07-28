ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why CNX Resources Stock Is Slumping Today

By Matthew DiLallo
Motley Fool
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Why Tesla, Nio, and Li Auto Stocks All Jumped Monday

Tesla reportedly inked deals through 2025 with battery-material suppliers in China. Tesla now has four global EV factories it needs to supply. Nio and other Chinese domestic EV manufacturers continue to recover from supply chain challenges. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

These Beaten-Down Stocks Could Reap Monster Returns From Strong Consumer Spending

Ruth's Hospitality is enjoying an uptick in "just because" and "special occasion" dining. Texas Roadhouse's namesake chain and Bubba's 33 concept are both seeing revenue increase. Callaway Golf's Topgolf has plenty of room to run as consumers spend on new experiences. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Dow Stocks to Buy More of in August

American Express is benefiting from a return to travel, and is also looking to a new generation of cardholders. Coca-Cola has successfully increased prices to offset inflation, demonstrating the power of its brand. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Here's What Makes This Dow Jones Stock So Safe

Consumer staples, including beverages, typically hold fast and recover quickly during bear markets. Coca-Cola's product diversity and international market growth show its continued strength. The company has a history of quick and effective recovery in the face of recessions. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnx Resources#Range Resources#Stock#Commodity Prices#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Cnx Resources Stock Is
Motley Fool

This Fast-Growing Dividend Stock Has Lofty International Growth Ambitions

A key growth driver has been its international tower operations. The REIT has grand plans to continue growing that business. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

This Dividend Aristocrat Sees Unstoppable Growth Ahead

NextEra Energy has a long history of growing its dividend. The utility should be able to continue increasing its payout for several more years. That makes it an attractive option for income-seeking investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Motley Fool

4 Dividend Paying Stocks to Buy in August

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In this video, I will be talking about...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Spotify Stock Popped 20.5% In July

The stock rose after it beat on both revenue and user growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Wayfair Stock Jumped 24% in July

The upcoming earnings report will answer many investors' questions about the timing of any sales rebound. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Lemonade Stock Was Mashing the Market Today

The company has sold a business operated by its recent acquisition, Metromile. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

Why Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Fell Today

The China bears won the skirmish data, but the medium-term war hasn't begun yet as the country's industrial production should bounce from the COVID-19 lockdowns earlier in the year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Why QuantumScape Was Stuck in the Slow Lane Today

The next-generation EV battery developer is still in its pre-revenue stage. A recent operational update provided some encouraging news for shareholders, however. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock-Split Stock You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip

Alphabet stock is down 22% this year, and trades at a discount compared to the broader tech sector. Google Cloud was a bright spot in a modest second quarter for the rest of the company. YouTube boasts incredible potential for the rest of 2022 and beyond. You’re reading a free...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

ExxonMobil (XOM) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. ExxonMobil (XOM 4.63%) Q2 2022 Earnings Call. Jul...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Chevron (CVX) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Chevron (CVX 8.90%) Q2 2022 Earnings Call. Jul...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Spok Holdings (SPOK) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Spok Holdings (SPOK 2.32%) Q2 2022 Earnings Call.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Chemours (CC) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Chemours (CC 1.98%) Q2 2022 Earnings Call. Jul...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy